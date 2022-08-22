Read full article on original website
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's Second Wedding, Awesome Wedding Dress, Photos
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made a pretty spectacular entrance to their second wedding ceremony Saturday night ... he looked great but she ... well, wow. J Lo wore a pretty magnificent white gown with a long, long train -- approx 20 feet -- as she and Ben got ready for the march down the aisle.
Jennifer Lopez’s Child Emme Muniz Rocks White Pantsuit at Mom’s Wedding With Ben Affleck’s Kids
Classy! Jennifer Lopez’s child Emme Muñiz rocked a white pantsuit at their mom and stepdad Ben Affleck’s wedding, alongside brother Max Muñiz and stepsiblings Seraphina, Violet and Samuel. The 14-year-old was seen donning a white...
Jennifer Lopez Relaxes In A Bridal White Swimsuit 2 Weeks After Ben Affleck Wedding
Jennifer Lopez, 53, looked incredible in a new photo while laying out in the sun! The new wife, who married Ben Affleck, 49, rocked a white one-piece swimsuit as she posed on a blue and white striped outside on what appeared to be cement for a photoshoot. She had her long hair down and added sunglasses to the look as well as multiple gold bracelets on her wrist as she looked at the camera.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Kiss Passionately After Getting Dunkin' Donuts
Dunkin' Donuts is to Ben Affleck what Birkin bags are to Jennifer Lopez. Which is really just another way of saying, if you spot one in public, you're likely to spot the other. Now, as newlyweds, Affleck is mixing the best of both worlds by bringing his wife along for...
Ben Affleck takes a stroll with Jennifer Garner look-alike daughter Violet, 16
Bennifer fans did a double take when they saw a Jennifer Garner look-alike walking alongside Ben Affleck in Savannah, Ga., ahead of his wedding weekend with Jennifer Lopez. “Omg I thought that was Jennifer Garner! Twins 😍,” “Omg she is Jennifer Garners mini me!!!” and “Violet is a mini Jen Garner, wow!” were just a few of the reactions social media users had when they realized the tall, brunette beauty standing next to the “Argo” actor was actually his 16-year-old daughter, Violet, and not his ex-wife. In the photos, the teenager sported dark-rimmed glasses — similar in style to the ones her...
Malia Obama wore an oversized denim jacket with these celebrity-loved boots
Malia Obama showed off her effortless street style while out in Los Angeles this week. Obama was accompanied by a friend, as the two stopped by 7 Eleven to buy some items. RELATED: Malia Obama is spotted hanging out with music producer Dawit Eklund again ...
Ben Affleck’s Mom Reportedly Rushed to Hospital After Suffering Leg Injury Ahead of Georgia Wedding to Jennifer Lopez
The eve of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez‘s second wedding extravaganza has been hit by a medical scare, as the actor’s mom, Christopher Anne “Chris” Boldt, reportedly fell off a dock at his estate outside Savannah, Georgia, and cut her leg, requiring hospitalization and stitches. Keep reading for what we know so far.
Sasha Obama shows off her California Boho style as she stops by the salon
Sasha Obama is getting ready to go back to school. The 21-year-old, who attends the University of Southern California, was photographed on her way to the salon, getting ready for a new school year. RELATED: Michelle Obama’s birthday message for her daughter Sasha will melt...
Let's Look Back on All of Jennifer Lopez's Wedding Dresses
Watch: Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Marry AGAIN in Georgia Wedding. Jennifer Lopez's love might not cost a thing but these wedding dresses definitely did. The superstar delivered not one, but two instantly iconic fashion moments when she donned dual designer gowns—one of which she revealed she'd been saving to wear for "so many years"—to marry Ben Affleck in a surprise Las Vegas ceremony on July 16.
See the ‘special’ gift Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez gave wedding guests
One unsuspecting hotel guest got a very sweet arrival gift — courtesy of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. The newlyweds, who said “I do” for the second time Saturday in a lavish ceremony at Affleck’s estate in Georgia, gave custom chocolate boxes to wedding guests staying at a nearby hotel. However, some of the “J & B”-themed sweets slipped through the cracks and were offered to people not associated with the A-list couple. “I’m staying at a hotel in Savannah this weekend and we got Ben and Jen choccy,” one tourist claimed in an anonymous submission to Instagram gossip account Deuxmoi. A note that came...
Anxious Ben Affleck Chain-Smokes Outside Hospital With J. Lo As His Mom's Rushed By Ambulance For Leg Injury
An anxious-looking Ben Affleck was seen chain-smoking outside of a Savannah hospital after his mom was rushed by ambulance for sustaining a bloody leg injury just hours before the actor and Jennifer Lopez's three-day wedding festivities are set to take place.The 50-year-old actor was photographed with a cigarette in one hand and a plastic cup in the other as he stood waiting for his bride to arrive. Wearing a purple t-shirt with a hand on it, shorts, and a backward cap, Affleck rocked his wedding band and a worried look.However, Radar has discovered his mom Christopher Anne Boldt's injury is...
Matt Damon, his wife and other guests arrive in Georgia ahead of Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez’s wedding weekend
Matt Damon and his wife, Luciana Barroso, made the trip to Georgia to see Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez tie the knot. The couple – who flew via private jet – arrived in the peach state on Friday. Damon, who is Affleck’s longtime friend, was seen in loose fitting khaki pants and a black button down that was open, exposing a white t-shirt.
Sarah Hyland & Wells Adams Wed... and Sofía Vergara Shares Pics!
It's official — "Modern Family's" Sarah Hyland and Bachelor Nation's Wells Adams are man and wife!. People magazine confirmed the longtime couple are officially married after three years of engagement and five years of togetherness. Sarah's former co-star Sofía Vergara shared several pics from the weekend wedding, revealing perfect...
Tom Brady’s Eldest Son Jack Brady Celebrates 15th Birthday in Floral Top & Sneakers on Golf Course
Jack Brady is spending his 15th birthday on the golf course with his father Tom Brady. The NFL superstar just shared a photo of his son this morning, which shows the birthday boy posing for a picture on the golf course. “Happy Birthday my beautiful son. What a blessing you are in our life. We love you so much and are so proud of the amazing young man that you are. You make everyday of our life more joyful and fun. Have a great 15th Birthday Jack ,” Brady wrote under the photo. View this post on Instagram A post...
Casey Affleck Shared An Odd Reason For Missing Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez’s Wedding Celebration
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez may have kept their initial wedding a private affair, tying the knot in an "emotional" ceremony in fabulous Las Vegas, Nevada, but an encore performance with friends and family was always in the plans. Bennifer made it official (again) on Saturday, August 20, at Affleck’s 87-acre estate in Savannah, Georgia — the very place they had originally planned their nuptials back in 2003 — but there was a prominent member of the Affleck clan apparently missing from the festivities. Ben’s brother, Casey Affleck, was seen Saturday morning still in Los Angeles, and he gave a strange explanation for being on the wrong coast.
Ben Affleck’s Daughter Violet, 16, Wears Off-The-Shoulder Dress At Dad’s Wedding: Photos
The day we’ve all been waiting for has finally arrived – Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s wedding day! The day was filled with amazing looks but Ben’s daughter, Violet, looked gorgeous in the wedding photos below. The 16-year-old stole the show in her outfit for her dad’s big day on Aug. 2, held at Ben’s 87-acre Riceboro, Georgia estate. Violet opted for a long off-the-shoulder white dress — fitting for the dress code of the event, as all guests wore white — that featured a tulle detail over top. The number finished in a classic A-line skirt.
The wait is over! Close-up pictures of Jennifer Lopez’s three Ralph Lauren wedding dresses
The wait is over! Jennifer Lopez shares close-up pictures of her wedding dresses. The singer, actress, and businesswoman sent her On The JLo newsletter with snaps of her custom-made Ralph Lauren dress. The star began the massive email by thanking the brand. “The dresses were dreamy... thank you,...
Ben Affleck’s Georgia Home: Everything To Know About Where He’ll Marry Jennifer Lopez – Again
For a glam couple like Bennifer, one wedding is nowhere near enough! Newlyweds Ben Affleck, 50, and Jennifer Lopez, 53, are reportedly set for a second, three-day celebration at his sprawling Georgia estate starting on August 19. The famous couple, who have been engaged in the past before breaking up in 2004, will reportedly begin the festivities with a rehearsal dinner, followed by a wedding ceremony and other activities.
The sweetest moment! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck walk down the aisle with their 5 kids
The day has come! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have married again. After Bennifer’s surprised wedding in las Vegas, the couple tied the knot in a spectacular Georgia ceremony for the second time. At the actor’s $8.9 million property in Georgia, the couple made sure to have everything...
