NFL

The Spun

Packers Are Working Out 4 Notable Players On Monday

The Green Bay Packers are set to work out a few kickers on Monday afternoon. Per Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network, the Packers are working out Cameron Dicker, Chandler Staton, Matt Ammendola, and Parker White. This news comes after Mason Crosby had surgery on his right knee back in...
GREEN BAY, WI
247Sports

Four-star shooting guard Isaiah Coleman is down to two schools

Four-star shooting guard Isaiah Coleman is down to two schools. Coleman will choose between Mississippi State and The College of Charleston on September 4th. “I’m about to wrap up my recruitment soon,” he said. “My commitment date is September 4th. It’s between Mississippi State and The College of Charleston.
CHARLESTON, SC
247Sports

Four-star wing Davin Cosby locks in final official visit; talks finalists

Davin Cosby, the No. 109 overall prospect in the 2023 class, has now locked in all five of his official visits with seven finalists being considered. On Sunday, the 6-foot-5 shooting guard out of Raleigh (N.C.) Word of God Christian Academy cut his list to Alabama, LSU, NC State, Tennessee, Virginia and Wake Forest and on Monday he booked his fifth official visit to NC State for September 16th.
RALEIGH, NC
247Sports

Meet the Top247's No. 1 2025 recruit David Sanders

Charlotte (NC) Providence Day School head football coach Chad Grier says he doesn’t have the “vocabulary” to really enunciate how good a prospect his sophomore lineman David Sanders Jr. is. For us at 247Sports it was a little easier: We just put him at the top of the initial Top247 Player Rankings for the 2025 class.
FOOTBALL
247Sports

USC WR Jordan Addison announces NIL deal with United Airlines

Jordan Addison landed a clever NIL deal this week. The new USC Trojans wide receiver announced Monday a deal with United Airlines on his Instagram page. Wide receivers are generally associated with air travel, as they have to track down deep passes, can go up and above defenders, and so on and so forth. Addison has yet to play a down for Trojans after transferring from Pittsburgh.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

2025's #1 prospect a top Michigan target

On Wednesday, 247Sports dropped their initial 2025 Top100 football recruiting rankings. Topping the list is Charlotte (NC) Providence Day School offensive lineman David Sanders, a player we've mentioned consistently as a top target for the Wolverines despite his youth. Michigan was the first program to offer Sanders and has made both he and his high school program a major priority.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Ricardo Hallman made compelling push for playing time in experienced group cornerbacks

MADISON, Wis. — As the Wisconsin Badgers retooled their defensive backfield this offseason, it appeared many younger players would have to wait their turn. By the time the 2021 season ended, the Badgers knew they’d have to bridge a gap in experience at the cornerback position. Starters Caesar Williams and Faion Hicks declared for the NFL Draft, and on top of their departures, fourth-year junior Dean Engram switched to wide receiver.
MADISON, WI
247Sports

Teammates and coaches see a more comfortable Justin Herbert

Justin Herbert has been one of the brightest and biggest stars in the National Football League since he was drafted by the Los Angeles Chargers in the 2020 NFL Draft. Through two seasons, he's broken countless records for the Chargers and the league's history. Now entering his third year, teammates and coaches are seeing a more comfortable and relaxed Justin Herbert.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

WSU's Christian Hilborn knows how to talk smack after being thrown into the fire

THE START OF Christian Hilborn's career at Washington State was anything but a soft landing. He was tossed into the fire late in 2021, when after taking no more than a few snaps late in the Apple Cup, he was called upon to start the Sun Bowl at right tackle with Abraham Lucas skipping the game. Hilborn says now that while it was a struggle, it helped prepare him to take the next steps.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

South Carolina football recruiting: Five-star Nyckoles Harbor visiting Gamecocks, 'hot school' to watch

Five-star recruit Nyckoles Harbor, the No. 9 player overall in the 2023 class, will take his first official visit next month to South Carolina, one of seven schools in the mix to land the No. 1 prospect at the athlete position in this year's recruiting cycle. The Gamecocks are gaining momentum in recruiting under Shane Beamer with a half-dozen four-star commits since the end of July. Harbor would be the crown jewel of a class quickly rising up the ranks, currently sitting at No. 16 nationally per the 247Sports Composite.
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

BREAKING: Paul Billups Becomes Third Wideout to Commit to UNC

During a ceremony held in his high school cafeteria on Wednesday afternoon, high-three-star wide receiver Paul Billups announced his North Carolina commitment. In May, Billups, a 6-foot-2, 185-pounder from Chesapeake (Va.) Western Branch High, named Duke, Florida State, Michigan State, UNC, Penn State, South Carolina, Virginia Tech, and West Virginia his top eight schools. He knocked that down to three -- MSU, UNC, and VT -- in June.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
247Sports

Louisville Football: Commitment Update

There's a lot of excitement surrounding the University of Louisville football Class of 2023. The prospects on social media are called #FlyVille23 and the current listing of 14 commitments is not only ranked among the top 20 recruiting classes in the country but is on pace to be the best recruiting class in U of L school history.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

