ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Comments / 0

Related
WETM 18 News

Elmira football aims for sectional title

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Express are aiming to win a sectional title on the gridiron this fall. The Elmira football team held their second day of practice this season on Tuesday. The Express went 5-4 a year ago and made it to the Section IV Class AA finals where they lost to Corning. Elmira […]
ELMIRA, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rusty Wallace
WKHM

Live High School Football coverage on WKHM

Jackson, Mich. — WKHM – Jackson’s NewsTalk 970AM/101.5FM is providing live coverage of select Jackson High School and Lumen Christi Catholic School varsity football games for the 2022 season beginning with Lumen Christi @ New Lothrop Thursday, August 25. WKHM Program Director and sports broadcast veteran Steve...
JACKSON, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy