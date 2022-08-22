ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

WOOD

Northwest Food Pantry stocked with help, service

The pantry has served people in need in Grand Rapids for more than 30 years. Emotional Learning course expands at Kenowa Hills …. Battle Creek fire chief candidates introduced at …. Reactions to student debt forgiveness in W MI mixed. Video shows KDPS officers rescuing alligator. Whitmer, Huizenga statement on...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
recordpatriot.com

Police suspend search for missing West Michigan man until more leads surface

The Michigan State Police is suspending the search for 28-year-old Coopersville resident Erik Johnson who disappeared Saturday, Aug. 13, until authorities get a lead pointing them in the right direction. His family continues searching. "We need to keep his name out there," Johnson's sister Katieann Mikula said. "Police have stopped...
COOPERSVILLE, MI
WWMTCw

Ramona Park Beach in Portage opens after high E. coli levels reported

PORTAGE, Mich. — Ramona Park Beach reopened Wednesday, less than 24 hours after the city reported high E. coli levels, Mary Beth Block, the city's public information officer, said. Block said testing came back safe allowing the city to reopen the Long Lake beach. Statewide E. coli alert: Rise...
PORTAGE, MI
1077 WRKR

New Lake Burger Tavern Opening Soon On Westnedge In Portage

With all the construction and new buildings that are going up around Kalamazoo & Portage, it's easy to miss all of the new businesses that are opening up, so it caught me by surprise that soon there's going to be another burger place to open up soon on Westnedge in Portage where we've seen many new buildings near completion. A new Facebook page for the tavern has been started, but very little is known about the menu or features they'll offer:
PORTAGE, MI
WOOD

Cruise on over to the 28th Street Metro Cruise this weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Wyoming Kentwood Chamber is so excited to host the 17th annual 28th Street Metro Cruise once again in Wyoming and Kentwood! It is a great opportunity to get out and see some awesome vehicles while also supporting the local community. This year, they’re expanding their hours in the Kentwood location and offering free spaces on both Friday and Saturday for people who want to display their classics. Come on out and explore 200 vintage vehicles, food trucks & vendors, kids activities and so much more!
KENTWOOD, MI
MLive

Over 2,000 vehicles expected at national street rod gathering in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, MI — Kalamazoo is preparing once again to host the region’s largest street rod, muscle car and custom truck and car show. With an anticipated 2,000 vehicles on display to admire and enjoy, the 42nd annual Street Rod Nationals North will roll into town with over $50 million worth of cars in mid-September, taking over the Kalamazoo Expo Center and Fairgrounds, at 2900 Lake St., from Sept. 16-18.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Volunteers needed for Kalamazoo River cleanup

KALAMAZOO, MI – Volunteers can help clean up the Kalamazoo River. The “Krazy for the Kazoo” river clean up is Saturday, Aug. 27, the city of Kalamazoo said. The event is in partnership with the Kalamazoo River Watershed Council. Volunteers will mostly walk along the shore, cleaning...
KALAMAZOO, MI

