Body found sitting in chair at California home had been there for years while son collected money
A decomposing corpse found sitting in a chair at a California home had been there for three years, according to officials.Police say that a man who died last month in Jackson, California, is suspected of leaving his father’s body at their home in order to keep accessing his money.Randall Freer, 63, died as he left a business in the foothills of the Sierra Nevadas, according to Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Lt Greg Stark.A sheriff’s deputy then went to notify the man’s family at a home in Wallace, California, where he heard a fan running and saw a dead person...
Kiely Rodni’s boyfriend breaks his silence to reveal last conversation before she vanished at teen party
The boyfriend of Kiely Rodni has broken his silence to reveal the last conversation he had with her before she vanished without a trace at a campground party – as the search for the missing teenager enters its fifth day.Jagger Westfall texted his 16-year-old girlfriend to tell her to “be safe” and “don’t do anything stupid” on Friday night (5 August) as she headed to a senior farewell party at the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee, California.“And so I was just like, OK. Be safe. Don’t like, do anything stupid,” he told KTXL.Mr Westfall also confided in Kiely about...
Couple who vanished on same day as missing teen Kiely Rodni found dead close to where she was last seen
A COUPLE who vanished on the same day as a missing teenager have been found dead. The bodies of Janette Pantoja, 29, and her ex-partner Juan Alanza Zavala, 36, were found in Nevada County, California – around 70 miles from the campground Kiely Rodni, 16, was last seen. Their...
A Florida postal carrier is dead after she was mauled by 5 dogs
A U.S. Postal Service carrier who was attacked by five dogs in Putnam County, Florida, has died, a sheriff's official said. Pamela Jane Rock, 61, died at a hospital Monday night, the day after the vicious attack, which a neighbor tried to stop by firing into the air, sheriff’s Col. Joseph Wells said Tuesday at a news conference.
Baby Discovered Buried in Backyard of Incestuous Parents: Police
Police believe the infant was allegedly killed last Thanksgiving and have not released the age or gender.
Summer Wells’ family give heartbreaking update about missing five-year-old and say ‘it kills us’
A MISSING girl's father wrote a second letter from jail thanking the donors to his daughter's reward fund, which is tangled up in litigation. Don Wells, whose daughter Summer went missing last June, authored a religious-based poem in his thank you note to donors as he finishes his sentence for a DUI arrest.
What a dummy! Police scramble to rescue a human body stuffed in the boot of a car to discover it is a life-like manikin used for water rescues
Police have released a picture of a manikin that prompted a huge emergency response - after it was seen being loaded into a car. Cops issued a plea for information after a member of the public called to say they had seen a man being put into the boot of a car.
Missing Ky. Girl, 12, Found Slain 2 Miles from Where Dad Was Found with Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound
Authorities in Kentucky are investigating the shooting death of a 12-year-old girl who was reported missing after police found her unresponsive father nearby, with the father suffering from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Stacy Collins has not been charged with a crime in connection with the death of his daughter,...
Heartbreaking update in Dylan Rounds’ disappearance two months after teen farmer vanished from farm
A HEARTBREAKING update has been revealed in the case of missing 19-year-old, Dylan Rounds, who vanished more than two months ago from his farm in Utah. Dylan's family celebrated the missing teen's 20th birthday without him on Monday, spreading seeds of hope across Oregon. In honor of Dylan and the...
Huge link between Gabby Petito and Kiely Rodni as Dog the Bounty Hunter gets tips on 16-year-old’s disappearance
DOG the Bounty Hunter has received tips relating to the disappearance of a teen girl who vanished after an end-of-school campground party. The reality TV star, 69, was previously involved in the search for Gabby Petito's fiancé Brian Laundrie. Dog’s team told TMZ that he’s received a “slew” of...
Horror details emerge after maintenance worker finds woman’s body under a mattress at motel
A MAN accused of killing a woman and trying to hide her body under a mattress has been arrested for murder, among other crimes. Marcos A Rios, 41, was booked on charges of murder, domestic violence, and abuse of a corpse, cops said. Rios claimed to be the boyfriend of...
Kiely Rodni Search: New Details, Photos Emerge After SUV Pulled From California Reservoir
Authorities believe they may have located the body of 16-year-old Kiely Rodni after they pulled a SUV from a California reservoir on Sunday. The discovery comes after a private dive team claimed that they found Rodni’s body. While authorities have not yet confirmed that Rodni has been found, they...
Kiely Rodni - live: Final location of missing Truckee teen’s phone is revealed
Investigators searching for Kiely Rodni have revealed that her cellphone last pinged close to a vast lake running around the campground where more than 200 teenagers and young adults descended for a party 10 days ago. Kiely was last seen sometime between 12.30am to 1am on 6 August near the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee. Her car – a silver 2013 Honda CRV – is also missing.Nevada County Sheriff’s Office Captain Sam Brown said that the last known cellphone location data placed the teenager next to Prosser Lake at around 12.30am. Her phone went out of service after this...
Head Injuries, Spine Trauma & A Car Engulfed In Flames: Inside The Mysteries Of Paul Walker's Tragic Death
The Fast and the Furious star Paul Walker shot to fame for his role as Brian O'Connor in the beloved action film franchise, but his journey to stardom abruptly ended when the actor was tragically killed in a shocking car accident alongside business partner Roger Rodas in late 2013. As new details emerge, fans and medical experts alike continue to unravel the mysteries of Walker's sudden passing."I can see from the crash investigation reports that both Paul and Roger were wearing their seatbelts and that they were securely fastened. All the car's airbags had also been deployed correctly," Dr. Michael...
Bodies Of 3 Missing Sisters Found In Private Pond Near Texas Home
Three girls disappeared while under the care of their babysitter on July 29. The next day, authorities found the young sisters dead in a pond near their Cass County, Texas home.
Kiely Rodni’s family breaks silence after recovery of missing teen’s likely remains
California authorities have not officially identified the remains found in the Prosser Creek Reservoir Sunday evening – but they say they likely belong to the missing Truckee 16-year-old whose shocking disappearance motivated hundreds of searchers to scour the mountains north of Lake Tahoe for more than two weeks. Kiely...
Kiely Rodni’s Boyfriend Breaks Silence on Car, Body Discovered in California Reservoir
After authorities announced they had reportedly located Kiely Rodni’s body in a California reservoir, her boyfriend has broken his silence. In a clip posted on Monday, her boyfriend, Jagger Westfall, said he wanted to “release a type of personal statement.”. “This was an insanely f—– up situation and...
New clue emerges in case of missing family who vanished on camping trip after last sighting in Walmart
A SHOCKING clue has emerged in the case of the missing family who vanished after they were last seen in Walmart. A Facebook comment may indicate that the family, missing for over a month now, may have planned their absence. Ron Sidebotham's daughter Jill, 28, and Lydia, 2, is pictured...
Three teenage boys are charged with murdering a 16-year-old at a party: 'Somebody thought they had to defend their girlfriend'
Three teenage boys have been charged with murder after the alleged stabbing of another 16-year-old boy at a party at a home in western Sydney. Emergency services were called to a home on Australis Drive at Ropes Crossing, near Blacktown, about 2.50am on June 4. They found a teenage boy...
Major update after police reveal chilling clue which led to bodies of three sisters aged 5, 8 & 9
A GIRL'S shoe helped cops find the bodies of three sisters who were pulled from a pond. Zi’ariel Oliver, nine; eight-year-old A'miyah Hughes; and Te'mari Oliver, five, were reported missing on July 29 before being found dead hours later, cops in Cass County, Texas, revealed. They were being babysat...
