Post Register
Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic: 'People from all over the country' come to event
CBS2 News Staff — CBS2 is proud to be the official TV home of the Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic. We're teaming up with CapEd Credit Union and Townsquare Media for the event. It's something radio host Kevin Miller says people look forward to all year. "You know, it's...
idahobusinessreview.com
Biz ‘Bite:’ St. Luke’s is moving into South Nampa
St. Luke’s Health System broke ground on Aug. 22 on a new community clinic near Middleton Road and Roosevelt Avenue in South Nampa. The South Nampa Community Clinic will be the first of its kind for St. Luke’s and will offer primary care services including pediatrics, family and internal medicine, as well as urgent care ...
KIVI-TV
St. Luke's breaks ground on new community clinic in Nampa
NAMPA, Idaho — St. Luke's broke ground on a new community clinic Monday to help extend health care access to south Nampa as the area sees continued growth. The South Nampa Community Clinic will offer primary care services including family, pediatrics, urgent care and internal medicine, as well as an in-house pharmacy, labs and x-rays. The facility is the first of its kind for St. Luke's.
KTVB
Coping with a Cop Shortage: Nampa and Meridian police see officer vacancies across county lines
“I think we've seen a whole shift in the culture actually in law enforcement. Six years ago, it wasn't a problem hiring people,” said Nampa Police Chief Joe Huff.
There’s Only ONE City Shaped Like This in the United States and You’ll Find it in Idaho
If you look at an aerial map of the Treasure Valley, you'll notice that Boise, Meridian, Nampa and Caldwell aren't really shaped like anything. Streets and housing developments just kept branching off from the original downtown blocks. But if you continue looking at that map and head northwest from Caldwell,...
Fruitland Police to give update on Michael Vaughan case
BOISE, Idaho — The Fruitland Police Department is scheduled to hold a news conference Wednesday at 1 p.m., to discuss new details related to the case of Michael Joseph Vaughan, who has been missing since the summer of 2021. More than a year after the boy disappeared from his...
KIVI-TV
West Ada holds career fair Monday to help fill vacancies ahead of start of the school year
MERIDIAN, Idaho — The West Ada School District is holding a career fair Monday, August 22 to fill multiple vacant positions before the school year starts Tuesday. The career fair is from 2-6 p.m. at the District Training Center located at1303 E. Central Drive in Meridian. The district is...
A Meridian woman was forced out of her tiny home. She filed a lawsuit claiming the city's code is unconstitutional
Though she has a home, Chasidy Decker said she is facing homelessness because the city of Meridian has told her she can’t live in her tiny home on wheels because it is parked in a residential neighborhood. Decker and Robert Calacal have filed a civil rights lawsuit against the city after Decker was forced out of her tiny home on Calacal’s property. Decker moved to Leisure Lane in Meridian, sharing...
Post Register
Less smoke on the forecast in the Treasure Valley
Breathe easy -- the Treasure Valley is receiving significantly less smoke from the Four Corners Fire and Moose Fire than it has in recent weeks. The Moose Fire generated significant smoke, mainly to the scale of the blaze. As of August 21, the Moose Fire spanned 92,219 acres. It was the only fire sending notable amounts of smoke to the Treasure Valley until the Four Corners Fire exploded near Cascade. That fire was mapped at 7,603 acres as of August 20.
History of the Western Idaho Fair
IDAHO, USA — Before the event of the summer in Idaho was in Garden City, it began in 1897 near the center of town. The Idaho Agriculture Park, near 21st Street, Idaho Street and State Street, held the first Idaho Intermountain Fair in 1897. The intention was to bring travelers and people from far-away cities to Boise, where they would bring their livestock, crops, pies, quilts and other items.
KTVB
Idaho's top 5 high school football teams in each classification for Week 1
BOISE, Idaho — Following last weekend's slate of 15 Week 0 high school football contests across the Gem State, there was little movement atop Tuesday's state media poll. Meridian punched its ticket into the top 5 rankings in the 5A classification, after a statement 36-14 win at home over Southern Idaho Conference (SIC) foe Eagle. The Warriors host another top 5 team Friday night in what could be KTVB's Game of the Week.
KTVB
Southern Idaho weather: Hot, dry with isolated thunderstorms in the mountains
The Boise Valley will have lows Wednesday night in the mid 60s and highs Thursday and Friday in the mid 90s. Sunny skies will continue.
Idaho Fisherman Reels In Rare Species In Record Breaking Catch
Even the most skilled fishermen know that the sport can be a guessing game. You could spend all day on the water and strike out, and then the next day, in the same spot, in the same conditions you could break a record. You never want to give up. Take...
‘We Need Your Love Right Now’ Says Popular Boise Food Truck Park
Summer in the Treasure Valley often entails taking hikes, sitting on patios, floating the river, and as of the last few years--finding your favorite food truck for an outdoor meal! The food truck scene here in Boise is pretty amazing and over the years it has only gotten more and more impressive.
Body of missing man found at Lucky Peak
BOISE, Idaho — The body of a man who was reported missing at the Lucky Peak Reservoir on July 31, was found according to the Ada County Coroner's Office. Jose Nunez, 47, was recovered from the water by Bruce's Legacy, a volunteer organization providing emergency assistance and recovery operations for drowned victims, near the Spring Shores Marina, at the Lucky Peak Reservoir on Aug. 22, around 2:14 p.m.
KIVI-TV
City of Boise moves to buy building on Americana Blvd. to expand day shelter services
This article was originally written by Margaret Carmel for BoiseDev. The City of Boise is buying a building near Cooper Court to expand daytime services for the city’s homeless community. On Tuesday night, Boise City Council unanimously approved the purchase of the nearly 3,000-square-foot building that used to house...
Man run over by tractor in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IDAHO, Idaho — A Weiser man was killed after being run over by his tractor in Washington County, Monday evening. According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, deputies and medics responded to a 911 call of a tractor-related accident involving a man near Olds Ferry and Pringle Road. Once on scene, deputies located the 58-year-old man in a cultivated field.
KIVI-TV
Heat record breaks in Boise, more hot days in store for the work week
Today, the National Weather Service reports temperatures reached 100°F in Boise - that's the 21st day this year, a new record. Temperatures are on track to stay well above normal in the coming days - typically temperatures would be in the upper 80s to low 90s this time of year in the Treasure Valley.
kmvt
Post Register
