Five-star recruit Nyckoles Harbor, the No. 9 player overall in the 2023 class, will take his first official visit next month to South Carolina, one of seven schools in the mix to land the No. 1 prospect at the athlete position in this year's recruiting cycle. The Gamecocks are gaining momentum in recruiting under Shane Beamer with a half-dozen four-star commits since the end of July. Harbor would be the crown jewel of a class quickly rising up the ranks, currently sitting at No. 16 nationally per the 247Sports Composite.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 21 HOURS AGO