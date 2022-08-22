Read full article on original website
KXII.com
Test taking anxiety in students
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - We’ve all been there before, it’s Friday and the only thing standing between you and the weekend is that test you’ve been dreading all week. What makes the thought of taking tests so grueling for some of us?. Clinical Director of the Child...
KOCO
10-year-old Oklahoma boy honored after saving mom from drowning
KINGSTON, Okla. — A 10-year-old boy in southern Oklahoma was honored after saving his mother's life after he saw her drowning in a pool. Television station KTEN reports that Gavin Keeney saw his mother, who suffers from seizures, drowning in their backyard pool earlier this month in Kingston. "I...
No fishing: Fish kill under investigation at OK lake
If you were planning to enjoy the great outdoors this weekend, you might want to avoid one local lake.
KXII.com
Gainesville protesters sentenced to 7 days in jail for blocking roadway
GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - The three Gainesville protesters, Justin Thompson, Torrey Henderson, and Amara Ridge, will spend time in jail for a 2020 march to protest a confederate statue at the Cooke County Courthouse. A jury convicted all three of obstructing a highway by walking along a downtown Gainesville street...
KTEN.com
Kingston 10-year-old saves his mom's life... again
KINGSTON, Okla. (KTEN) -- Early this month, Gavin Keeney saw his mother -- who suffers from seizures -- drowning in their backyard pool. "I heard what was a lot of splashing and moving around," said the fifth grader. "I heard kind of yelling, but also drowning... so then I looked and saw her seizing and so I went and jumped in and got her back to the ladder."
KXII.com
New Chick-fil-A opening in Denison this week
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A new Chick-fil-A restaurant will begin serving the Denison community Thursday. The restaurant located at 2801 W. FM 120, near the intersection of Layne Drive will be open for drive-thru, dine-in and carry-out from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., with drive-thru available until 10 p.m., Monday through Saturday.
KXII.com
Sherman, Denison players prepare to renew rivalry
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The Battle of the Ax will mark the start of the season for Sherman and Denison, which has just recently become a new part of the tradition of this great game. The Jackets have won the Battle of the Ax for the past nine years in...
KXII.com
Shooting at Ardmore bar sends one to hospital
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Ardmore police say a shooting early Sunday morning sent one person to the hospital. The shooting happened just before 2 a.m. at the Tipsy’s bar on South Commerce, police said. The victim was driven to Mercy Ardmore in a private vehicle, not by an ambulance...
KXII.com
Denison man sentenced to 30 years for beating, choking woman
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Denison man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for beating and choking a woman back in February of 2020. 43-year-old Delmar Price pled guilty to assault family violence/choking, and for a violation of a protective order. According to the Grayson County Criminal...
KXII.com
Gainesville Leopards
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Change is in the air at Gainesville High School, but yet it is so very familiar. The Leopards will be led by one of their own. Former Leopards star Neil Searcy is back on campus, as the head coach to try and get Gainesville turned around. Searcy is very impressed with the team he inherits and is ready to build a winner.
KXII.com
Atoka Wampus Cats
ATOKA, Okla. (KXII) - The Atoka Wampus Cats enter the new football season with nine starters returning for head coach Jacob Cupp, as they look to finally get past the first round of the playoffs which has been their Achilles heel in each of the last three seasons. “Last year...
KTEN.com
Durant man facing rape, kidnapping charges
MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — A Durant man has been arrested on charges of kidnapping and first degree rape. The Marshall County Sheriff's Office said it received a report early Friday morning that a 14-year-old girl was in danger. Deputies found 40-year-old Robert Dale Lee with that juvenile in...
Lighthorse Police Department searching for missing man
HOLDENVILLE, Okla. — The Muscogee Nation Lighthorse Police Department is searching for a missing man last seen in Holdenville. Daniel Cully is a Native American male with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5′9″ and weighs 180 pounds. Cully was last seen June 17, 2022 in...
KXII.com
Trial begins for Gainesville protesters accused of blocking highway, activists gather to show support
GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - As a jury was selected for the trial of three protesters accused of blocking a roadway, a group set up outside the Cooke County Courthouse Tuesday in solidarity. “It’s a very emotional day,” said Jasmine Henderson. “I spent several months of my life standing in front...
KXII.com
Two teens sent to the hospital in Atoka Co Crash
ATOKA COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) -a single-vehicle crash in Atoka county sent two teens to the hospital. The crash happened around 11:23 p.m. Saturday night on Forrest Hill road. Troopers said an unnamed 16-year-old was driving south on Forrest Hill road when his truck drove off the road. The driver overcorrected...
KXII.com
Protesters heading to trial after 2020 Gainesville march against confederate statue
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Justin Thompson, Torrey Henderson, and Amara Ridge all helped put together multiple protests over the summer of 2020 to remove a Gainesville confederate statue. Now, the three could face up to six months in jail and a $2,000 fine for the march of August 30. “After...
KXII.com
BOTA coaches talk about rivalry
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sherman and Denison will renew their rivalry when they meet for the Battle of the Ax on Friday night at Munson Stadium. The game will mark the opening week of the high school football season. Sherman will travel to Denison as they renew the rivalry. The...
KXII.com
Whitewright man indicted after standoff with police
WHITEWRIGHT, Texas (KXII) - A Whitewright man has been indicted after a standoff at an apartment complex back in June. 34-year-old Dustin Tyson allegedly fired several shots from inside his apartment before barricading himself inside on June 5, 2022. Tyson is charged with six counts of deadly conduct discharge firearm,...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
3 Gainesville Activists Face Jail Time for Blocking Street During Peaceful March
Three people who called for the removal of a confederate statue in Gainesville face six months in jail for blocking a roadway during a peaceful protest in August 2020. The three – co-founders of a group calling itself PRO Gainesville – go on trial Tuesday in Cooke County court.
KXII.com
Sulphur Bulldogs
SULPHUR, Okla. (KXII) - It has been a busy offseason for the Sulphur Bulldogs. This is a team that was motivated after a two-deep playoff run, but it’s also a team that graduated a big senior class. Head coach Jim Dixon has some key players in place, that all...
