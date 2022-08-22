Breathe easy -- the Treasure Valley is receiving significantly less smoke from the Four Corners Fire and Moose Fire than it has in recent weeks. The Moose Fire generated significant smoke, mainly to the scale of the blaze. As of August 21, the Moose Fire spanned 92,219 acres. It was the only fire sending notable amounts of smoke to the Treasure Valley until the Four Corners Fire exploded near Cascade. That fire was mapped at 7,603 acres as of August 20.

BOISE, ID ・ 3 DAYS AGO