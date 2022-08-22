ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Service dogs for veterans coming to the Tennessee Valley

By Kayla Smith
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nQeAN_0hQ6RXtJ00

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Veterans Moving Forward , a nonprofit organization that trains and places service and therapy dogs with veterans, is looking to expand its reach to the Tennessee Valley.

Service dogs require about two years of training. Veterans Moving Forward ensures that vets and their families do not pay to receive their companion or its training. John Vannoy is the president of Strata-G Solutions LLC, a local aerospace manufacturing company.

Nothing Bundt Cakes celebrating 25 years with giveaway, contest

He is also a retired U.S. Army colonel. He said by partnering with Veterans Moving Forward, he has found a way to give back to vets in the Huntsville area.

“Quite a few veterans in the area as well, so without a doubt, there is a veteran that would benefit from a service dog, a facility that would benefit from a facility dog, and maybe a veteran that would benefit from a comfort dog as well,” Vannoy said.

Vannoy said the next step forward is finding candidates in the Tennessee Valley interested in being paired with a service dog. If you or a veteran in your life is interested in applying for one through Veterans Moving Forward, the application is available here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHNT News 19

Dogs available for adoption in Huntsville

(STACKER) – When looking at the makeup of American families today, it’s rare to see a home where a pet isn’t part of the family. According to the most recent data from the APPA National Pet Owners Survey, 67% of households, or around 85 million homes, own a pet. Of these households, dogs and cats top the list of most popular pets, with 63.4 million and 42.7 million households owning dogs and cats, respectively.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
Local
Alabama Government
Alabama State
Alabama Pets & Animals
Local
Alabama Sports
Huntsville, AL
Sports
Huntsville, AL
Pets & Animals
Huntsville, AL
Lifestyle
Huntsville, AL
Government
seniorshousingbusiness.com

KIRCO Opens 132-Unit Madison Crossings in Madison, Alabama

MADISON, Ala. — KIRCO has delivered and opened Madison Crossings, an independent living and memory care community in Madison, about 10 miles from downtown Huntsville. Phoenix Senior Living operates the community, which features an outdoor swimming pool, wellness center, dining experience, pub, beauty salon and spa, yoga studio, outdoor pickleball and bocce ball courts.
MADISON, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Service Dog#Tennessee Valley#Therapy Dogs#Veterans Moving Forward#Strata G Solutions Llc#U S Army#Nexstar Media Inc
radio7media.com

Lincoln County Recovery Fest Scheduled for Saturday

THE LINCOLN COUNTY RECOVERY FEST HOSTED BY THE LINCOLN COUNTY ANTI DRUG COLITION IS SET FOR SATURDAY AT STONE BRIDGE PARK IN FAYETTEVILLE FROM 10 UNTIL 2. AMONG THE EVENTS INCLUDE A CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT, FREE FOOD, FACE PAINTING, A SILENT AUCTION, A MINI MOBILE PETTING ZOO, ICE CREAM AND SEVERAL VENDORS. THE TENNESSEE NATIONAL GUARD WILL ALSO BE PRESENT WITH THEIR “STASHED AWAY” TRAILER.
LINCOLN COUNTY, TN
WAFF

Watch this couple get engaged on Toyota Field!

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Everyone loves a good night at the ballpark, especially when it’s at Toyota Field!. Payton spent an evening with the Trash Pandas to learn what it’s like to be on the promotions team and get the party going. Also in the mix, an engagement!
HUNTSVILLE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

36K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy