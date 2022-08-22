Read full article on original website
Officials believe Kiely Rodni's body was found at Prosser Creek Reservoir with car; Family releases statement
Human remains found with a car submerged in a reservoir near where Truckee 16-year-old Kiely Rodni went missing two weeks ago are "more than likely" Rodni's, the Nevada County sheriff said on Monday. "We believe it is our missing person," Sheriff Shannan Moon said a day after a volunteer dive...
Grizzly Flats family living in tents after Caldor Fire gifted an RV
GRIZZLY FLATS, Calif. — A family who lost everything in the Caldor Fire has been given a new RV. The RV came on Monday, fully furnished to Grizzly Flats. A Colfax man said he saw KCRA 3’s story on the family living in tents on their properties after the fire and wanted to donate the trailer to them anonymously.
Autopsy confirms Kiely Rodni’s remains found in car at Prosser Creek Reservoir
Kiely Rodni has been officially identified as the person whose body was found along with her car at Prosser Creek Reservoir. The Nevada County sheriff-coroner said Tuesday that autopsy results confirmed the identity of the Truckee 16-year-old. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the...
Truckee woman was hit with a $2,100 bill for a tetanus shot. Our inquiries helped drop those charges
TRUCKEE, Calif. — We all know going to the emergency room will cost you big time, but a Northern California woman is facing serious sticker shock after seeing the breakdown of costs after a recent trip to the hospital. The most expensive part of the bill wasn't even the...
Man wins $20 million scratcher at Auburn market, the largest in California lottery history
AUBURN, Calif. — A man in Auburn won the largest scratcher cash prize in California Lottery History. The California Lottery in a release said on Tuesday that a man named Chad Fry bought a Set for Life Millionaire Edition ticket at the Foothill Market. He put in for that $30 ticket, splurging on the ticket after being paid for a construction job.
Power restored for most PG&E customers in El Dorado County after major power outage
EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — Pacific Gas and Electric Co. said Wednesday that power had been restored to nearly all customers in El Dorado County about an hour after more than 80,000 lost power. "Most of the county" was impacted by the outage earlier Wednesday morning, PG&E said. PG&E...
