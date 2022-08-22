ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Truckee, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCRA.com

Grizzly Flats family living in tents after Caldor Fire gifted an RV

GRIZZLY FLATS, Calif. — A family who lost everything in the Caldor Fire has been given a new RV. The RV came on Monday, fully furnished to Grizzly Flats. A Colfax man said he saw KCRA 3’s story on the family living in tents on their properties after the fire and wanted to donate the trailer to them anonymously.
GRIZZLY FLATS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Truckee, CA
Truckee, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety

Comments / 0

Community Policy