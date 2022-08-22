Read full article on original website
Related
macaronikid.com
7 Things to Do in September With Kids on the Lower Peninsula
Oh, September. The kids are back to school, the sun is going down earlier, the nights are cooler ... and fall officially arrives. But did you know it's also the month to eat a cheeseburger, celebrate comic books, and talk like a pirate?. Here are 7 September holidays that can...
KIDS・
macaronikid.com
Back to School Pressures: Four Ways We’re Stressing Out Our Kids
We all want our children to be happy. And let’s face it, shouldn’t they be? After all, children don’t have jobs or bills to pay. We adults often wish we could go back to being a kid and not have to deal with all the stress being an adult brings. Or at least that’s what we tell ourselves.
KIDS・
Comments / 0