Liz Truss - live: Sunak criticises foreign secretary’ economic plan as she tries to ‘avoid scrutiny’

Rishi Sunak has criticised Liz Truss ’s economic plans and said her leadership will risk higher inflation, while she cannot afford a support package to help tackle rising energy bills .

Ms Truss is planning to announce a series of radical reforms in order to stop the exodus of doctors from the NHS, The Daily Telegraph reported.

She has, however, been accused of trying to “avoid independent scrutiny” as she promises to hold a budget next month without an official economic forecast.

A new poll has found that Tory supporters would rather have Boris Johnson stay in Downing Street than back Ms Truss and Mr Sunak as prime minister.

According to a report by right-leaning think tank Onward, the two Conservative candidates are “failing to promise the policies needed to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions, despite a clear need for measures that would cut consumer bills as well as carbon”.