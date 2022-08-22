ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez Relaxes In A Bridal White Swimsuit 2 Weeks After Ben Affleck Wedding

Jennifer Lopez, 53, looked incredible in a new photo while laying out in the sun! The new wife, who married Ben Affleck, 49, rocked a white one-piece swimsuit as she posed on a blue and white striped outside on what appeared to be cement for a photoshoot. She had her long hair down and added sunglasses to the look as well as multiple gold bracelets on her wrist as she looked at the camera.
CELEBRITIES
Las Vegas, NV
Page Six

Ben Affleck takes a stroll with Jennifer Garner look-alike daughter Violet, 16

Bennifer fans did a double take when they saw a Jennifer Garner look-alike walking alongside Ben Affleck in Savannah, Ga., ahead of his wedding weekend with Jennifer Lopez. “Omg I thought that was Jennifer Garner! Twins 😍,” “Omg she is Jennifer Garners mini me!!!” and “Violet is a mini Jen Garner, wow!” were just a few of the reactions social media users had when they realized the tall, brunette beauty standing next to the “Argo” actor was actually his 16-year-old daughter, Violet, and not his ex-wife. In the photos, the teenager sported dark-rimmed glasses — similar in style to the ones her...
SAVANNAH, GA
Jlo
Jason Mewes
Jay Shetty
Kevin Smith
Ralph Lauren
Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez
Matt Damon
E! News

Let's Look Back on All of Jennifer Lopez's Wedding Dresses

Watch: Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Marry AGAIN in Georgia Wedding. Jennifer Lopez's love might not cost a thing but these wedding dresses definitely did. The superstar delivered not one, but two instantly iconic fashion moments when she donned dual designer gowns—one of which she revealed she'd been saving to wear for "so many years"—to marry Ben Affleck in a surprise Las Vegas ceremony on July 16.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Page Six

See the 'special' gift Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez gave wedding guests

One unsuspecting hotel guest got a very sweet arrival gift — courtesy of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. The newlyweds, who said “I do” for the second time Saturday in a lavish ceremony at Affleck’s estate in Georgia, gave custom chocolate boxes to wedding guests staying at a nearby hotel. However, some of the “J & B”-themed sweets slipped through the cracks and were offered to people not associated with the A-list couple. “I’m staying at a hotel in Savannah this weekend and we got Ben and Jen choccy,” one tourist claimed in an anonymous submission to Instagram gossip account Deuxmoi. A note that came...
SAVANNAH, GA
RadarOnline

Anxious Ben Affleck Chain-Smokes Outside Hospital With J. Lo As His Mom's Rushed By Ambulance For Leg Injury

An anxious-looking Ben Affleck was seen chain-smoking outside of a Savannah hospital after his mom was rushed by ambulance for sustaining a bloody leg injury just hours before the actor and Jennifer Lopez's three-day wedding festivities are set to take place.The 50-year-old actor was photographed with a cigarette in one hand and a plastic cup in the other as he stood waiting for his bride to arrive. Wearing a purple t-shirt with a hand on it, shorts, and a backward cap, Affleck rocked his wedding band and a worried look.However, Radar has discovered his mom Christopher Anne Boldt's injury is...
SAVANNAH, GA
extratv

Sarah Hyland & Wells Adams Wed... and Sofía Vergara Shares Pics!

It's official — "Modern Family's" Sarah Hyland and Bachelor Nation's Wells Adams are man and wife!. People magazine confirmed the longtime couple are officially married after three years of engagement and five years of togetherness. Sarah's former co-star Sofía Vergara shared several pics from the weekend wedding, revealing perfect...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Tom Brady's Eldest Son Jack Brady Celebrates 15th Birthday in Floral Top & Sneakers on Golf Course

Jack Brady is spending his 15th birthday on the golf course with his father Tom Brady. The NFL superstar just shared a photo of his son this morning, which shows the birthday boy posing for a picture on the golf course. “Happy Birthday my beautiful son. What a blessing you are in our life. We love you so much and are so proud of the amazing young man that you are. You make everyday of our life more joyful and fun. Have a great 15th Birthday Jack ,” Brady wrote under the photo. View this post on Instagram A post...
NFL
Cinemablend

Casey Affleck Shared An Odd Reason For Missing Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez's Wedding Celebration

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez may have kept their initial wedding a private affair, tying the knot in an "emotional" ceremony in fabulous Las Vegas, Nevada, but an encore performance with friends and family was always in the plans. Bennifer made it official (again) on Saturday, August 20, at Affleck’s 87-acre estate in Savannah, Georgia — the very place they had originally planned their nuptials back in 2003 — but there was a prominent member of the Affleck clan apparently missing from the festivities. Ben’s brother, Casey Affleck, was seen Saturday morning still in Los Angeles, and he gave a strange explanation for being on the wrong coast.
SAVANNAH, GA
HollywoodLife

Ben Affleck's Daughter Violet, 16, Wears Off-The-Shoulder Dress At Dad's Wedding: Photos

The day we’ve all been waiting for has finally arrived – Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s wedding day! The day was filled with amazing looks but Ben’s daughter, Violet, looked gorgeous in the wedding photos below. The 16-year-old stole the show in her outfit for her dad’s big day on Aug. 2, held at Ben’s 87-acre Riceboro, Georgia estate. Violet opted for a long off-the-shoulder white dress — fitting for the dress code of the event, as all guests wore white — that featured a tulle detail over top. The number finished in a classic A-line skirt.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Ben Affleck's Georgia Home: Everything To Know About Where He'll Marry Jennifer Lopez – Again

For a glam couple like Bennifer, one wedding is nowhere near enough! Newlyweds Ben Affleck, 50, and Jennifer Lopez, 53, are reportedly set for a second, three-day celebration at his sprawling Georgia estate starting on August 19. The famous couple, who have been engaged in the past before breaking up in 2004, will reportedly begin the festivities with a rehearsal dinner, followed by a wedding ceremony and other activities.
RICEBORO, GA

