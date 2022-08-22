ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville, FL
floridainsider.com

From gorgeous blooms to forbidden fruit, here are 10 of the best gardens in Florida

Chihuly Art in Pond at Fairchild Botanical Gardens in Miami, FL – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by Nava Fedaeff. Mangoes at Edison & Ford Winter Estates – Fort Myers. When Thomas Edison’s friend, Henry Ford, built a home next to his on the Caloosahatchee River in Fort Myers, the automotive tycoon named the estate “The Mangoes” after the trees that grew in bunches in his yard.
FLORIDA STATE
First Coast News

Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens announces death of Steve the cheetah

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens announced the loss of Steve the cheetah on Tuesday. The Jacksonville Zoo staff is grieving the loss of their cheetah Steve. Veterinarians were closely monitoring his health as his condition continued to deteriorate. With his quality of life in mind, the decision was made to euthanize Steve, according to a social media post from the zoo.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Atlantic Beach home caught fire, lightning suspected

ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. – A house fire on Fiddlers Lane may have been sparked by a lightning strike Monday afternoon. Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department spent 30 to 40 minutes bringing it under control. JFRD says no one was hurt, but there is significant damage to the home.
ATLANTIC BEACH, FL
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
WEHT/WTVW

Family: Kendall King found in Jacksonville, Florida

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WEHT) – The Santa Claus Police Department (SCPD) sent out a press release revealing more details related to Kendall King’s case. SCPD Chief James Faulkenburg has announced that Kendall King, 15, first reported missing from Santa Claus on July 21, has been located in Jacksonville, Florida. Law enforcement officials say on the […]
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Jacksonville Beach lifeguard controversy explained

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Since 1912, volunteers helped city-paid lifeguards patrol four miles of Jacksonville Beach when the city did not have lifeguards on duty, mainly on Sundays and holidays. In 2021, the US Department of Labor fined the city of Jacksonville Beach for violations of the Fair Labor...
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, FL
News4Jax.com

Sailors onboard USS Mason arrive, dock at Naval Station Mayport

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – More than 300 Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Mason (DDG 87) arrived at Naval Station Mayport Monday morning. Mayport is the USS Mason’s new home port. The stop is a scheduled homeport shift from Norfolk, Virginia. The sailors arrived at 8 a.m. in Jacksonville.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville’s best historic neighborhood: Springfield

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There’s a lot of history in Springfield! So it should come has little surprise it’s made its way back as your choice for Jacksonville’s best historic neighborhood. Established in 1869, Springfield is the oldest neighborhood in Jacksonville. It's filled with restored mansions, hip...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Renew Jax campaign seeks Northside plant closure, 100% renewables by 2050

Along with 30% renewables by 2030, Renew Jax seeks 5% rooftop solar by that time. Environmental advocates want something done about the pollution emanating from the JEA Northside Generating Station, and the utility may have given them a path toward getting that accomplished. A collaborative effort, Renew Jax seeks to...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Wet, stormy week ahead

Jacksonville, Fl — Get ready for a wet week ahead. Action News Jax Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh says storms late Sunday afternoon produced isolated wind gusts, small hail, and bursts of heavy rain. We were on the air with live coverage of a tornado warning as storms moved into...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

