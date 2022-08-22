ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wypr.org

Maryland might borrow an alternative high school strategy from Texas

Lessons learned in a Texas school district may help more alternative high school students in Maryland get access to early college preparation programs. In 2006, Daniel King was superintendent of the Pharr-San Juan-Alamo School District, one of the lowest performing school districts in Texas. King, who has since retired, crafted a plan to get high school dropouts in the alternative high school to return to the classroom. They would not just earn a high school diploma but take some college courses through dual enrollment.
MARYLAND STATE
Daily Voice

Baltimore Restaurant Named Best In Nation For Sandwiches

A recent blog has named a Baltimore restaurant one of the best in the nation for sandwiches as they celebrate the lunchtime favorite. Ekiben was Yelp's choice for the best sandwich in Maryland, and deservedly so with it's unique array of sandwiches served on a beautiful steamed bun, according to the Yelp list.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
City
Baltimore, MD
City
Boston, MA
Local
Maryland Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
Daily Voice

Several Shot During Violent Night In Baltimore

Several are injured after a violent night in Baltimore saw multiple shootings throughout the city, Baltimore Police say. A 29-year-old man was shot in the 1000 block of Gay Street around 11:35 p.m., on Monday Aug. 22. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for what...
BALTIMORE, MD
PhillyBite

The Best Seafood Restaurants in Maryland

MARYLAND - There are several great seafood restaurants in Maryland. Here are a few: Cantler's Riverside Inn in Annapolis, Bo Brooks Restaurant in Baltimore, Captain Dan's Crabhouse in Eldersburg, and Island View Waterfront Café in Essex. You can't go wrong with any of these places if you are a seafood fan. These restaurants have been serving up local favorites since 1969. You can also try a place that caters to seafood lovers in Baltimore, such as Laing's Restaurant.
MARYLAND STATE
baltimorebeat.com

Yesterday’s Prices are not Today’s Prices

Since 2014, when cannabis possession of 10 grams or less was decriminalized across the state, Baltimore City has become a fascinating experiment in patchwork drug policy. Attempts to make cannabis legal in Maryland have failed for many years, resulting in more stopgap interventions, leading to an especially confusing situation for those who use or sell cannabis.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Todd Tichenor
Eater

How to Plan a Perfect 24-Hour Getaway to St. Michaels, Maryland

After crossing the Chesapeake Bay Bridge, follow U.S. Route 50 down the Delmarva Peninsula and hook west along the scenic stretch of Route 33 to stumble upon Maryland’s coastal cottage town of St. Michaels. Part of the beauty of this idyllic destination – just a 1.5-hour drive from D.C. – is its postage-stamp size. Between the main dining-dense drag of Talbot Street to cute cobblestone side streets leading the way to water, soaking up the picturesque harbor’s top attractions in one day is easy as pie.
SAINT MICHAELS, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pham Lf3010mullins#Cf3011mckenna#Davis2 300011#Kremer51 351124
mdhistory.org

Plan of Baltimore Town in 1729 containing 60 acres divided into 60 lots

A map of Baltimore, Maryland, as it was in 1729, depicting 60 acres divided into 60 lots. The map shows Long Street (East/West) at the intersections of Forest Street and Calvert Street (both North/South). A scale of perches is in the lower left corner. Creator. Date. circa 1823. Language(s) Collection...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

D.C. police identify suspect in killing of Baltimore man installing solar panels

BALTIMORE -- District of Columbia police have identified a suspect in the killing of Aryeh Wolf, a 25-year-old Baltimore man who was shot earlier this month while installing solar panels in Washington, D.C.The Metropolitan Police Department has put out an arrest warrant for Avery Miler, a 27-year-old resident of Southeast D.C., charging him with first-degree murder while armed.Officers were called to the 5100 block of Call Place SE on Aug. 10 about 3:40 p.m. for a report of a shooting and found Wolf suffering from a gunshot wound.He was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.Capt. Kevin Kentish of the Metropolitan Police Department said Monday that detectives still have not identified a motive in the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call the police at (202) 727-9099 or to text the department's tip line at 50411.D.C. police offer an award of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of murder suspects.
BALTIMORE, MD
ggwash.org

Imagine being able to take a train to Great Falls. That was once reality.

This article was first published on October 2, 2018. We love seeing how people used to move through the region and wanted to share this article with you again. Today, the Washington & Old Dominion (W&OD) is a paved trail used for fun and commuting across Northern Virginia. Of course, originally the Washington & Old Dominion was a railroad — one with a long and convoluted history that helped form Dunn Loring, Reston, Herndon, Sterling, Ashburn, and other communities that still exist to this day.
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
baltimorefishbowl.com

Army Corps, Maryland DOT sign $4B agreement to use material dredged from Port of Baltimore to restore mid-Chesapeake Bay ecosystem

Maryland and federal officials on Tuesday signed a new $4 billion agreement to restore the mid-Chesapeake Bay ecosystem using sediment dredged from the Port of Baltimore and the Honga River. Col. Estee Pinchasin, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Baltimore District commander, and Maryland Department of Transporation Secretary James F....
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland moves forward with preservation plans for two Dorchester County islands

BALTIMORE -- A plan to restore James and Barren islands in Dorchester County will move forward under a $4 billion umbrella agreement aimed at preserving the Mid-Chesapeake Bay ecosystem, military officials announced Tuesday.The Project Partnership Agreement is a collaboration between the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District, and the Maryland Department of Transportation.It aims to restore the islands by re-using material dredged from the Port of Baltimore approach channels and the Honga River, military officials said.Every year, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers dredges nearly five million cubic yards of material from channels and anchorages serving the Port of...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, MD
WMDT.com

Baltimore man arrested on gun charges in Rehoboth Beach

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – A Baltimore man is behind bars on gun and other related charges following a pursuit in Rehoboth Beach. At around 9:30 a.m. Sunday, a Rehoboth Beach Police bicycle patrol officer reportedly attempted to stop a subject, later identified as 32-year-old Deandre Patterson, as the officer suspected he was smoking marijuana in public. Shortly after the officer stopped Patterson, he reportedly fled on foot, leading the officer on a chase.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE

Comments / 0

Community Policy