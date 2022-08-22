ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battle Creek, MI

WOOD

Northwest Food Pantry stocked with help, service

The pantry has served people in need in Grand Rapids for more than 30 years. Emotional Learning course expands at Kenowa Hills …. Battle Creek fire chief candidates introduced at …. Reactions to student debt forgiveness in W MI mixed. Video shows KDPS officers rescuing alligator. Whitmer, Huizenga statement on...
WOOD

17-year-old charged in shooting death of teen

A 17-year-old has been charged with the murder of a 16-year-old who was shot and killed on July 4. (Aug. 22, 2022) Backyard brings Persian cuisine back to 28th St. Defense references ‘issues’ with jury after kidnapping …. Feds: Guilty verdict shows Whitmer kidnapping plot …. Two men...
WOOD

Make sure you’re correctly planning for retirement

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s mid-August and many families are preparing to send their students off to school. One area of your life where you may not be as diligent about planning might be your retirement. Our Financial Expert, Tom Jacobs with Jacobs Financial Services, joins us...
WOOD

Cruise on over to the 28th Street Metro Cruise this weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Wyoming Kentwood Chamber is so excited to host the 17th annual 28th Street Metro Cruise once again in Wyoming and Kentwood! It is a great opportunity to get out and see some awesome vehicles while also supporting the local community. This year, they’re expanding their hours in the Kentwood location and offering free spaces on both Friday and Saturday for people who want to display their classics. Come on out and explore 200 vintage vehicles, food trucks & vendors, kids activities and so much more!
WOOD

Enjoy the last days of summer at Hastings Summerfest

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Summer is not quite over yet especially in Hastings, where they’re hosting their annual Summerfest this weekend! There will be great arts and crafts, a parade, a car show and so much more! This year’s theme for the parade and other activities throughout the weekend is “Red, White & Blue”!
WOOD

Storm Team 8 forecast, 6 p.m., 082422

A stray shower will be possible this evening northeast of Grand Rapids. Otherwise expect a sunset with abundant sunshine with partly cloudy sky arriving by daybreak. Lows will be in the low to mid 60s. (Aug. 24, 2022)
WOOD

Here’s what’s new at Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Some exciting changes are underway at Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort on the resort side – they recently redid their rooms and we had the chance to get a preview of the changes! Booking a room is always a great option to make it a little day or weekend trip if you’re up there seeing a show or checking out the casino!
WOOD

Doug Meijer Medical Innovation Building opens in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- West Michigan has earned a reputation for providing state-of-the-art medical facilities, and it’s upholding this standing with the development of the Doug Meijer Medical Innovation Building. The facility recently opened its doors to the community, and Doug Meijer joins Jennifer Feuerstein on AARP Michigan Real Possibilities to discuss this new resource further.
WOOD

BIGGBY COFFEE’s B-The One Run: Lace-up for mental health awareness

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD TV8)-It’s that time again! Time to lace-up your sneakers for a worthy cause. The 2nd annual B the One Walk/Run will take place on Sunday, October 9th, 2022, in Grand Rapids, MI. BIGGBY COFFEE of West Michigan is the organizer of the race which takes place during the week of World Mental Health Day, which serves to raise awareness of mental health issues around the world and mobilize efforts in support of mental health. All proceeds will go towards i understand love heals and their mission to offer compassionate comfort to those affected by suicide or mental health illness and pain. The goal with this event is to encourage individuals to ‘be the one’ for someone who is struggling with their mental health. Join us on Sunday, October 9, 2022 at Millennium Park in Grand Rapids. Sign up at the link below!
WOOD

Free event for educators & caregivers about teen vaping

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – As so many parents are sending their kids back to school right now, it’s important to make sure they’re staying safe. One thing that’s on a lot of parents’ minds is vaping and how to talk to their children about it. Maranda’s been working with the organization Talk Sooner to bring awareness to the topic of youth vaping. This is all part of a bigger community conversation taking place on September 8th.
WOOD

Supporting Our Community One Mom At A Time

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)- Priority Health is partnering with MomsBloom to help provide support to mothers in their postpartum period. Priority Health understands that families are the core to the community. Having a baby is a challenging time for many mothers and families as many become parents for the first time. The postpartum period is one of the most important parts of a mother’s health as her body is transforming back into its pre pregnancy form.
WOOD

Personalized education experience for a brighter future

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We all know it is that time of year again, back to school! NexTech High School is a small charter school in Grand Rapids that focuses on helping students get a personalized education. They work with all scenarios, from students looking to get ahead and graduate early to those who have struggled in the past and need a fresh start. They use a mix of in-person and online learning to tailor the program to each individual students and their needs.
WOOD

GRPL launches new reading series for adults

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Grand Rapids Public Library is wrapping up their summer series for writers and readers this week and starting a new series for adults at Creston Brewery this fall. Both event series are free and great for an adult night out!. Loanna and Andrea...
WOOD

2022 Junior League Softball World Series Champions

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-The girls on Georgetown’s softball Little League team from Jenison Michigan are the 2022 Junior League Softball World Series Champions. They played 7 games over 7 days in Kirkland, Washington against teams from all over the world. The hard-working girls are between the ages of 13 and 15 and they live in Jenison and Hudsonville. The team was comprised of girls from different Little League teams, all coming together and working hard for Georgetown’s World Series Win.
