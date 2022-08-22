Cheboygan volleyball earns runner-up at Pellston tournament

PELLSTON – The Cheboygan volleyball team opened its season by reaching the finals of the Pellston tournament held on Saturday.

The Chiefs, who finished 3-1-1 in the tournament, advanced to the championship match with a come-from-behind, three-set victory over Manton (17-25, 25-22, 15-8) in the bracket play semifinals, setting up a championship clash with Boyne City.

However, the Chiefs fell short of winning the title after a three-set defeat to the Ramblers, who won a close first set, 27-26, lost 25-20 to the Chiefs in the second set, and then responded with a 15-3 win in the last set to claim the championship. With their win in the second set, the Chiefs were the only team to take a set off the Ramblers all day.

In the opening set, the Chiefs battled back from a four-point deficit to tie it at 22-22 thanks to a kill from Bella Ecker, then the teams continued to stay close the rest of the way. Ava Bury made it a 26-25 Cheboygan lead with a powerful kill, but the Ramblers battled back by winning the last two points to take the set.

“We were fired up about having such momentum toward the end of that set and we carried that into set two,” said Cheboygan coach Kris Jewell.

The Chiefs were strong in their second-set triumph, but it ultimately wasn’t enough to top the Ramblers, who finished the day undefeated.

In pool play, the Chiefs split with Manton (25-15, 21-25), defeated Central Lake (25-10, 25-15), and captured a win over Charlevoix (25-18, 25-22).

Not one who’s ever afraid to make quick changes, Jewell did so on Saturday.

Overall, it worked out pretty well.

“Not a bad opening day, especially since I just informed the team the day before that we could be running a 5-1 (rotation) with our freshman setter (Makaela Steiner) rather than the 6-2 we’ve been practicing all summer and since the season started,” Jewell said. “The change of plans stems from the ability of Kenzie Burt to play any role that I assign and play it pretty well. She and Ava Bury are two of the most athletic girls on the team and have skills that would make them good outside hitters, so I decided to give it a try on opening day. And Kenzie did well in more ways than one. Not only did she perform well in the outside hitter position, with her good defense, but she also provided versatility for us. She utilized well-placed shots, tipped and hit well. But the most impressive was her back row play. As a setter last year, she had to play in the right back position and by nature, that position sees less action on defense. Saturday, I had her play middle back. She had great passes on serve receive, along with Cassidy Jewell, to give us the ability to set up some offensive options. I was very pleased with her level of play all day.”

Jewell also praised the play of Steiner (65 assists), who was able to key the 5-1 rotation the Chiefs were playing.

“She is a setter that has great hands, communicates well and is able to set a wealth of different sets at her young age,” Jewell said of Steiner. “My only hesitation with having her run a 5-1 already is that she’s new to high school volleyball. Aside from travel season, she last played eighth grade volleyball. The speed of varsity compared to eighth grade is a huge difference. I wasn’t sure if she would be able to make quick decisions about where to set/what to run, but then I figured out we ought to try and find out, especially on opening day. Makaela did a great job Saturday, especially with only one practice session running the show. Her learning curve is steep, but I think that she is up to the challenge. And I am very excited to see where she is by even midseason, let alone the end of the season.”

Senior Lia Basanese led Cheboygan’s attackers with a team-high 27 kills, while Bury tallied 23 and Burt added 15. Bury’s 12 aces were also a team high, senior Mya Collino was solid at the net with five blocks. Jewell and Burt fueled Cheboygan’s defense with 70 and 67 digs, respectively.

“I’m very much looking forward to seeing what this team will do this season,” Jewell said.

Cheboygan (3-1-1) heads to Alpena for a quad match on Thursday.

Cardinals reach semifinals, but fall to Ramblers

The Onaway Cardinals had a solid showing in the tournament as well, finishing 3-2 and earning a semifinal appearance.

In the semis, the Cardinals suffered a defeat to Boyne City (23-25, 7-25).

The Cardinals and Ramblers were in a 23-23 deadlock in the opening set, but the Ramblers took advantage of a couple Onaway miscues to take the set.

The Cardinals, who were unable to recover after the tough opening-set loss, dropped the second by a wide margin.

“We had a tough end to the first set, and it kind of continued the rest of the way, and the wheels just fell off,” said Onaway coach Steve Watson. “Our team has a lot of work to do. We showed we were capable of playing with some of those really good teams, but we have to play better when our backs are against the wall. Our body language, we have to do better.

“(The Boyne City loss) was a bad way to end the day, because I thought we did some good things over the course of the day.”

In pool play, Onaway started with a win over East Jordan (25-10, 25-21), lost to Boyne City (22-25, 16-25), and defeated Bellaire (25-14, 25-19). The Cardinals advanced to the semifinals with a victory over Harbor Springs (25-19, 25-12).

Sophomore Grace Watson led Onaway with 12 kills, 45 assists, 13 aces, 12 digs and two blocks, while Sydney Peel tallied 19 kills, 18 digs and eight aces, Mackenzie Robbins finished with 15 kills, 15 digs, 10 aces and two blocks, Sadie Decker registered 10 kills, 11 digs and four aces, and Aubrey Benson had 11 kills, 13 digs, nine aces and five blocks.

Onaway travels to Boyne City for a quad match on Tuesday. The Cardinals face the host Ramblers, Bellaire and Alpena.

Hornets finish 2-1-1 overall

It also wasn’t a bad day for the Pellston Hornets, who finished 2-1-1 overall.

The Hornets picked up victories over Bay City All Saints (26-24, 25-18) and Pickford (25-15, 25-15) in their final two pool play matches, split with Harbor Springs (18-25, 25-14) in their opening match, but did suffer a defeat to Manton (5-25, 17-25) in the bracket play quarterfinals.

“It took us a few games to start clicking, but once everyone started communicating more on the court, we started playing much better as a team,” said first-year Pellston coach Kelsey Michaud. “So many talented teams came to this tournament, so it was great to see where we stood among this group. After this weekend, I know we need to focus on getting consistent with passing and defense, and running a quicker, more effective offense, but I’m still really proud of the way we played overall.”

Madison Jutson led Pellston’s attackers with a team-high 13 kills, while Lillie Bourrie had 11 kills, 12 digs, two aces and two blocks, Lanie Irwin tallied eight kills and one dig, Allie Cameron added seven kills, four digs and two aces, Megan Bricker finished with six kills, 20 digs, 17 assists, six aces and two blocks, and Breanna Willis registered 29 assists, 21 digs, three kills and two aces, and Gabby Landon ended up with 31 digs and five aces. Other Pellston contributors included Haleigh Bohn (six digs, four aces), Elysia Ward (one ace, one dig) and Sadie Keck (one kill).

Pellston heads to Charlevoix for a tri match on Tuesday.

This article originally appeared on Cheboygan Daily Tribune: Cheboygan volleyball earns runner-up at Pellston tournament