Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WOOD
Court docs: Man drunk, high when he hit KDPS officer
A man was charged Wednesday for hitting and paralyzing a Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officer with his vehicle while intoxicated in July. (Aug. 24, 2022)
Man shot by GRPD officers, expected to survive
Two GRPD officers fired multiple shots at a man who allegedly pointed a gun at them in an incident overnight.
WOOD
Northwest Food Pantry stocked with help, service
The pantry has served people in need in Grand Rapids for more than 30 years. Emotional Learning course expands at Kenowa Hills …. Battle Creek fire chief candidates introduced at …. Reactions to student debt forgiveness in W MI mixed. Video shows KDPS officers rescuing alligator. Whitmer, Huizenga statement on...
WOOD
17-year-old charged in shooting death of teen
A 17-year-old has been charged with the murder of a 16-year-old who was shot and killed on July 4. (Aug. 22, 2022) Backyard brings Persian cuisine back to 28th St. Defense references ‘issues’ with jury after kidnapping …. Feds: Guilty verdict shows Whitmer kidnapping plot …. Two men...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WOOD
Grand Rapids ‘Commission Night Out’ events return
The Grand Rapids City Commission held a ‘Commission Night Out’ on Tuesday, the first since the start of the pandemic. (Aug. 23, 2022)
WOOD
Battle Creek fire chief candidates introduced at city event
The city of Battle Creek is looking for feedback on two candidates vying to be the next fire chief. (Aug. 24, 2022)
WOOD
Man on hunger strike in downtown GR hopes to bring family to U.S.
Every morning around 5 o’clock, Afghan refugee Raymond Reish sets up a chair, a table, a tent and hangs his banners on a sidewalk in front of the Gerald R. Ford Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse in downtown Grand Rapids. (Aug. 23, 2022)
WOOD
Emotional Learning course expands at Kenowa Hills High School
High school has changed a lot since Spencer Vanderheide was a student. Back then, a student could put on a brave face during the day and then go home and be themselves and not worry about what their friends were doing. Not anymore.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WOOD
Make sure you’re correctly planning for retirement
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s mid-August and many families are preparing to send their students off to school. One area of your life where you may not be as diligent about planning might be your retirement. Our Financial Expert, Tom Jacobs with Jacobs Financial Services, joins us...
WOOD
Cruise on over to the 28th Street Metro Cruise this weekend
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Wyoming Kentwood Chamber is so excited to host the 17th annual 28th Street Metro Cruise once again in Wyoming and Kentwood! It is a great opportunity to get out and see some awesome vehicles while also supporting the local community. This year, they’re expanding their hours in the Kentwood location and offering free spaces on both Friday and Saturday for people who want to display their classics. Come on out and explore 200 vintage vehicles, food trucks & vendors, kids activities and so much more!
WOOD
Enjoy the last days of summer at Hastings Summerfest
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Summer is not quite over yet especially in Hastings, where they’re hosting their annual Summerfest this weekend! There will be great arts and crafts, a parade, a car show and so much more! This year’s theme for the parade and other activities throughout the weekend is “Red, White & Blue”!
WOOD
Storm Team 8 forecast, 6 p.m., 082422
A stray shower will be possible this evening northeast of Grand Rapids. Otherwise expect a sunset with abundant sunshine with partly cloudy sky arriving by daybreak. Lows will be in the low to mid 60s. (Aug. 24, 2022)
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WOOD
Here’s what’s new at Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Some exciting changes are underway at Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort on the resort side – they recently redid their rooms and we had the chance to get a preview of the changes! Booking a room is always a great option to make it a little day or weekend trip if you’re up there seeing a show or checking out the casino!
WOOD
Doug Meijer Medical Innovation Building opens in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- West Michigan has earned a reputation for providing state-of-the-art medical facilities, and it’s upholding this standing with the development of the Doug Meijer Medical Innovation Building. The facility recently opened its doors to the community, and Doug Meijer joins Jennifer Feuerstein on AARP Michigan Real Possibilities to discuss this new resource further.
WOOD
BIGGBY COFFEE’s B-The One Run: Lace-up for mental health awareness
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD TV8)-It’s that time again! Time to lace-up your sneakers for a worthy cause. The 2nd annual B the One Walk/Run will take place on Sunday, October 9th, 2022, in Grand Rapids, MI. BIGGBY COFFEE of West Michigan is the organizer of the race which takes place during the week of World Mental Health Day, which serves to raise awareness of mental health issues around the world and mobilize efforts in support of mental health. All proceeds will go towards i understand love heals and their mission to offer compassionate comfort to those affected by suicide or mental health illness and pain. The goal with this event is to encourage individuals to ‘be the one’ for someone who is struggling with their mental health. Join us on Sunday, October 9, 2022 at Millennium Park in Grand Rapids. Sign up at the link below!
WOOD
Free event for educators & caregivers about teen vaping
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – As so many parents are sending their kids back to school right now, it’s important to make sure they’re staying safe. One thing that’s on a lot of parents’ minds is vaping and how to talk to their children about it. Maranda’s been working with the organization Talk Sooner to bring awareness to the topic of youth vaping. This is all part of a bigger community conversation taking place on September 8th.
WOOD
Supporting Our Community One Mom At A Time
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)- Priority Health is partnering with MomsBloom to help provide support to mothers in their postpartum period. Priority Health understands that families are the core to the community. Having a baby is a challenging time for many mothers and families as many become parents for the first time. The postpartum period is one of the most important parts of a mother’s health as her body is transforming back into its pre pregnancy form.
WOOD
Personalized education experience for a brighter future
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We all know it is that time of year again, back to school! NexTech High School is a small charter school in Grand Rapids that focuses on helping students get a personalized education. They work with all scenarios, from students looking to get ahead and graduate early to those who have struggled in the past and need a fresh start. They use a mix of in-person and online learning to tailor the program to each individual students and their needs.
WOOD
GRPL launches new reading series for adults
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Grand Rapids Public Library is wrapping up their summer series for writers and readers this week and starting a new series for adults at Creston Brewery this fall. Both event series are free and great for an adult night out!. Loanna and Andrea...
WOOD
2022 Junior League Softball World Series Champions
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-The girls on Georgetown’s softball Little League team from Jenison Michigan are the 2022 Junior League Softball World Series Champions. They played 7 games over 7 days in Kirkland, Washington against teams from all over the world. The hard-working girls are between the ages of 13 and 15 and they live in Jenison and Hudsonville. The team was comprised of girls from different Little League teams, all coming together and working hard for Georgetown’s World Series Win.
Comments / 0