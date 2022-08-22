Read full article on original website
J.Lo's Ex-Husband Ojani Noa Predicts Why Ben Affleck Marriage Won't Last
The producer revealed what his ex-wife told him while in bed on their wedding night.
TMZ.com
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's Second Wedding, Awesome Wedding Dress, Photos
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made a pretty spectacular entrance to their second wedding ceremony Saturday night ... he looked great but she ... well, wow. J Lo wore a pretty magnificent white gown with a long, long train -- approx 20 feet -- as she and Ben got ready for the march down the aisle.
Child Hospitalized After Suffering Injury at Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck’s Property Hours Before Their Wedding
A dramatic moment unfolded when a medical team arrived at Ben Affleck’s Georgia property just hours before he and music superstar Jennifer Lopez were set to celebrate their recent matrimony. Reportedly, a child injured their arm during the early portion of the festivities and had to be taken away...
The Relatable Thing Jennifer Garner Did During Jennifer Lopez's Second Wedding To Ben Affleck
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez surprised everyone in July 2022 with a no-frills wedding in Las Vegas that probably cost less than $400. The couple swapped vows at the iconic A Little White Wedding Chapel, with the bride in a dress she had saved "from an old movie" and only their children in attendance. "So with the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben's closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we'll wear for the rest of our lives," Lopez wrote in her On the JLo newsletter (via People).
Jennifer Lopez’s Child Emme Muniz Rocks White Pantsuit at Mom’s Wedding With Ben Affleck’s Kids
Classy! Jennifer Lopez’s child Emme Muñiz rocked a white pantsuit at their mom and stepdad Ben Affleck’s wedding, alongside brother Max Muñiz and stepsiblings Seraphina, Violet and Samuel. The 14-year-old was seen donning a white...
Elle
Michelle Obama Wears Summery High-Slit Gown In Martha's Vineyard
Michelle Obama showed off her summer style during a special film festival appearance yesterday. The former First Lady attended the opening night of the 2022 Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival (MVAAFF) alongside former President Barack Obama last night. The couple introduced a screening of their upcoming Netflix documentary...
Lori Harvey Rocks Daisy Dukes, High Heels & Yankee Hat At Dinner In LA: Photos
Looks like Lori Harvey isn’t letting her breakup with Michael B. Jordan keep her from having a good time! The model was spotted leaving celeb hotspot Catch in West Hollywood on Saturday, August 20 and it appeared like the recent split was the furthest thing from her mind. Rocking a pair of daisy dukes, high heels and a white crop top, Lori was every inch the single gal ready to mingle!
Jennifer Lopez Relaxes In A Bridal White Swimsuit 2 Weeks After Ben Affleck Wedding
Jennifer Lopez, 53, looked incredible in a new photo while laying out in the sun! The new wife, who married Ben Affleck, 49, rocked a white one-piece swimsuit as she posed on a blue and white striped outside on what appeared to be cement for a photoshoot. She had her long hair down and added sunglasses to the look as well as multiple gold bracelets on her wrist as she looked at the camera.
Sasha Obama shows off her California Boho style as she stops by the salon
Sasha Obama is getting ready to go back to school. The 21-year-old, who attends the University of Southern California, was photographed on her way to the salon, getting ready for a new school year. RELATED: Michelle Obama’s birthday message for her daughter Sasha will melt...
Heidi Klum Shares Bittersweet Feelings as Eldest Daughter Leni Prepares for College in N.Y.C.
Heidi Klum is preparing for her eldest child to leave the nest. In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, the America's Got Talent host, 49, opened up about the emotions she's feeling as her 18-year-old daughter Leni gets ready to leave for college in New York City. "I am [so...
Ben Affleck takes a stroll with Jennifer Garner look-alike daughter Violet, 16
Bennifer fans did a double take when they saw a Jennifer Garner look-alike walking alongside Ben Affleck in Savannah, Ga., ahead of his wedding weekend with Jennifer Lopez. “Omg I thought that was Jennifer Garner! Twins 😍,” “Omg she is Jennifer Garners mini me!!!” and “Violet is a mini Jen Garner, wow!” were just a few of the reactions social media users had when they realized the tall, brunette beauty standing next to the “Argo” actor was actually his 16-year-old daughter, Violet, and not his ex-wife. In the photos, the teenager sported dark-rimmed glasses — similar in style to the ones her...
Let's Look Back on All of Jennifer Lopez's Wedding Dresses
Watch: Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Marry AGAIN in Georgia Wedding. Jennifer Lopez's love might not cost a thing but these wedding dresses definitely did. The superstar delivered not one, but two instantly iconic fashion moments when she donned dual designer gowns—one of which she revealed she'd been saving to wear for "so many years"—to marry Ben Affleck in a surprise Las Vegas ceremony on July 16.
Dean, Who? Tori Spelling Shows Off Tiny Frame In Red-Hot Swimsuit
Looking good, Tori Spelling! The starlet showed off her tiny frame in a red-hot swimsuit in order to promote her latest project. "Christmas in July {I mean August 🎄}…-It’s happening this week on #AtHomeWithTori on @vizio WatchFree+ on demand. My bff @jessamer and I plan an amazing #christmasinjuly pool party for our families," she captioned a slew of photos. "Complete with foam aka snow thx to @itsfoamtime and obsessed with ornament pool balls from @theholiball that we can also decorate the home with in December too!-Plus… my boy bestie @joshflagg1 cooks with me in the kitchen this week! He teaches...
Inside Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s lavish, all-white Georgia wedding
“Love Never Fails.” Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck said “I do” for the second time in a lavish ceremony at Affleck’s estate in Riceboro, Ga., on Saturday. The lovebirds – who initially tied the knot in Las Vegas last month – welcomed A-listers like Matt Damon and Jimmy Kimmel, along with talent agent Patrick Whitesell, Australian model Pia Miller and “Jay and Silent Bob” stars Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes. Damon took a private jet to Georgia with wife Luciana Barroso on Friday, a source previously shared with Page Six, while Affleck’s younger brother, Casey, and ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, were both no-shows at the three-day...
Casey Affleck and Girlfriend Seen in L.A. Ahead of Brother Ben's Wedding to Jennifer Lopez in Georgia
Casey Affleck and girlfriend Caylee Cowan are keeping the Dunkin' and Affleck family tradition alive. While out performing errands in Los Angeles on Thursday, Casey, 47, and Cowan, 24, were spotted getting coffee and two dozen donuts at the fast-food chain. In the photos, the couple is seen hugging each...
Michelle Obama's Goddess Braids Are the Definition of Summer Chic
Image Source: Getty/52nd NAACP Image Awards/BET / Contributor. Michelle Obama is the epitome of summer chic with her latest hairstyle. On Aug. 5, the former first lady attended the premiere of "Descendant" during the Martha's Vineyard African-American Film Festival, and she looked amazing in her goddess braids. Keeping her makeup...
Anxious Ben Affleck Chain-Smokes Outside Hospital With J. Lo As His Mom's Rushed By Ambulance For Leg Injury
An anxious-looking Ben Affleck was seen chain-smoking outside of a Savannah hospital after his mom was rushed by ambulance for sustaining a bloody leg injury just hours before the actor and Jennifer Lopez's three-day wedding festivities are set to take place.The 50-year-old actor was photographed with a cigarette in one hand and a plastic cup in the other as he stood waiting for his bride to arrive. Wearing a purple t-shirt with a hand on it, shorts, and a backward cap, Affleck rocked his wedding band and a worried look.However, Radar has discovered his mom Christopher Anne Boldt's injury is...
See the ‘special’ gift Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez gave wedding guests
One unsuspecting hotel guest got a very sweet arrival gift — courtesy of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. The newlyweds, who said “I do” for the second time Saturday in a lavish ceremony at Affleck’s estate in Georgia, gave custom chocolate boxes to wedding guests staying at a nearby hotel. However, some of the “J & B”-themed sweets slipped through the cracks and were offered to people not associated with the A-list couple. “I’m staying at a hotel in Savannah this weekend and we got Ben and Jen choccy,” one tourist claimed in an anonymous submission to Instagram gossip account Deuxmoi. A note that came...
Matt Damon, his wife and other guests arrive in Georgia ahead of Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez’s wedding weekend
Matt Damon and his wife, Luciana Barroso, made the trip to Georgia to see Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez tie the knot. The couple – who flew via private jet – arrived in the peach state on Friday. Damon, who is Affleck’s longtime friend, was seen in loose fitting khaki pants and a black button down that was open, exposing a white t-shirt.
