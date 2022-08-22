Read full article on original website
In 2002, a fashion student went jogging while visiting with her family. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajGeorgetown, TX
Parents of the Uvalde Shooting Protest Outside of the Governor's HomeTom HandyUvalde, TX
Women’s Volleyball: No. 2 Texas defeats No. 7 Ohio State 3-1The LanternAustin, TX
Women’s Volleyball: No. 7 Ohio State falls to No. 2 Texas 3-0 in opening day sweepThe LanternAustin, TX
Elon Musk Wants to Connect Two Texas Cities with the HyperloopTom HandyAustin, TX
UT psychology department helps improve morale among Austin firefighters
AUSTIN, Texas — Firefighters work long shifts, away from home, helping keep the community safe. It's a tough job, but when morale is low, it makes it even harder. "Our department faced some issues with our staffing," said Ken Bailey, Travis County Fire Rescue chief. "It was about the group dynamics and how we were dealing with our employees."
Hundreds of children in Uvalde receive free bikes on Saturday
UVALDE, Texas — Around 800 children in Uvalde received a free bike on Saturday after months of planning and fundraising. The donation was made possible through the efforts of the cycling community, including Austin's, along with Lance Armstrong, Mellow Johnny's Bike Shop and others. A total of $270,000 was raised for the project.
How to adopt a child in the Texas foster care system
AUSTIN, Texas — Adopting a child is a very big, important decision that requires careful planning and thought. The process can take six months or more to assure it's a perfect match for both the child and their prospective parents. Every week for our Forever Families segment, KVUE Daybreak's...
Having Texas native plants in your front yard helps fight wildfires and drought
AUSTIN, Texas — While we saw some measurable rain last week, most of Central Texas remains in a drought. Many counties still have water restrictions in place, and it's hard to keep a pretty lawn, which is why experts recommend drought-resistant landscaping. The City of Austin has created this...
APH confirms four cases of West Nile Virus in Travis County
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — Austin Public Health (APH) reported four cases of West Nile Virus in Travis County that were confirmed by regional case investigations. Additionally, the APH Environmental Vector Control Program identified a second mosquito pool that was positive for the virus. It is located in the 78759 zip code. That's after the first positive pool was identified in late July in the 78721 zip code.
ATCEMS graduates newest cadet class Friday
AUSTIN, Texas — Fourteen new field cadets joined the ranks of Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) on Friday. ATCEMS held a graduation and official swearing-in ceremony at the Texas State Capitol's Capitol Extension Auditorium at 1 p.m. ATCEMS said this was the first formal cadet graduation ceremony that family and friends were invited to attend in person since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Clear the Shelters: Pet adoption events across Central Texas Saturday
KYLE, Texas — Several pet adoption events will take place in the Austin area this weekend. In Hays County, the PAWS Shelter of Central Texas will be back open on Saturday. The facility in Kyle was first created back in 1986 but had to close its doors a couple of months ago to do some remodeling.
Rideshare company 'Wridz' now serving Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — There's a new rideshare option now serving Austin. "Wridz" was founded in Central Texas and is currently active in Austin, San Antonio, Corpus Christi and Lubbock, as well as Cincinnati and Chicago. The company said the biggest difference between itself and other rideshare options is that...
Austin police locate missing woman, 85
AUSTIN, Texas — After issuing a call for help Sunday, the Austin Police Department has located a missing 85-year-old. Geraldine Godwin was last seen Saturday around 3 p.m. on the 11900 block of Swearingen Drive. She was wearing grey Capri shorts and a dark tank top that was possibly blue or gray.
Families celebrate new homes built through Habitat for Humanity
AUSTIN, Texas — Homeownership may seem like it's just a dream, especially in Austin where home prices have skyrocketed. But Habitat for Humanity is helping that dream become a reality for families in the area. On Saturday, they celebrated just that for seven families. They celebrated the new homes...
Central Texas parents share their story after teen son dies due to suspected overdose
KYLE, Texas — Officials reported three Hays CISD students have died in just a month after taking pills suspected to be laced with fentanyl. 17-year-old Kevin McConville was one of them. His mom found him dead in his room on Aug. 3. For his parents Shannon and Darren McConville, it was unimaginable.
Afghan refugee families receive free laptops as some struggle to resettle a year after fleeing their country
AUSTIN, Texas — This coming week will mark one year since the United States pulled forces out of Afghanistan. Due to the Taliban taking over, there are now many Afghan refugees living right here in Central Texas, and it hasn’t been easy for them. That’s why Global Impact...
Torchy's Tacos expanding to Florida
AUSTIN, Texas — A restaurant with roots in Austin continues to grow. Torchy's Tacos started in Austin as a food truck in 2006, and since then, it has expanded rapidly, opening its 100th store last year. Company leaders say their hope is to become a taco stop all across...
Kyle is feeling the effects of booming growth in Central Texas
KYLE, Texas — People are moving to Central Texas from all over the country. As a result, cities like Kyle are experiencing major growth. "The City of Kyle saw a population increase of about 63% between the years of 2010 and 2020," said Victoria Vargas, the interim director of economic development for the City of Kyle. "This type of growth is not expected to slow down any time soon."
New study shows water loss is a major issue in Texas
AUSTIN, Texas — Water was the hot topic under the Capitol dome on Wednesday as the House Committee on Natural Resources held a public hearing. Lawmakers heard from experts on a variety of topics, like water loss and Texas' aging infrastructure. The National Wildlife Federation's Texas Coast and Water...
Round Rock ISD police chief talks security following first week of school
ROUND ROCK, Texas — Friday wrapped up the first week back to school for 50,000 students at Round Rock ISD, where parent Nancy Brown has a second-grader. "He means the world. Of course, we ... cannot imagine our lives without him," said Brown. One of Brown’s top priorities for...
The history of pie in Kyle, the 'Pie Capital of Texas'
KYLE, Texas — Kyle is home to a little over 49,000 people. Some have lived there their whole lives, while others are new in town. Something else that's fairly new? Kyle's "Pie Capital of Texas" title. "When some people think about the city of Kyle, they may think, since...
City of Austin launching new team to coordinate homeless encampment cleanups
AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin announced Tuesday that it is streamlining its approach to managing homeless encampments. On Tuesday, the City will launch the Homeless Encampment Management Team, a multi-departmental group that will coordinate management of public spaces occupied by homeless encampments. The City said it will...
How pie helped one Kyle couple fall in love
AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Pie Company has been bringing smiles, joy and full bellies to the residents of Kyle, and beyond, for almost 25 years. Owner Julie Albertson said the love of pie brings people together. "Pie opens a lot of doors. We've taken pies to a lot...
Report: City of Pflugerville approves rideshare voucher program with Uber, Maruti
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — The Pflugerville City Council on Tuesday approved a voucher rideshare program with Uber and Maruti, according to a report from KVUE's media partners at the Austin American-Statesman. The decision to approve the $270,000 contract with TRIPP Ridesharing Consultants, in conjunction with Uber and Maruti, came after...
Comments / 0