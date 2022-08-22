Read full article on original website
LSUS Men’s Soccer Open With Tie Against No. 2 Team in NAIAUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Six Shreveport United Players Make GCPL Best XIUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
The Bistineau Village Legend: Remembering Doyline Coach James RoachUnder The Radar NWLADoyline, LA
Mudbugs Busy During OffseasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Crazy GCPL Cup Night End As Shreveport United Falls To Gaffa FCUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
KTAL
Bat removal underway at Fair Grounds Field
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Work is underway to remove and relocate bats from Shreveport‘s Fair Grounds Field in preparation for the demolition of the old baseball stadium. Denham Spring-based Perault’s Nuisance Wildlife Control began removing the bats on Monday. The stadium closed in 2011 and has been infested...
KSLA
Two Shreveport schools closed on Aug. 23, no power
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Two Shreveport schools will not have class on Tuesday, Aug. 23. Caddo Parish Magnet High Students and Broadmoor STEM Academy will not have school due to a power outage. Parents of students at Broadmoor STEM Academy are asked to return to campus to pick up their...
KSLA
Process of removing bat infestation begins at Fair Grounds Field
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Workers on Monday, Aug. 22 could be seen wearing hazmat suits and face masks on the Fair Grounds Field property. The gate was closed and caution tape roped off the main entrance to the once-beloved ballpark. The process of removing the bats is Perault Nuisance...
KSLA
CPSO: 18-wheeler flips over on LA 169
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Caddo Parish deputies responded to the scene of a crash just before 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23. The incident occurred on the 4100 block of LA 169, between Blanchard Furrh Road and Blanchard Latex Road. Officials say an 18-wheeler was flipped over. The driver was...
KTBS
City Council introduces Devin Myers scholarship resolution
SHREVEPORT, La. -- The family of Devin Myers was honored Tuesday during the Shreveport City Council meeting in Shreveport, with Councilman Alan Jackson introducing plans for a scholarship in his honor. The resolution wasn't voted on because some changes need to be made to improve the wording of the resolution;...
Shot of Fun – Check Out This New Escape Room in Shreveport
This might go down in that "Only in the South" category. I have to admit, I've never done the Escape Room experience, but this sounds like it actually would be hilarious. There's a new kind of escape room coming to Shreveport, but it's only for a limited time. The local...
KTAL
Scattered storms continue Wednesday
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The threat of heavy rain is shifting east of the ArkLaTex, but we still have a few parishes in a Flood Watch until 7 p.m. Wednesday evening. Scattered storms will remain in our weather pattern into next week with temperatures expected to remain several degrees below normal.
This is the Most Expensive Home for Sale in Shreveport and It’s Epic
This house has so many unique touches, it's like a real-life Pinterest board! Seriously, you won't believe it until you see it!. This home, located at 433 Railsback Road in Shreveport, is the most expensive home on the market in the Shreveport-Bossier City, LA area right now at $3,850,000. This house is huge, sporting 10,445 square feet of living space, bringing it to $369 per square foot!
Win A Pair of Passes to ‘Girls Night Out’ in Minden
Looking for a fun night with the ladies? Well the Junior League have the PERFECT thing for you. It's the "Lets Go Girls" girls night out party at the Minden Civic Center on August 27th. Although, calling it a party isn't really fair because the Minden JSL are going all out and making it a must go to event.
Louisiana Ticket Claims $10,000 Mega Millions Prize
Tuesday night's Mega Millions lottery drawing has produced a $10,000 winner from a ticket that was sold in Louisiana. The big win continues Louisiana's almost uninterrupted string of big lottery wins over the past several months. Granted, lottery players in the state haven't hit the big jackpots but we've certainly had our share of $10,000, $30,000, $50,000, and even $1,000,000 winners over the summer months.
KSLA
Storms spur flash flooding, power outages
(KSLA) — The ArkLaTex saw lots of rain and some power outages but, for the most part, minimal damage Monday. Flash flooding washed out part of Holly Road about six miles west-southwest of Gilmer in Upshur County, according to a law enforcement report to the National Weather Service. Trees also were reported down in that area of East Texas.
KTBS
Pepito XO opens downtown
SHREVEPORT, La.-- Pepito Munoz is back with a new restaurant in downtown Shreveport featuring a new partnership with Artspace and boasting a new menu. The popular chef cut ties with a different management group back in January. He says right away he started working on this current partnership. Monday, Munoz...
KTAL
Paddlefish will be the official fish of Jefferson, Texas
Marion County is working to preserve this ancient native species from extinction. Paddlefish will be the official fish of Jefferson, …. City of Shreveport assures retirees and employees …. Clear the Shelters aiming to find pets loving homes. Salute the Badge: DPSO deputy’s daughter recovers …. Bat removal and...
KSLA
Family reacts to fresh push to solve missing persons case with Shreveport connections
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — It’s a decades-old mystery that still has no resolution. The Shreveport family of a missing woman is cautiously optimistic as South Louisiana officials take another look into the disappearance of Rebecca Pauline “Becky” Gary. More than three decades have passed since anyone...
KTAL
Shreveport dedicates portion of street to Elmer “Big Nokey” Henderson
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A street in Cooper Road was dedicated to Elmer “Big Nokey” Henderson, a beloved Shreveport native Saturday morning. The city council approved the dedication to dedicate the 2000 block of Ice Cream Street in Henderson’s name. Members of Henderson’s family, Councilwoman Tabatha...
KTAL
Red River Revel is Revving up with Revel Bands
(Loving Living Local)- The Red River Revel is revving up for another year with a new executive director at the helm. The Red River Revel is “a nine-day arts festival best described as our slogan, Music, Art, and Food” said the new Executive Director, Logan Lewis. The festival started in 1976 as the Junior League of Shreveport’s Bicentennial gift to the region’s citizens. At the time it was a small festival on the riverfront that has grown so large today, that even Festival Plaza can barely contain it. Festival Plaza is located at 101 Crockett Street in downtown Shreveport.
KSLA
Manhunt underway in Bossier City
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — There’s a sizable police presence in a Bossier City neighborhood. Authorities say 2 males robbed another male Wednesday night in the 2400 block of Hoyer Street. The clincher: It went down in front of a police officer they did not know was watching.
KTAL
WATCH: Bossier deputies wrangle alligator from Benton backyard
BENTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Wrestling an alligator out of a Benton backyard was all in a day’s work for some Bossier Parish Sheriff’s deputies Tuesday. Deputies were called to the property of the daughter of a BPSO employee who found a three-foot alligator outside. The sheriff’s office says deputies Steve Hoff, Connor McLaughin, and Austin Mueller doubled as agents of the Louisiana Wildlife and Fishers and wrestled with the alligator that wandered onto the property of Jerry and Kirsten Lawrence.
A New Way to Sell Cars: Louisiana Car Guy Posts Funniest Ad Ever
A lot of salespeople will tell you that the hardest thing to do in sales is to get a potential buyer's attention. This Louisiana car guy has 'attention-getting' down to a science!. Meet Jared Hooter of Haughton, LA. Jared is in car sales and works at Chevyland in Shreveport, LA.
KTAL
LA 169 in Caddo Parish reopens after big rig rollover crash
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Officials say LA Highway 169 is reopened after a big rig rollover crash closed the road Tuesday afternoon. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says the rollover happened just before 2:30 p.m. in the 4100 block of LA 169 between Blanchard Furrh Road and Blanchard Latex Road. The highway was reopened just before 9:00 p.m.
