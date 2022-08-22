ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caldwell, ID

idahobusinessreview.com

Biz ‘Bite:’ St. Luke’s is moving into South Nampa

St. Luke’s Health System broke ground on Aug. 22 on a new community clinic near Middleton Road and Roosevelt Avenue in South Nampa. The South Nampa Community Clinic will be the first of its kind for St. Luke’s and will offer primary care services including pediatrics, family and internal medicine, as well as urgent care ...
NAMPA, ID
KIVI-TV

St. Luke's breaks ground on new community clinic in Nampa

NAMPA, Idaho — St. Luke's broke ground on a new community clinic Monday to help extend health care access to south Nampa as the area sees continued growth. The South Nampa Community Clinic will offer primary care services including family, pediatrics, urgent care and internal medicine, as well as an in-house pharmacy, labs and x-rays. The facility is the first of its kind for St. Luke's.
NAMPA, ID
Caldwell, ID
Idaho State Journal

A Meridian woman was forced out of her tiny home. She filed a lawsuit claiming the city's code is unconstitutional

Though she has a home, Chasidy Decker said she is facing homelessness because the city of Meridian has told her she can’t live in her tiny home on wheels because it is parked in a residential neighborhood. Decker and Robert Calacal have filed a civil rights lawsuit against the city after Decker was forced out of her tiny home on Calacal’s property. Decker moved to Leisure Lane in Meridian, sharing...
MERIDIAN, ID
Post Register

Less smoke on the forecast in the Treasure Valley

Breathe easy -- the Treasure Valley is receiving significantly less smoke from the Four Corners Fire and Moose Fire than it has in recent weeks. The Moose Fire generated significant smoke, mainly to the scale of the blaze. As of August 21, the Moose Fire spanned 92,219 acres. It was the only fire sending notable amounts of smoke to the Treasure Valley until the Four Corners Fire exploded near Cascade. That fire was mapped at 7,603 acres as of August 20.
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

History of the Western Idaho Fair

IDAHO, USA — Before the event of the summer in Idaho was in Garden City, it began in 1897 near the center of town. The Idaho Agriculture Park, near 21st Street, Idaho Street and State Street, held the first Idaho Intermountain Fair in 1897. The intention was to bring travelers and people from far-away cities to Boise, where they would bring their livestock, crops, pies, quilts and other items.
GARDEN CITY, ID
KTVB

Idaho's top 5 high school football teams in each classification for Week 1

BOISE, Idaho — Following last weekend's slate of 15 Week 0 high school football contests across the Gem State, there was little movement atop Tuesday's state media poll. Meridian punched its ticket into the top 5 rankings in the 5A classification, after a statement 36-14 win at home over Southern Idaho Conference (SIC) foe Eagle. The Warriors host another top 5 team Friday night in what could be KTVB's Game of the Week.
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Body of missing man found at Lucky Peak

BOISE, Idaho — The body of a man who was reported missing at the Lucky Peak Reservoir on July 31, was found according to the Ada County Coroner's Office. Jose Nunez, 47, was recovered from the water by Bruce's Legacy, a volunteer organization providing emergency assistance and recovery operations for drowned victims, near the Spring Shores Marina, at the Lucky Peak Reservoir on Aug. 22, around 2:14 p.m.
ADA COUNTY, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Man run over by tractor in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, IDAHO, Idaho — A Weiser man was killed after being run over by his tractor in Washington County, Monday evening. According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, deputies and medics responded to a 911 call of a tractor-related accident involving a man near Olds Ferry and Pringle Road. Once on scene, deputies located the 58-year-old man in a cultivated field.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, ID
KIVI-TV

Heat record breaks in Boise, more hot days in store for the work week

Today, the National Weather Service reports temperatures reached 100°F in Boise - that's the 21st day this year, a new record. Temperatures are on track to stay well above normal in the coming days - typically temperatures would be in the upper 80s to low 90s this time of year in the Treasure Valley.
BOISE, ID
kmvt

Body recovered from Lucky Peak Reservoir

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — UPDATE (8/24, 3:53 p.m.) According to the Ada County Coroner, the drowning victim has been identified as Jose Nunez, 46, of Nampa. The investigation is being conducted by the Ada County Sheriff’s Office. ORIGINAL STORY: A body was found in Lucky Peak on Monday,...
ADA COUNTY, ID
Post Register

Coroner identifies man pulled from Lucky Peak Reservoir

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A Nampa man pulled from Lucky Peak Reservoir, weeks after he went under the water, has been identified. The Ada County Coroner's Office says Jose Nunez's body was recovered on Monday after an accident on July 31. The cause and manner of death are still...
NAMPA, ID

