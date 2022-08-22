Read full article on original website
Library sees growth during summer reading program
The Maryville Public Library has had more children in grades one through sixth participate in the summer reading program since 2018. “We are thrilled that we saw more kids participating and getting cards through funding provided by the Nodaway County Commission,” said Elizabeth Argo, youth services coordinator. “Studies show that kids who participate in summer reading programs do better on reading assessments in the fall when school resumes and we want to be a part of that.”
Ambulance district moves forward with protocol provider app
At the August 10 Nodaway County Ambulance Meeting, the board approved for use of a Paramedic Protocol Provider app at the cost of $750. The board decided to go with the generic version versus a branded one at $2,500. The app will allow employees to have all of their protocols on their phone, versus having to look at them through a book.
Gallatin Board of Education adopts tax levy and hire numerous staff
The tax levy has been adopted for the Gallatin R-5 School District. Following a public hearing, the board of education established the levy at $4.4791 on the 100 dollars of assessed valuation. This includes $4.30 for the incidental fund and .1725 for capital projects. Following an executive session, the Gallatin...
August 18, 2022
Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk. Burns made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Burns made a...
Northwest announces presidential search input sessions
John Moore, the chair of Northwest Missouri State University’s Board of Regents and the university’s presidential search committee has announced public sessions where individuals will have opportunities to provide input regarding the process. The Regents last month selected Anthem Executive, a Houston-based search firm to assist the institution...
Holt County U.S. Route 159 to Close Next Week
A pavement improvement project will close Holt County U.S. Route 159 for three days next week. The Missouri Department of Transportation has contracted with Phillips Hardy, Inc. to complete the project, which will close the roadway from Monday, August 29 through Wednesday, August 31. U.S. Route 159 will close from...
Mo-Dot Seeking Public Input For Safety Improvement Project North Of Cameron
The Missouri Department of Transportation is seeking public input regarding a safety improvement project on DeKalb County U.S. Route 69 at the Route EE intersection, north of Cameron. The project, which is currently in the design stage, would add a left-turn lane for northbound motorists on U.S. Route 69 wanting...
A&W inks multi-unit deal for Kansas
A&W Restaurants has signed a three-unit development deal with father and son team Bud and Stan Keim in Kansas. The first two units will be built in Fairview and Wellsville, Kansas, with the third unit to be determined, according to a press release. Bud Keim and his father, Stan, have...
Kansas woman wanted in Newton jailed in NE Kansas
ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement in Atchison arrested a woman on a warrant from Newton Monday. On Monday, police arrested 32-year-old Julian D. Geiger, on a Newton Kansas Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear in court, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. Geiger is being held without bond, according...
Graham Street Fair is a ‘Field of Dreams’
The 2022 Graham Street Fair’s theme is a “Field of Dreams” and will be Thursday, August 25 through Saturday, August 27. The schedule of events, starting Thursday, August 25 are:. • Lawnmower Drag Races, on the west edge of Graham, registration starts at 6 pm; races begin...
DeKalb Co. woman hospitalized after pickup overturns
DEKALB COUNTY—A Missouri woman was injured in an accident just after 9p.m. Monday in DeKalb County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2003 Ford F150 driven by Josephine M. Kilgore, 20, Maysville, was southbound on Route EE just north of NE Grindstone four and one half miles north of Cameron.
Three Injured in St. Joseph Crash During Police Pursuit
ST JOSEPH, MO – Three people were injured in a crash Sunday night in Buchanan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash occurred as 37-year old St. Joseph resident Theodore Marti was fleeing from law enforcement. Marti travelled eastbound on Lake Front Lane and struck a parked vehicle. He then reversed and struck the driver’s side door of a vehicle being operated by 34-year old Heather Annigan of Savannah.
Conception Junction Man Hurt In I-29 Rear-Ending Accident
A Conception Junction man was left with moderate injuries after rear ending another vehicle on Interstate 29 in Platte County Monday afternoon. Troop A of the Missouri State Highway Patrol says 59-year-old Conception Junction resident Kirby G. Sullivan was driving a 2005 Pontiac southbound on I-29 at mile-marker 21.2 in Platte COunty at 3:09 P.M. Monday when his vehicle struck the rear end of a 2004 Honda.
Buchanan County Sheriff's Office searching for missing person
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Authorities are searching for a missing person, Klarissa J. Newman. The Buchanan County Sheriff's Office describes Newman as 38 years old, 5' 10" 130 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. Newman was last seen at the Agency Cemetery on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 in a Silver...
Missouri pair arrested on drug charges near Shenandoah
(Shenandoah, Iowa) – A traffic stop at around 12:02-a.m. Saturday south of Shenandoah, resulted in the arrest on drug charges, of a woman and man from Missouri. The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reports Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a 2005 Chrysler near the intersection of Highway 59 and 300th Street. Deputies detected odor of controlled substances coming from the vehicle and conducted a probable cause search. They located approximately 11.1 grams of Methamphetamine and approximately 16 grams of marijuana as well as drug paraphernalia. (photos provided by the Fremont County S/O)
Troopers Arrest Three In Area Counties
Three arrests by the Missouri Highway Patrol in the local counties this weekend include:. Sunday at 12:55 am, troopers in Linn County arrested 49-year-old Lareina J Whisler of Kansas City for alleged possession of Marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was processed and released. Sunday at 1:45 am, Troopers...
Callao Man Arrested In DeKalb County On DWI and Possession Charges
A Callao, Missouri man was arrested on intoxicated driving and drug possession charges Tuesday evening in DeKalb County. Troop A of the Highway Patrol says 61-year-old Callao resident Robert L. Shiflett was arrested at 7:20 P.M. Tuesday on charges of driving while intoxicated as a chronic offender, possession of a controlled substance careless and imprudent driving and not wearing a seat belt.
All Detainees Have Been Moved From Daviess Dekalb County Regional Jail
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office has moved all of its detainees from the Daviess Dekalb County Regional Jail. They have been busy with this over the last few days. Most of the male detainees are now in Caldwell County Jail with three men being held in the Harrison County Jail. The female detainees are being held in the Harrison County and Randolph County Jails.
