Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
'Jurrion Dickey to Oregon Ducks' is far from certain: Analysis
"I'll get excited when they sign." That's a common refrain among college football fans who don't care to follow the twists and turns in recruiting. To be honest, sometimes that's understandable. Valley Christian-turned-Menlo-Atherton five-star wide receiver Jurrion Dickey announced his ...
kezi.com
Beavers transition to game mode
CORVALIs, Ore. -- Oregon State will turn its attention to its week one opponent, Boise State. The Beavers will have two days off before practice on Friday. Offensive coordinator Brain Lindgren is pleased with the improvement the offense showed over the course of fall camp. The Beavers failed to score...
sports360az.com
Pac-12 football preview: Predicting Oregon’s weekly results and win total The season-opener will show if the Ducks are playoff-worthy
Welcome to the Hotline’s predictions for each Pac-12 game of the 2022 season. The 12-part series will be published in six installments, with teams grouped by travel partners. Links to prior articles at bottom …. Oregon Ducks. Coach: Dan Lanning (first season) Offensive coordinator: Kenny Dillingham (first season) Defensive...
kezi.com
Inflation impact on tailgating for upcoming fall season
EUGENE, Ore. -- For the first time since 2019 tailgating will return to Autzen Stadium with no restrictions, but the cost to put on a tailgating party is going up. According to Wells Fargo, the price on several tailgating essentials has gone up. That includes gas for drives to the stadium, as well as fuel for the planes to fly in to see the Ducks or Beavers play.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kezi.com
Sewell named to AP Preseason First Team
EUGENE, Ore. -- Oregon linebacker Noah Sewell was named an AP Preseason First-Team All-American. Sewell is one of three Pac-12 players to earn preseason first-team honors. Sewell tallied 159 tackles in 21 career games with the Ducks. No. 11 Oregon will take on No. 3 Georgia on September 3rd at...
After 2 injury-plagued seasons, Patrick Herbert ‘scratching the surface on what he can be’ as tight end for Oregon Ducks
Patrick Herbert enters his fourth year at Oregon having barely had a chance to show what he can do, as injuries have sidelined the Ducks tight end each of the past two seasons. A former four-star prospect out of Sheldon High School in the class of 2019, Herbert has played...
REPORT: Another Pac-12 School Eyeing Move To Big Ten
The Big Ten Conference is continuing to establish itself as a major player in the ever-changing landscape of college athletics.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Oregon Ducks Officially Contact Big Ten | Conference Realignment | Conference Expansion
Oregon Ducks Officially Contact Big Ten | Conference Realignment | Conference Expansion. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Oregon Ducks Officially Contact Big Ten | Conference...
IN THIS ARTICLE
947jackfm.com
REPORT: B1G Continues Expansion Talks With Another PAC 12 School
ROSEMOUNT, IL (WSAU) — Expansion talks continue in the Big Ten Conference, though the next round may come with a little more warning. Action Network’s Brett McMurphy reports today that the University of Oregon has initiated discussions with league leadership to see if the Ducks are a good fit for the conference. The move would add a third school to the Big Ten’s new western footprint to go with USC and UCLA while also adding another national brand in football.
PODCAST: What are we hearing about position battles at QB, RB, and Pass-Rush?
DuckTerritory.com's Matt Prehm, Erik Skopil, and Jared Mack answer questions submitted by you the Oregon Duck fan about Oregon's fall camp position battles at quarterback, edge rusher, and running back, while also fielding multiple recruiting questions for football. Make sure you like and subscribe to the Autzen Audibles Podcast with...
KVAL
Familiar summer sight returns to Western Oregon
WILLAMETTE VALLEY, Ore. — Hot, dry, and dusty days are what Western Oregon's known for in August. That goes hand in hand with the formation of dust devils in the Willamette Valley as farmers start to turn over their fields. The number of days without rainfall haven't been the...
beachconnection.net
Sea Lion Caves' Financial Gift to Another Central Oregon Coast Attraction
(Florence, Oregon) – With a big party already scheduled, one Oregon coast attraction suddenly has cause to celebrate even more. In Florence, at the Siuslaw Pioneer Museum, August 26 is a day of whooping it up in honor of Sea Lion Caves' 90th anniversary, with a big bash starting there at 5 p.m. (Photo above courtesy Sea Lion Caves)
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kezi.com
Adam Aranda
Adam Aranda is the morning news anchor and midday producer, beginning his career with the KEZI 9 News team in 2022. Adam is from southern California, where he graduated with a bachelor's in Communications, journalism from California State University in Fullerton in 2022. Adam also has an associates degree in journalism from Fullerton college.
klcc.org
Eugene Airport loses an airline and a destination
Air travelers in Eugene have fewer options now that an airline serving the region has abruptly shut down. It was called aha! Airlines and it flew nonstop between Reno, Nevada and 11 western cities, including Eugene, Redmond, and Medford in Oregon. Most destinations were served by aha! just two or three days a week on small 50-seat jets.
kezi.com
Pet of the Week: Boomer
EUGENE, Ore. -- Boomer ain’t nothing but a hound dog, but he’s super sweet, full of energy and ready to find his forever home. Greenhill Humane Society says Boomer is a 5-year-old coonhound mix who weighs about 85 pounds. He loves to play with his toys and his people, and to bounce around and run in the yard. Greenhill staff say that although he’s full of energy, Boomer can be patient, a polite walker and very sweet. He loves going on long walks where he gets to smell everything, and would be a great pet for an active family willing to give him lots of mental and physical exercise!
kezi.com
Officials reveal price tag for new Eugene Emeralds stadium
EUGENE, Ore. --- The Lane County Board of Commissioners found the projected cost of building a new Eugene Emeralds stadium to be between $60 million and $80 million. The plans, once complete will bring the new multi-use stadium to the Lane Events Center. They are currently in the process of raising the remainder of the funds.
Self-professed skinhead from Eugene pleads guilty to racially motivated beating of Black man
A self-professed skinhead from Oregon who traveled to Washington state to honor a white supremacist killed in a 1980s shootout with federal agents admitted this week that he assaulted a Black disc jockey in a bar there because of the color of his skin. Randy Aaron Smith, 42, of Eugene,...
kezi.com
4J school district short on groundskeepers
EUGENE, Ore. --- Eugene School District 4J leaders are looking for help to staff their groundskeeping department amidst a shortage. According to a district spokesperson, there is only one person responsible for removing the weeds at the more than 30 4J campuses. Due to this, they are looking for both volunteers and job candidates.
cannonbeachgazette.com
'Alarming Trend' in Oregon: Fatal traffic crashes rising
Fatal traffic crashes in Oregon have increased significantly, according Oregon State Police (OSP). "We have seen an alarming trend in fatal crashes across Oregon," OSP Lt. Steve Mitchell told the News Guard. Three people died following a traffic crash Aug. 15 along Highway 101 at Gleneden Beach in Lincoln County....
Comments / 0