The Relatable Thing Jennifer Garner Did During Jennifer Lopez's Second Wedding To Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez surprised everyone in July 2022 with a no-frills wedding in Las Vegas that probably cost less than $400. The couple swapped vows at the iconic A Little White Wedding Chapel, with the bride in a dress she had saved "from an old movie" and only their children in attendance. "So with the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben's closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we'll wear for the rest of our lives," Lopez wrote in her On the JLo newsletter (via People).
Elle

Michelle Obama Wears Summery High-Slit Gown In Martha's Vineyard

Michelle Obama showed off her summer style during a special film festival appearance yesterday. The former First Lady attended the opening night of the 2022 Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival (MVAAFF) alongside former President Barack Obama last night. The couple introduced a screening of their upcoming Netflix documentary...
HollywoodLife

Lori Harvey Rocks Daisy Dukes, High Heels & Yankee Hat At Dinner In LA: Photos

Looks like Lori Harvey isn’t letting her breakup with Michael B. Jordan keep her from having a good time! The model was spotted leaving celeb hotspot Catch in West Hollywood on Saturday, August 20 and it appeared like the recent split was the furthest thing from her mind. Rocking a pair of daisy dukes, high heels and a white crop top, Lori was every inch the single gal ready to mingle!
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez Relaxes In A Bridal White Swimsuit 2 Weeks After Ben Affleck Wedding

Jennifer Lopez, 53, looked incredible in a new photo while laying out in the sun! The new wife, who married Ben Affleck, 49, rocked a white one-piece swimsuit as she posed on a blue and white striped outside on what appeared to be cement for a photoshoot. She had her long hair down and added sunglasses to the look as well as multiple gold bracelets on her wrist as she looked at the camera.
Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez
Page Six

Ben Affleck takes a stroll with Jennifer Garner look-alike daughter Violet, 16

Bennifer fans did a double take when they saw a Jennifer Garner look-alike walking alongside Ben Affleck in Savannah, Ga., ahead of his wedding weekend with Jennifer Lopez. “Omg I thought that was Jennifer Garner! Twins 😍,” “Omg she is Jennifer Garners mini me!!!” and “Violet is a mini Jen Garner, wow!” were just a few of the reactions social media users had when they realized the tall, brunette beauty standing next to the “Argo” actor was actually his 16-year-old daughter, Violet, and not his ex-wife. In the photos, the teenager sported dark-rimmed glasses — similar in style to the ones her...
E! News

Let's Look Back on All of Jennifer Lopez's Wedding Dresses

Watch: Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Marry AGAIN in Georgia Wedding. Jennifer Lopez's love might not cost a thing but these wedding dresses definitely did. The superstar delivered not one, but two instantly iconic fashion moments when she donned dual designer gowns—one of which she revealed she'd been saving to wear for "so many years"—to marry Ben Affleck in a surprise Las Vegas ceremony on July 16.
OK! Magazine

Dean, Who? Tori Spelling Shows Off Tiny Frame In Red-Hot Swimsuit

Looking good, Tori Spelling! The starlet showed off her tiny frame in a red-hot swimsuit in order to promote her latest project. "Christmas in July {I mean August 🎄}…-It’s happening this week on #AtHomeWithTori on @vizio WatchFree+ on demand. My bff @jessamer and I plan an amazing #christmasinjuly pool party for our families," she captioned a slew of photos. "Complete with foam aka snow thx to @itsfoamtime and obsessed with ornament pool balls from @theholiball that we can also decorate the home with in December too!-Plus… my boy bestie @joshflagg1 cooks with me in the kitchen this week! He teaches...
Page Six

Inside Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s lavish, all-white Georgia wedding

“Love Never Fails.” Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck said “I do” for the second time in a lavish ceremony at Affleck’s estate in Riceboro, Ga., on Saturday. The lovebirds – who initially tied the knot in Las Vegas last month – welcomed A-listers like Matt Damon and Jimmy Kimmel, along with talent agent Patrick Whitesell, Australian model Pia Miller and “Jay and Silent Bob” stars Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes. Damon took a private jet to Georgia with wife Luciana Barroso on Friday, a source previously shared with Page Six, while Affleck’s younger brother, Casey, and ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, were both no-shows at the three-day...
POPSUGAR

Michelle Obama's Goddess Braids Are the Definition of Summer Chic

Image Source: Getty/52nd NAACP Image Awards/BET / Contributor. Michelle Obama is the epitome of summer chic with her latest hairstyle. On Aug. 5, the former first lady attended the premiere of "Descendant" during the Martha's Vineyard African-American Film Festival, and she looked amazing in her goddess braids. Keeping her makeup...
RadarOnline

Anxious Ben Affleck Chain-Smokes Outside Hospital With J. Lo As His Mom's Rushed By Ambulance For Leg Injury

An anxious-looking Ben Affleck was seen chain-smoking outside of a Savannah hospital after his mom was rushed by ambulance for sustaining a bloody leg injury just hours before the actor and Jennifer Lopez's three-day wedding festivities are set to take place.The 50-year-old actor was photographed with a cigarette in one hand and a plastic cup in the other as he stood waiting for his bride to arrive. Wearing a purple t-shirt with a hand on it, shorts, and a backward cap, Affleck rocked his wedding band and a worried look.However, Radar has discovered his mom Christopher Anne Boldt's injury is...
Page Six

See the ‘special’ gift Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez gave wedding guests

One unsuspecting hotel guest got a very sweet arrival gift — courtesy of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. The newlyweds, who said “I do” for the second time Saturday in a lavish ceremony at Affleck’s estate in Georgia, gave custom chocolate boxes to wedding guests staying at a nearby hotel. However, some of the “J & B”-themed sweets slipped through the cracks and were offered to people not associated with the A-list couple. “I’m staying at a hotel in Savannah this weekend and we got Ben and Jen choccy,” one tourist claimed in an anonymous submission to Instagram gossip account Deuxmoi. A note that came...
NBC News

NBC News

