Current Projection On Where Bronny James Could Be Drafted

By Robert Marvi
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
LeBron James’ son, Bronny James, is garnering more interest as a viable prospect, not just in the college ranks, but also at the NBA level.

He is currently entering his senior year of high school at Sierra Canyon School in the San Fernando Valley, and he will soon mull over offers that will come in from prominent NCAA programs.

But after the younger James plays one year of college basketball, he will be eligible for the NBA draft, and already, people around the league feel he could go as high as late in the first round.

“A new report indicates that Bronny James, son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, is currently projected to be taken late in the first round or early in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft.

“On “The Wine and Gold Talk” podcast, co-host Chris Fedor indicated that the younger James could elevate his status with a pair of strong seasons at both the high school and collegiate levels.

“‘By all accounts, everybody that I’ve talked to around the NBA that does this for a living, that scouts this, they talk about Bronny as late first-round pick, early second-round pick type of player,’ said Fedor.

“‘Now that could change. He could have a great season this year in high school, and then he could go somewhere to college and have a great freshman season and then the status quo changes.'”

Already being projected to possibly be a first-round pick before the start of one’s senior year of high school is pretty impressive.

Of course, plenty of NBA players significantly improved their draft position with one stellar year of college ball, or even just an impressive performance in the NCAA Tournament, so the younger James still has plenty of room for improvement.

The elder James has made it clear he wants to play a season alongside his son in the NBA. He recently signed a contract extension to remain with the Los Angeles Lakers through the 2023-24 season, with a player option for the 2024-25 campaign, which would be the earliest the younger James could play in the league.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

