ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Liz Truss - live: Sunak criticises foreign secretary’ economic plan as she tries to ‘avoid scrutiny’

By Maroosha Muzaffar
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tiEp3_0hQ6VeGM00

Rishi Sunak has criticised Liz Truss ’s economic plans and said her leadership will risk higher inflation, while she cannot afford a support package to help tackle rising energy bills .

Ms Truss is planning to announce a series of radical reforms in order to stop the exodus of doctors from the NHS, The Daily Telegraph reported.

She has, however, been accused of trying to “avoid independent scrutiny” as she promises to hold a budget next month without an official economic forecast.

A new poll has found that Tory supporters would rather have Boris Johnson stay in Downing Street than back Ms Truss and Mr Sunak as prime minister.

According to a report by right-leaning think tank Onward, the two Conservative candidates are “failing to promise the policies needed to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions, despite a clear need for measures that would cut consumer bills as well as carbon”.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Liz Truss says she’s ‘ready’ to hit nuclear button if necessary

Conservative leadership frontrunner Liz Truss said she is “ready” to launch nuclear war if she becomes prime minister next month.The foreign secretary told a Tory hustings event in Birmingham that she was willing to hit Britain’s nuclear button if necessary – even if meant “global annihilation”.Hustings host John Pienaar asked the strong favourite to win the contest about facing a decision which would make him feel “physically sick”.“Your orders to our Trident boat captain on whether you, prime minister, is giving the order to unleash nuclear weapons. It would mean global annihilation … How does that thought make you feel?”...
POLITICS
The Independent

Scientists accuse Rishi Sunak of ‘Trump’ tactics with attack on Covid lockdown experts

Scientists have fired back at Rishi Sunak following his criticism of top public health advisers during the Covid pandemic – comparing him to Donald Trump.The Tory leadership hopeful said it was wrong to “empower” scientists during the crisis, claimed lockdown went on too long, and revealed that he fought against the closure of schools.Sunak also claimed the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) group advising Boris Johnson edited minutes to hide dissenting opinions, saying he “wasn’t allowed” to talk about lockdown’s downsides.Prof Devi Sridhar – the public health expert who advised the Scottish government – compared his comments to Donald...
POTUS
The Independent

Tory leadership – live: Covid scientists hit back at Sunak over ‘blatant attack’

Scientists have hit back at Tory leadership candidate Rishi Sunak over his suggestion it was a “mistake” to empower experts during the coronavirus pandemic, in a series of claims labelled “dangerous rubbish” by former No 10 aide Dominic Cummings.Decrying the ex-chancellor’s “blatant attack”, Professor Devi Sridhar – who advised the Scottish Government – compared the ex-chancellor to former US president Donald Trump.The ex-chancellor told the Spectator magazine that he “wasn’t allowed to talk about the trade-off” of lockdowns during the early phases of the Covid crisis, which he said could have been “quicker”, and claimed to have fought against...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Russia ‘in very fragile position’ and bracing for ‘major’ Ukrainian counterattack, say UK

Russia is in a “very fragile position” as it braces for a major Ukrainian counterattack, the UK has said as Vladimir Putin’s war hit the six-month mark. British defence secretary Ben Wallace, who was briefed by intelligence chiefs on Wednesday morning, said Russia’s advance “is grinding” in parts of Ukraine. Speaking as Ukraine celebrates its 31st Independence Day, Mr Wallace told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “Russia’s advance can be measured in metres per week, not miles. It is grinding in small parts of the country in an attempt to advance – completely opposite of the three-days special operation...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

EasyJet rejects compensation claim from woman who was wrongly denied boarding despite having valid passport

A week after easyJet assured The Independent it would comply with European air passengers’ rights rules after wrongly turning passengers away, the airline continued to refuse compensation when it was due.Tracey Robbens from Penzance in Cornwall was booked on a flight from London Gatwick to Ljubljana in January. She and her husband Tommy were planning a week of exploring Slovenia.But ground staff working for easyJet turned her away, claiming her passport was not valid – even though it complied with both the post-Brexit conditions for travel to the European Union.The travel document was under 10 years old on...
The Independent

Voices: What Emily Maitlis gets wrong about BBC impartiality

I may be one of the few people with a genuine admiration for both Emily Maitlis, an excellent journalist, and her apparent bete noir, Sir Robbie Gibb, also an excellent journalist but better known as the former head of communications to Theresa May, and therefore a Big Tory, and nowadays BBC board member. According to Maitlis, Gibb is almost some kind of fifth columnist within the corporation, or an “active agent of the Conservative Party” as she puts it in unnecessarily conspiratorial terms,  who is shaping the broadcaster’s news output by acting “as the arbiter of BBC impartiality”. The implication...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

BBC boss insists ‘no influence’ from Government in Emily Maitlis Newsnight case

The BBC’s chief content officer has insisted that “in no way was there any influence from the Government or the board” on the BBC over its decision to rebuke Emily Maitlis over her Newsnight monologue.Speaking at the Edinburgh TV Festival, Charlotte Moore said the former BBC journalist’s MacTaggart Lecture on Wednesday had been on an “incredibly important subject”.Maitlis, who left the broadcaster this year for rival media group Global, used the speech to argue the media has failed to adapt to a change in politics and was guilty of “normalising” populist ideas.She also claimed the BBC had “sought to pacify”...
POLITICS
The Independent

28 million adults in England haven’t been to an NHS dentist in two years

A total of 28 million adults in England haven’t seen an NHS dentist over the past two years, new data show.The latest annual report on NHS dental activity, which runs from 1 April 2021 to 30 June 2022, shows that 16.4 million adults went to the dentist at some point over the last 24 months — equivalent to 36.9 per cent of the adult population.This is a drop of 1.7 million compared to this time last year, according to the data.It comes after a BBC survey of nearly 7,000 NHS dental practices in the UK found that 91 per cent...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economic Plan#Foreign Secretary#Nhs#The Daily Telegraph#Conservative
The Independent

Emily Maitlis’s former Newsnight editor praises ‘brilliant’ MacTaggart Lecture

Channel 4 boss Ian Katz has praised Emily Maitlis’s MacTaggart Lecture as “brilliant” and said it serves as a powerful reminder that “due impartiality is the bedrock of journalism”.The broadcaster’s chief content officer was editor of BBC current affairs show Newsnight between 2013 and 2017 when Maitlis was an anchor.During her address at the Edinburgh TV Festival on Wednesday, Maitlis argued the media has failed to adapt to a change in politics and was guilty of “normalising” populist ideas.I covered politics for a long time (and) I learnt it is a fool’s game to try to predict what politicians doIan...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

NHS dentistry on its ‘last legs’ despite data showing surge in treatments

Despite a surge in the number of dental treatments carried out across England, sector leaders have warned that NHS dentistry is on its “last legs”.New figures from NHS Digital show that 26.4 million courses of treatment were delivered by NHS dentists between April 2021 and March 22, more than double the 12 million reported in the previous 12 months – which were heavily impacted by the pandemic.Practices were instructed to close and cease all routine dental care from March 25 to June 8 2020, while dentists and dental surgeons had to stick to “The Government will be fooling itself and...
HEALTH
The Independent

Voices: With bosses enjoying stratospheric salaries, it’s no wonder workers feel shortchanged

Earlier this month, the National Lottery appealed for the mystery winner of £10,000 a month for 30 years to come forward. If you can’t be bothered to check your numbers, though, you could always go one better and run an energy company. Because it turns out that, as millions of us face a horrendous increase in our energy bills, some of the power bosses are taking home a tidy fortune.Earlier this week on Channel 4 News, I interviewed Alistair Phillips-Davies, the chief executive of SSE, the FTSE 100 group that runs wind farms, gas-fired power plants and energy networks....
ECONOMY
The Independent

US envoy says Russian invasion speeds shift to clean energy

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will accelerate the world’s shift to renewable energy because of price shocks in oil and gas, a U.S. climate envoy said Thursday.U.S. Deputy Special Envoy for Climate Rick Duke was speaking at an Australian National University forum after meetings with Australian government officials on bilateral cooperation in transitioning to net-zero greenhouse emissions by 2050.Duke described the Russian invasion that began six months ago as “one of the biggest geopolitical drivers at the moment” for a global shift toward renewable energy.“What has sometimes been lost in people’s understanding of the reverberations on that front is that...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
The Independent

Sewage: UK risking public health by pumping waste into sea, French politicians say

The UK is putting the environment, fishermen’s livelhoods and public health at risk by pumping sewage into the sea, three French MEPs have said.In a joint statement, the three politicians accused the UK of neglecting its environmental commitments as sewage polluted the waters of the English Channel and the North Sea.“We can’t tolerate that the environment, the economic activity of our fishermen and the health of our citizens are put in danger due to the repeated negligence of the UK in its management of its wastewater,” said Stéphanie Yon-Courtin, a member of the European Union’s committee on fisheries and...
HEALTH
The Independent

Home Office: Only 21 asylum seekers deported from UK in 18 months as Rwanda scheme stalls

The UK forcibly returned only 21 asylum seekers to “safe third countries” in the 18 months since Brexit came into effect, new figures show as the Rwanda scheme stalls.Almost 16,000 asylum seekers were considered for removal because the government declared their claims “inadmissible” between 1 January 2021 and the end of June.Statistics released by the Home Office showed that of those, only 21 people were removed from the UK, to countries including Ireland, Germany, Italy and Spain, after a key EU transfer deal in Brexit.The government claimed it would replace the scheme with bilateral agreements, but none have been struck...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

The Independent

807K+
Followers
257K+
Post
381M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy