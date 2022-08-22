Read full article on original website
Related
4 wounded in Oakland shootings since Sunday
OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — Three men and a female victim suffered wounds in separate shootings since Sunday in Oakland, police said. The latest shooting occurred at 2:47 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of 17th Avenue in East Oakland. Police received an alert from the city’s gunshot detection system, and someone called to say a […]
Wild San Francisco police chase ends on Western Addition walkway
SAN FRANCISCO -- A wild police chase through San Francisco streets turned dangerous Wednesday when the driver turned onto a pedestrian walkway in the Western Addition, sending people scurrying to avoid being hit.The chase led to some frightening moments for residents of a apartment complex on Laguna Street near Cleary Court. The incident happened shortly after 3 p.m. Wednesday. Exactly what led to the San Francisco police pursuit was unclear."When they jumped Laguna, we said, 'They're coming straight through our parking lot!" said area resident Shari, who only wanted to give her first name, "As they got closer and faster,...
Police make arrest in East Oakland shooting; narcotics, firearms seized
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department (OPD) announced on social media an arrest was made Tuesday in connection to a shooting on Aug. 18 in East Oakland. On the day of the shooting, police said the shooter drove away in a “very distinct” vehicle. Before the arrest was made that day, officers found […]
Hayward police deploy drone in burglary investigation, 1 arrest made
HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — Officers with the Hayward Police Department have arrested one suspect in the burglary of a residential home, the department announced in a social media post. Officers arrived on the scene while the burglary was in progress to investigate, the post states. Video surveillance footage from the victim’s home confirmed that several […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Victim who died in Mission District shooting that hospitalized 3 identified
SAN FRANCISCO – A man killed in a shooting that injured two other people early Sunday morning in San Francisco's Mission District has been identified by the city's Medical Examiner's Office as 63-year-old Mario Gomez Sanchez.Officers had responded at about 2:25 a.m. Sunday to the shooting reported in the area of Mission and 19th streets and arrived to find three people with gunshot wounds and a fourth person with unspecified injuries, according to San Francisco police.The three shooting victims were taken to a hospital and one of them, Gomez Sanchez, died there. The fourth victim was treated at the scene and then released, police said.No arrest has been made in the case. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the SFPD tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message and begin the text with "SFPD."
Woman hospitalized in Oakland shooting Tuesday afternoon
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A woman was taken to a local hospital after a shooting in Oakland on Tuesday afternoon, the Oakland Police Department said. Officers responded to the shooting on the 1400 block of 17th Avenue just after 2:45 p.m. Officers responded to the scene after the department received a shot-spotter notification. They found […]
Shooting in Tenderloin injures 36-year-old man
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) – A shooting early Tuesday morning in San Francisco's Tenderloin neighborhood injured a 36-year-old man, according to police.The shooting was reported at about 1:50 a.m. in the area of Larkin and O'Farrell streets, where a male suspect approached the victim and shot him, then fled before officers arrived, police said.The 36-year-old was taken to a hospital to be treated for his injuries, which are not considered life-threatening.San Francisco police have not made an arrest or released a detailed description of the suspect in the shooting. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.
Oakland man arrested for Saturday Richmond murder
RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) — An Oakland man was arrested for a murder that took place in Richmond on Saturday, the Richmond Police Department announced Wednesday in a press release. Gregory Bonner, 48, was arrested at an Oakland homeless encampment on Monday. Bonner is accused of shooting and killing 33-year-old Jeremy Griego of Oakland. Police found […]
Bay Area city sees explosion of DUI arrests
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – South San Francisco has seen a 62% increase in arrests for driving under the influence year-to-date over 2021, the city’s police department announced via Facebook. There’d been 69 DUI arrests in the timeframe last year, compared to 112 this year. “We are proud to say the men and women of […]
2 dead in fiery overnight crash on Highway 13 in Oakland
OAKLAND – Two people died in a fiery crash early Wednesday morning on southbound state Highway 13 in Oakland, California Highway Patrol officials said. The crash was reported at 3:33 a.m. near the Redwood Road off-ramp on the city's east side. According to a preliminary investigation, the two people were in a vehicle traveling south when the vehicle struck the guardrail on the right shoulder and then hit some trees, CHP officials said. Flames engulfed the vehicle in the crash. The far-right lane of the highway was closed while officers investigated. The lane has since reopened, according to the CHP. Neither person's name was available from the Alameda County coroner's bureau early Wednesday afternoon because their next of kin had not been notified yet.
Two killed, one injured in shootings in Richmond Monday
Two people are dead and another injured in two separate shootings along Macdonald Avenue in Richmond Monday, police said. At about 4 p.m., one man was killed and another man injured in a drive-by shooting in the area of 5th Street and Macdonald Avenue, police said. Police responded to the intersection on a ShotSpotter activation and found a crime scene in which over 40 rounds had been fired.
SFGate
Police Identify Man Found Dead With Blunt Force Trauma
OAKLAND (BCN) Police have identified a man found dead with blunt force trauma Sunday in East Oakland as 29-year-old Rolando Carrillo, police said Tuesday. Carrillo was killed shortly before 5:30 a.m., police believe, in the 2100 block of 90th Avenue. His death was the 76th slaying in Oakland this year,...
crimevoice.com
Suspected Gunman and Lookout Arrested for Alleged Fatal Shooting
UNION CITY — Two men have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a woman near the Parc Medallion Apartments complex. Both suspects were taken into custody several hours after the victim perished. Officers were dispatched August 12 to investigate a reported shooting, which occurred at about...
Oakland dentist killed in ‘senseless’ slaying Sunday
OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong said the killing Sunday of a woman in the Asian community “is not who Oakland is” when he briefed reporters late Monday afternoon on the fatal shooting. Oakland dentist Lili Xu, 60, was shot just after 2 p.m. in the 1000 block of Fifth Avenue as […]
L.A. Weekly
Teen Dead, Another Hospitalized after Pursuit Crash on Tuolumne Street [Vallejo, CA]
VALLEJO, CA (August 24, 2022) – Friday, a 17-year-old boy died, and a 16-year-old girl sustained injuries after a crash on Tuolumne Street. The accident took place on August 5th, at around 12:37 a.m., near the intersection of Tuolumne Street and North Camino Alto. According to reports, the 17-year-old...
SFist
Tuesday Morning Topline: Vigil Held For Dentist and Mother Killed In Oakland
There was a vigil Monday night in Oakland for Dr. Lili Xu, a mother and respected dentist who loved ballet who was killed Sunday in a shooting in Little Saigon. The 60-year-old Xu was shot by a thief who trying to rob her of her purse. [Chronicle / KTVU]. A...
Amateur ‘sting’ targeted accused predator, Berkeley police say
An amateur "sting operation" allegedly set up to catch child sex predators created a problematic scenario for Berkeley Police Department officers.
Prowlers spotted in Pacifica backyards
PACIFICA (KRON) – The Pacifica Police Department said three prowlers were seen in a backyard after a nearby home’s sliding-glass back door was smashed. Around 7:40 pm. Monday, officers responded to a residence on the 700 block of Lockhaven Drive after receiving a report about the smashed door. While investigating, officers found two men were […]
SFGate
Suspect In 2 Bank Heists Wore Amazon Coat, Police Say
FAIRFIELD (BCN) Police in a Rio Vista man who allegedly robbed a Fairfield bank twice while wearing an Amazon coat. The 22-year-old man allegedly presented a note demanding money at the bank about 10:53 a.m. Tuesday. Officers were called and they found the suspect about 20 yards from his getaway vehicle, Fairfield police said.
Update: Surveillance video shows Oakland shooting that left Asian woman dead
OAKLAND -- Surveillance video obtained by KPIX 5 shows the brazen daylight attempted robbery of an older Asian woman Sunday afternoon that ended with the victim being fatally shot.Oakland police officers found the woman suffering multiple gunshot wounds near the intersection of East 11th St. and Fifth Avenue in the city's Little Saigon neighborhood shortly after 2 p.m. She was taken to the hospital where she later died.On Monday, KPIX confirmed the victim's identity as 56-year-old Lili Xu, a dentist who works at the Pacific Renaissance Center on 9th Street in Oakland.Police are still looking for the suspect or suspects...
Comments / 0