GRIZZLY FLATS, Calif. — A family who lost everything in the Caldor Fire has been given a new RV. The RV came on Monday, fully furnished to Grizzly Flats. A Colfax man said he saw KCRA 3’s story on the family living in tents on their properties after the fire and wanted to donate the trailer to them anonymously.

GRIZZLY FLATS, CA ・ 10 HOURS AGO