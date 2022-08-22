ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edmonds, WA

Running Start program at Edmonds College receives nearly $1 million grant

The State Board for Community and Technical Colleges has approved Edmonds College’s Running Start Emergency Relief Funds Program and awarded the college a $989,511 grant to be used during the 2022-23 academic year. Running Start is a statewide program that allows high school juniors and seniors to take college-level...
Employer registration open for second annual Lynnwood Job Fair

The second annual Lynnwood Job Fair is coming to the Lynnwood Convention Center on Oct. 12 and employer registration just opened up. Employers from all fields and professions are welcome to attend and set up a booth at the event. Booth registration is $150 and each employer will receive an 8-foot-by-8-foot space with one 6-foot table, power and WI-FI access. Quiet spaces will be available for employers to host on-site interviews.
Coast Guard veterans honored during Heroes’ Cafe meeting

Veterans of the U.S. Coast Guard were honored during the monthly Heroes’ Cafe meeting Tuesday at New Life Church in Lynnwood. According to Heroes’ Cafe Director Gary Walderman, veterans are honored monthly — both by their branch of service and the war they fought in. Tuesday’s meeting was the Coast Guard’s turn because this branch of service was formed in August — on Aug. 4, 1790. Next month the Heroes’ Cafe will honor members of the U.S. Air Force because this branch of service was formed in September — on Sept. 18, 1947, Walderman said.
Lynnwood Police Blotter: Aug. 14-19, 2022

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Tires were slashed. 4500 block 176th Street Southwest: Police responded to a call of a forgery. 6600 block 202nd Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic dispute. 19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest. 19500 block Highway 99: A third-degree theft...
