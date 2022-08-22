Read full article on original website
Superior volleyball aiming for State berth with new coach
SUPERIOR, Neb. (KSNB) - After finishing fourth in the state in Class C1 last season and losing its star player, Shayla Meyer, to Ole Miss, Superior volleyball also has a new head coach for the third time in three years. Jessica Diehl will now head the Wildcats’ charge after spending...
Texas player robs hitter of home run at Little League World Series
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Corey Kahn, an outfielder from Pearland, Texas, made one of the best plays of the Little League World Series this year with a home run-robbing catch in Williamsport, Pa. The 12-year-old left fielder made the sensational snag in the third inning of Texas' 8-4 win over...
College football television schedule for the 2022 season
Want to catch all the big games during the 2022 college football season? Here's the complete television schedule from Aug. 27 through Jan. 9.
Pennsylvania’s feel good run through the LLWS finally ends
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — Hollidaysburg Little League extended its summer and staved off elimination for almost a month. The Mid-Atlantic squad put together 10 straight elimination game victories dating to the Pennsylvania state tournament to make a run at the Little League World Series title. After winning three more win-or-go-home games at the LLWS, the streak finally came to an end Wednesday night in an 8-4 loss to Pearland, Texas, which gave the team both its losses in the World Series. Thousands of fans rallied behind the first local team to play in Williamsport since 2015. Hollidaysburg is located just over 100 miles southwest of the Little League complex and its team captured attention with big crowds and winning when it absolutely had to.
