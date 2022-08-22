ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

KVUE

UT psychology department helps improve morale among Austin firefighters

AUSTIN, Texas — Firefighters work long shifts, away from home, helping keep the community safe. It's a tough job, but when morale is low, it makes it even harder. "Our department faced some issues with our staffing," said Ken Bailey, Travis County Fire Rescue chief. "It was about the group dynamics and how we were dealing with our employees."
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Hundreds of children in Uvalde receive free bikes on Saturday

UVALDE, Texas — Around 800 children in Uvalde received a free bike on Saturday after months of planning and fundraising. The donation was made possible through the efforts of the cycling community, including Austin's, along with Lance Armstrong, Mellow Johnny's Bike Shop and others. A total of $270,000 was raised for the project.
UVALDE, TX
KVUE

How to adopt a child in the Texas foster care system

AUSTIN, Texas — Adopting a child is a very big, important decision that requires careful planning and thought. The process can take six months or more to assure it's a perfect match for both the child and their prospective parents. Every week for our Forever Families segment, KVUE Daybreak's...
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

APH confirms four cases of West Nile Virus in Travis County

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — Austin Public Health (APH) reported four cases of West Nile Virus in Travis County that were confirmed by regional case investigations. Additionally, the APH Environmental Vector Control Program identified a second mosquito pool that was positive for the virus. It is located in the 78759 zip code. That's after the first positive pool was identified in late July in the 78721 zip code.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
KVUE

ATCEMS graduates newest cadet class Friday

AUSTIN, Texas — Fourteen new field cadets joined the ranks of Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) on Friday. ATCEMS held a graduation and official swearing-in ceremony at the Texas State Capitol's Capitol Extension Auditorium at 1 p.m. ATCEMS said this was the first formal cadet graduation ceremony that family and friends were invited to attend in person since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Rideshare company 'Wridz' now serving Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — There's a new rideshare option now serving Austin. "Wridz" was founded in Central Texas and is currently active in Austin, San Antonio, Corpus Christi and Lubbock, as well as Cincinnati and Chicago. The company said the biggest difference between itself and other rideshare options is that...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Austin police locate missing woman, 85

AUSTIN, Texas — After issuing a call for help Sunday, the Austin Police Department has located a missing 85-year-old. Geraldine Godwin was last seen Saturday around 3 p.m. on the 11900 block of Swearingen Drive. She was wearing grey Capri shorts and a dark tank top that was possibly blue or gray.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Families celebrate new homes built through Habitat for Humanity

AUSTIN, Texas — Homeownership may seem like it's just a dream, especially in Austin where home prices have skyrocketed. But Habitat for Humanity is helping that dream become a reality for families in the area. On Saturday, they celebrated just that for seven families. They celebrated the new homes...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Torchy's Tacos expanding to Florida

AUSTIN, Texas — A restaurant with roots in Austin continues to grow. Torchy's Tacos started in Austin as a food truck in 2006, and since then, it has expanded rapidly, opening its 100th store last year. Company leaders say their hope is to become a taco stop all across...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Kyle is feeling the effects of booming growth in Central Texas

KYLE, Texas — People are moving to Central Texas from all over the country. As a result, cities like Kyle are experiencing major growth. "The City of Kyle saw a population increase of about 63% between the years of 2010 and 2020," said Victoria Vargas, the interim director of economic development for the City of Kyle. "This type of growth is not expected to slow down any time soon."
KYLE, TX
KVUE

New study shows water loss is a major issue in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — Water was the hot topic under the Capitol dome on Wednesday as the House Committee on Natural Resources held a public hearing. Lawmakers heard from experts on a variety of topics, like water loss and Texas' aging infrastructure. The National Wildlife Federation's Texas Coast and Water...
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

The history of pie in Kyle, the 'Pie Capital of Texas'

KYLE, Texas — Kyle is home to a little over 49,000 people. Some have lived there their whole lives, while others are new in town. Something else that's fairly new? Kyle's "Pie Capital of Texas" title. "When some people think about the city of Kyle, they may think, since...
KYLE, TX
KVUE

How pie helped one Kyle couple fall in love

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Pie Company has been bringing smiles, joy and full bellies to the residents of Kyle, and beyond, for almost 25 years. Owner Julie Albertson said the love of pie brings people together. "Pie opens a lot of doors. We've taken pies to a lot...
KYLE, TX
