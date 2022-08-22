ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Truckee, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Body found sitting in chair at California home had been there for years while son collected money

A decomposing corpse found sitting in a chair at a California home had been there for three years, according to officials.Police say that a man who died last month in Jackson, California, is suspected of leaving his father’s body at their home in order to keep accessing his money.Randall Freer, 63, died as he left a business in the foothills of the Sierra Nevadas, according to Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Lt Greg Stark.A sheriff’s deputy then went to notify the man’s family at a home in Wallace, California, where he heard a fan running and saw a dead person...
JACKSON, CA
The Independent

Kiely Rodni’s boyfriend breaks his silence to reveal last conversation before she vanished at teen party

The boyfriend of Kiely Rodni has broken his silence to reveal the last conversation he had with her before she vanished without a trace at a campground party – as the search for the missing teenager enters its fifth day.Jagger Westfall texted his 16-year-old girlfriend to tell her to “be safe” and “don’t do anything stupid” on Friday night (5 August) as she headed to a senior farewell party at the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee, California.“And so I was just like, OK. Be safe. Don’t like, do anything stupid,” he told KTXL.Mr Westfall also confided in Kiely about...
TRUCKEE, CA
NBC News

A Florida postal carrier is dead after she was mauled by 5 dogs

A U.S. Postal Service carrier who was attacked by five dogs in Putnam County, Florida, has died, a sheriff's official said. Pamela Jane Rock, 61, died at a hospital Monday night, the day after the vicious attack, which a neighbor tried to stop by firing into the air, sheriff’s Col. Joseph Wells said Tuesday at a news conference.
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Truckee, CA
Truckee, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Divers#Diving#California Highway Patrol#Ny Post#The Placer County Sheriff
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Independent

Kiely Rodni - live: Final location of missing Truckee teen’s phone is revealed

Investigators searching for Kiely Rodni have revealed that her cellphone last pinged close to a vast lake running around the campground where more than 200 teenagers and young adults descended for a party 10 days ago. Kiely was last seen sometime between 12.30am to 1am on 6 August near the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee. Her car – a silver 2013 Honda CRV – is also missing.Nevada County Sheriff’s Office Captain Sam Brown said that the last known cellphone location data placed the teenager next to Prosser Lake at around 12.30am. Her phone went out of service after this...
TRUCKEE, CA
OK! Magazine

Head Injuries, Spine Trauma & A Car Engulfed In Flames: Inside The Mysteries Of Paul Walker's Tragic Death

The Fast and the Furious star Paul Walker shot to fame for his role as Brian O'Connor in the beloved action film franchise, but his journey to stardom abruptly ended when the actor was tragically killed in a shocking car accident alongside business partner Roger Rodas in late 2013. As new details emerge, fans and medical experts alike continue to unravel the mysteries of Walker's sudden passing."I can see from the crash investigation reports that both Paul and Roger were wearing their seatbelts and that they were securely fastened. All the car's airbags had also been deployed correctly," Dr. Michael...
ACCIDENTS
IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
83K+
Followers
57K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy