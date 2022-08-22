Read full article on original website
U.S. government failed to protect endangered Orcas by approving unsustainable salmon harvest levels, Seattle court findsPolarbearSeattle, WA
Washington Child Care Providers To Receive One-Time PaymentCadrene HeslopSeattle, WA
The Cold Case Murder of Patricia Barnes Solved After 26 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Seattle, WA
10 Weekend Trips from Seattle to Take in 2022Becca CSeattle, WA
Running Start program at Edmonds College receives nearly $1 million grant
The State Board for Community and Technical Colleges has approved Edmonds College’s Running Start Emergency Relief Funds Program and awarded the college a $989,511 grant to be used during the 2022-23 academic year. Running Start is a statewide program that allows high school juniors and seniors to take college-level...
Edmonds College launches FastTrack, a collection of short-term, career-building programs
Edmonds College has launched FastTrack, a collection of short-term, affordable programs that can be completed in under six months, allowing students to quickly jump into the job market. Each FastTrack program is designed to provide training for new professionals or to gain a competitive advantage for in-demand jobs. Students are...
Employer registration open for second annual Lynnwood Job Fair
The second annual Lynnwood Job Fair is coming to the Lynnwood Convention Center on Oct. 12 and employer registration just opened up. Employers from all fields and professions are welcome to attend and set up a booth at the event. Booth registration is $150 and each employer will receive an 8-foot-by-8-foot space with one 6-foot table, power and WI-FI access. Quiet spaces will be available for employers to host on-site interviews.
Heroes’ Cafe receives $10K grant from Lynnwood Elks to help local veterans
Members of the Lynnwood Elks Lodge 2171 delivered some exciting news to attendees at the monthly Heroes Cafe luncheon Tuesday at Lynnwood’s New Life Church: The local Elks Lodge was able to secure a $10,000 Elks National Foundation grant to benefit local veterans. The Heroes’ Cafe is a widespread...
Coast Guard veterans honored during Heroes’ Cafe meeting
Veterans of the U.S. Coast Guard were honored during the monthly Heroes’ Cafe meeting Tuesday at New Life Church in Lynnwood. According to Heroes’ Cafe Director Gary Walderman, veterans are honored monthly — both by their branch of service and the war they fought in. Tuesday’s meeting was the Coast Guard’s turn because this branch of service was formed in August — on Aug. 4, 1790. Next month the Heroes’ Cafe will honor members of the U.S. Air Force because this branch of service was formed in September — on Sept. 18, 1947, Walderman said.
Sponsor spotlight: Dungeness Crab and Caesar Salad this week’s special at Scotty’s Food Truck
If you’re thinking it’s too hot to cook this week, consider a meal from Scotty’s Food Truck in Edmonds’ Five Corners neighborhood. Scotty’s will be open Thursday through Saturday this week. Fresh caught, sweet Pacific Dungeness crab served atop a Caesar salad awaits you — this week’s special is Dungeness Crab and Caesar Salad.
Lynnwood Police Blotter: Aug. 14-19, 2022
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Tires were slashed. 4500 block 176th Street Southwest: Police responded to a call of a forgery. 6600 block 202nd Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic dispute. 19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest. 19500 block Highway 99: A third-degree theft...
Oregon man pleads guilty to hate crime following 2018 Lynnwood-area assault of Black DJ
An Oregon man pleaded guilty Monday in U.S. District Court in Seattle to hate crime and false statement charges related to the racially-motivated assault of a Black DJ at the Rec Room Bar & Grill in unincorporated Lynnwood in December 2018. Randy Smith, 42, pleaded guilty to committing a hate...
