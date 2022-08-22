ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

kezi.com

Beavers transition to game mode

CORVALIs, Ore. -- Oregon State will turn its attention to its week one opponent, Boise State. The Beavers will have two days off before practice on Friday. Offensive coordinator Brain Lindgren is pleased with the improvement the offense showed over the course of fall camp. The Beavers failed to score...
CORVALLIS, OR
sports360az.com

Pac-12 football preview: Predicting Oregon’s weekly results and win total The season-opener will show if the Ducks are playoff-worthy

Welcome to the Hotline’s predictions for each Pac-12 game of the 2022 season. The 12-part series will be published in six installments, with teams grouped by travel partners. Links to prior articles at bottom …. Oregon Ducks. Coach: Dan Lanning (first season) Offensive coordinator: Kenny Dillingham (first season) Defensive...
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Inflation impact on tailgating for upcoming fall season

EUGENE, Ore. -- For the first time since 2019 tailgating will return to Autzen Stadium with no restrictions, but the cost to put on a tailgating party is going up. According to Wells Fargo, the price on several tailgating essentials has gone up. That includes gas for drives to the stadium, as well as fuel for the planes to fly in to see the Ducks or Beavers play.
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Sewell named to AP Preseason First Team

EUGENE, Ore. -- Oregon linebacker Noah Sewell was named an AP Preseason First-Team All-American. Sewell is one of three Pac-12 players to earn preseason first-team honors. Sewell tallied 159 tackles in 21 career games with the Ducks. No. 11 Oregon will take on No. 3 Georgia on September 3rd at...
EUGENE, OR
947jackfm.com

REPORT: B1G Continues Expansion Talks With Another PAC 12 School

ROSEMOUNT, IL (WSAU) — Expansion talks continue in the Big Ten Conference, though the next round may come with a little more warning. Action Network’s Brett McMurphy reports today that the University of Oregon has initiated discussions with league leadership to see if the Ducks are a good fit for the conference. The move would add a third school to the Big Ten’s new western footprint to go with USC and UCLA while also adding another national brand in football.
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Familiar summer sight returns to Western Oregon

WILLAMETTE VALLEY, Ore. — Hot, dry, and dusty days are what Western Oregon's known for in August. That goes hand in hand with the formation of dust devils in the Willamette Valley as farmers start to turn over their fields. The number of days without rainfall haven't been the...
OREGON STATE
beachconnection.net

Sea Lion Caves' Financial Gift to Another Central Oregon Coast Attraction

(Florence, Oregon) – With a big party already scheduled, one Oregon coast attraction suddenly has cause to celebrate even more. In Florence, at the Siuslaw Pioneer Museum, August 26 is a day of whooping it up in honor of Sea Lion Caves' 90th anniversary, with a big bash starting there at 5 p.m. (Photo above courtesy Sea Lion Caves)
FLORENCE, OR
kezi.com

Adam Aranda

Adam Aranda is the morning news anchor and midday producer, beginning his career with the KEZI 9 News team in 2022. Adam is from southern California, where he graduated with a bachelor's in Communications, journalism from California State University in Fullerton in 2022. Adam also has an associates degree in journalism from Fullerton college.
EUGENE, OR
klcc.org

Eugene Airport loses an airline and a destination

Air travelers in Eugene have fewer options now that an airline serving the region has abruptly shut down. It was called aha! Airlines and it flew nonstop between Reno, Nevada and 11 western cities, including Eugene, Redmond, and Medford in Oregon. Most destinations were served by aha! just two or three days a week on small 50-seat jets.
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Pet of the Week: Boomer

EUGENE, Ore. -- Boomer ain’t nothing but a hound dog, but he’s super sweet, full of energy and ready to find his forever home. Greenhill Humane Society says Boomer is a 5-year-old coonhound mix who weighs about 85 pounds. He loves to play with his toys and his people, and to bounce around and run in the yard. Greenhill staff say that although he’s full of energy, Boomer can be patient, a polite walker and very sweet. He loves going on long walks where he gets to smell everything, and would be a great pet for an active family willing to give him lots of mental and physical exercise!
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Officials reveal price tag for new Eugene Emeralds stadium

EUGENE, Ore. --- The Lane County Board of Commissioners found the projected cost of building a new Eugene Emeralds stadium to be between $60 million and $80 million. The plans, once complete will bring the new multi-use stadium to the Lane Events Center. They are currently in the process of raising the remainder of the funds.
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

4J school district short on groundskeepers

EUGENE, Ore. --- Eugene School District 4J leaders are looking for help to staff their groundskeeping department amidst a shortage. According to a district spokesperson, there is only one person responsible for removing the weeds at the more than 30 4J campuses. Due to this, they are looking for both volunteers and job candidates.
EUGENE, OR
cannonbeachgazette.com

'Alarming Trend' in Oregon: Fatal traffic crashes rising

Fatal traffic crashes in Oregon have increased significantly, according Oregon State Police (OSP). "We have seen an alarming trend in fatal crashes across Oregon," OSP Lt. Steve Mitchell told the News Guard. Three people died following a traffic crash Aug. 15 along Highway 101 at Gleneden Beach in Lincoln County....
OREGON STATE

