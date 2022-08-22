ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

The sporting weekend in pictures

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IkX9B_0hQ6VmKA00

Arsenal are top of the Premier League following a third straight win, while defending champions Manchester City drew 3-3 with Newcastle in a pulsating contest at St James’ Park.

Anthony Joshua acknowledged he let himself down with his erratic behaviour in the immediate aftermath of his thrilling defeat by Oleksandr Usyk in Saudi Arabia, the heavyweight boxer saying he acted “out of pure passion and emotion”.

Great Britain’s men won gold in the 4x100m relay final, but defeat for the women enabled Germany to top the medals table at the European Championships in Munich.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the sporting weekend in pictures.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vdhww_0hQ6VmKA00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J7w67_0hQ6VmKA00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PLne1_0hQ6VmKA00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VhliS_0hQ6VmKA00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SEZb6_0hQ6VmKA00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34N8AT_0hQ6VmKA00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kDL4W_0hQ6VmKA00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hpmiD_0hQ6VmKA00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mqc3p_0hQ6VmKA00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TqjID_0hQ6VmKA00

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Manchester United transfer news: Antony bid, Cody Gakpo latest, Frenkie de Jong, Memphis Depay and more

Manchester United secured their first Premier League win under Erik ten Hag with a much-needed 2-1 victory over Liverpool, but the club’s summer transfer dealings appear far from finished.Casemiro was unveiled to supporters at Old Trafford before that win, with the midfielder a high-cost addition from Real Madrid.Transfer news LIVE: United ready Antony bid, Isak nears Newcastle moveTen Hag has also secured the signings of Ajax’s Lisandro Martinez and Tyrell Malacia of Feyenoord this summer, while Christian Eriksen arrived on a free transfer.But with the Dutch manager keen for more reinforcements and Cristiano Ronaldo’s future still seemingly uncertain, who...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Arsenal transfer news: Youri Tielemans latest, Pedro Neto, Moussa Diaby and more

Arsenal have enjoyed an excellent start to the Premier League season, sitting pretty on top of the table after three wins to open their campaign.The strong start on the pitch has followed a productive summer off it as Mikel Arteta further refines his squad after missing out on Champions League qualification last season.Transfer news LIVE: United ready Antony bid, Isak nears Newcastle moveGabriel Jesus has begun life in London well, already scoring twice, while Oleksandr Zinchencko also appears to have settled in quickly.The indications are that Arteta may not be finished tweaking with his playing group, though, with a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Man United ready €90m Antony bid, Alexander Isak nears Newcastle move

In the latest summer transfer news, Manchester United are set to make an improved offer for Ajax winger Antony, reportedly in the region of €90m, while Chelsea remain in pursuit of Wesley Fofana and Anthony Gordon. It comes after United considered a shock move to bring Memphis Depay back to the club, but Antony is the clubs’s priority with two weeks of the window remaining - however, PSV’s exit from the Champions League could also determine Cody Gakpo’s future. Arsenal have been linked with Leicester midfielder Youri Tielemans and Wolves forward Pedro Neto, with Nicolas Pepe set to depart...
PREMIER LEAGUE
mmanews.com

Watch: Live Aerial View Of Edwards’ Head Kick KO Of Usman

A recently released perspective of new UFC Welterweight Champion Leon Edwards‘ fifth-round knockout of Kamaru Usman is a must-watch. With just under a minute left in the fight, Edwards landed a left head kick knockout on Usman to earn the welterweight title at UFC 278. He was losing on the scorecards before the knockout and appeared on the verge of another unanimous decision defeat to Usman.
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oleksandr Usyk
Person
Anthony Joshua
The Independent

England vs South Africa live stream: How to watch second cricket Test online and on TV today

England take on South Africa at Old Trafford on Thursday as the hosts look to bounce back from defeat at Lord’s.South Africa dismantled the English batting line-up twice as they won the first Test of the three-match series by an innings and 11 runs.A fierce bowling attack led by Kasigo Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Marco Jansen shone as England faltered to their first Test defeat under new leadership duo Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes.England vs South Africa: Live score and updates Stokes was defiant after the match, insisting his team’s attacking tactics can still be successful, and the pressure is...
SPORTS
The Associated Press

Matthäus returns Maradona jersey from 1986 World Cup final

MADRID (AP) — The jersey Diego Maradona wore in the 1986 World Cup final was back in Argentine hands Thursday thanks to German great Lothar Matthäus. Matthäus, who swapped jerseys with Maradona at halftime of the final won by Argentina in México, returned the historic apparel at a ceremony at the Argentina Embassy in Madrid.
SOCCER
The Independent

Newcastle transfer news: Alexander Isak, Joao Pedro, James Maddison, Martin Dubravka and more

These are exciting times to be a Newcastle United fan, with the club extending their unbeaten start to the Premier League season by drawing 3-3 with Manchester City, securing progress in the Carabao Cup, and plotting some serious moves in the transfer market.Eddie Howe made building from the back his priority early in the window, with the signing of goalkeeper Nick Pope already looking to be an inspired addition from Burnley.Transfer news LIVE: United ready Antony bid, Isak nears Newcastle moveDefenders Sven Botman and Matt Targett also arrived, but Howe is still looking for more reinforcements and Newcastle are...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester City#Great Britain#St James Park
The Independent

England v South Africa LIVE: Cricket score and second Test updates as Stokes adds to early Broad strikes

England are taking on South Africa on day one of the second Test today and Ben Stokes’s side are looking to bounce back from a comprehensive defeat at Lord’s. The South African bowling attack ripped through the English batting line-up, led by the pace of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi and Marco Jansen, and England must come up with a way to stem the loss of wickets at Old Trafford this week if they are to level the three-Test series. England make one change with Ollie Robinson coming into the bowling attack to add height and bounce, with Matthew...
SPORTS
The Independent

GCSE results – live: London gets best grades in England amid ‘gaping disparities’

London has come out on top in England for GCSE results said to reveal “gaping regional disparities”. Around 32 per cent of grades in the capital were the highest marks, compared to 22 per cent in other regions - including Yorkshire and the North East. The pass rate in London was also 76.7 per cent, while this dropped below 70 per cent in other parts of the country. Henri Murison from the Northern Powerhouse Partnership said there was “evidence of gaping regional disparities” - particularly between the North and the capital city - in the GCSE results issued on...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Stefano Domenicali says it is ‘very unlikely’ that there will be a female driver in F1 in the next five years

Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali believes there won’t be a female driver in F1 within the next five years. Only two women have ever competed in Formula 1: Italian racers Maria Teresa de Filippis in the 1950s and Lella Lombardi competed in 12 races throughout the mid-1970s. The female-only W Series was formed in 2019 and now regularly goes racing on Grand Prix weekends, with British driver Jamie Chadwick currently the runaway leader of this season’s Championship. But Domenicali, formerly team principal at Ferrari, says a woman making the step up to F1 by 2027 was “very unlikely.” “[It’s]...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Viewers, ready? Hit 90s series Gladiators to return to BBC in 2023

Popular TV show Gladiators is returning to the BBC next year, it has been announced.The programme will return with an 11-episode series and will be welcoming a new generation of “superhumans” who will compete against contestants in the “ultimate test of speed and strength”, the BBC said.The series, which will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, will include new games alongside classic challenges – with each episode ending with fan favourite, gruelling obstacle course The Eliminator.At its peak, Gladiators – broadcast from 1992 to 2000 – drew huge audiences to its Saturday evening ITV slot as the famous call...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Country
U.K.
Country
Germany
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Saudi Arabia
The Independent

Thunderstorm warning as torrential downpours batter the UK

Torrential downpours have battered the UK, with one part of Essex seeing more than an inch of rain in just one hour.Andrewsfield in Essex reported 1.43 inches (36.4mm) of rain in an hour, rising to 2.2 inches (56mm) in three hours, on Thursday morning as heavy showers and storms swept across the east and south east of England.A yellow thunderstorm warning is in place for London and the South East, the East of England and the East Midlands until 3pm – with forecasters saying flooding is likely amid “intense downpours”.#Thunderstorms pushing across southeast England this morning are beginning to clear...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Coldplay tour: How to get tickets for 2023 stadium concerts

Coldplay have announced dates for their 2023 UK and European live tour shows.The band will continue their Music of the Spheres world tour next summer, following a string of 2022 shows.In June 2023, Coldplay will play stadium shows at the Etihad in Manchester and the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.The tour will also see the band travel to Portugal, Spain, Italy, Switzerland, Denmark, Sweden and the Netherlands.Last week, Coldplay played six sold-out shows at Wembley Stadium. During Saturday (20 August) night’s show, they were joined on stage by Steve Coogan as Alan Partridge for a rendition of Kate Bush’s “Running...
MUSIC
The Independent

The Independent

807K+
Followers
257K+
Post
381M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy