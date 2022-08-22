Read full article on original website
KWTX
Oklahoma man charged after attempting to burn Mexican restaurant down
DUNCAN, Okla. (KXII) - A Stephens County man is accused of attempting to set a Duncan restaurant on fire. According to court documents from the State of Oklahoma, 23-year-old Israel Hernandez threw a rock through the El Palacio Mexican Restaurant’s window and attempted to light a Molotov on August 19, 2022.
KTEN.com
Durant man facing rape, kidnapping charges
MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — A Durant man has been arrested on charges of kidnapping and first degree rape. The Marshall County Sheriff's Office said it received a report early Friday morning that a 14-year-old girl was in danger. Deputies found 40-year-old Robert Dale Lee with that juvenile in...
KXII.com
Gainesville protesters sentenced to 7 days in jail for blocking roadway
GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - The three Gainesville protesters, Justin Thompson, Torrey Henderson, and Amara Ridge, will spend time in jail for a 2020 march to protest a confederate statue at the Cooke County Courthouse. A jury convicted all three of obstructing a highway by walking along a downtown Gainesville street...
KOCO
10-year-old Oklahoma boy honored after saving mom from drowning
KINGSTON, Okla. — A 10-year-old boy in southern Oklahoma was honored after saving his mother's life after he saw her drowning in a pool. Television station KTEN reports that Gavin Keeney saw his mother, who suffers from seizures, drowning in their backyard pool earlier this month in Kingston. "I...
No fishing: Fish kill under investigation at OK lake
If you were planning to enjoy the great outdoors this weekend, you might want to avoid one local lake.
Victim’s mother testifies in murder trial of 2-year-old
MONTAGUE COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Testimony in the murder trial of a man accused of killing a 2-year-old girl reveals how much abuse, both physical and emotional, the toddler endured. The trial that started Tuesday, August 23, was moved to Montague from Clay County after the first trial ended in a mistrial due to jury problems. […]
wbrc.com
Next steps in search for justice for Nathan Gemeinhart
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We now know what family and friends have feared for weeks. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office confirmed they used DNA testing to identity the burned body found on August 9, 2022, to be Nathan Gemeinhart. Gemeinhart’s loved ones are heartbroken. In their statement they say...
kswo.com
UPDATE: Missing Duncan man found safe and sound
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Missing 63-year-old Ronnie Pierce of Duncan was found Monday, according to reports from his family. Pierce had been missing since August 16, when he mysteriously disappeared, not answering families attempts to reach him and turning off his phone. We have limited details on where Pierce was...
KXII.com
Sherman shooting leaves one man dead
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -One man was pronounced dead after multiple gunshot wounds in Sherman. Around 1 a.m. on Saturday, Sherman Police responded to shots fired on the 800 block of East Scott Street. On scene, officers found a male victim with multiple gunshot wounds. He was then transported to a...
KXII.com
Fatal crash on FM-121 in Tioga
TIOGA, Texas (KXII) -A fatal crash in Tioga on FM-121 near Vaughan Rd. Before 1 p.m. on August 20, driver Brandon Jordy Ramirez who was driving a truck with a trailer hitched was headed westbound on FM-121, when motorcyclist Demonte Gomez who was traveling eastbound struck Ramirez. According to DPS,...
KTEN.com
Stolen check suspects arrested at Denison bank
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — Denison police arrested two people Friday afternoon on stolen check charges. Officers were called to the First United Bank on Morton Street just before 2:30 p.m. Jessica Thomas and Michael Osborne were taken into custody in the drive-thru lane on suspicion of stealing and receiving...
KTEN.com
Kingston 10-year-old saves his mom's life... again
KINGSTON, Okla. (KTEN) -- Early this month, Gavin Keeney saw his mother -- who suffers from seizures -- drowning in their backyard pool. "I heard what was a lot of splashing and moving around," said the fifth grader. "I heard kind of yelling, but also drowning... so then I looked and saw her seizing and so I went and jumped in and got her back to the ladder."
bryancountypatriot.com
Two Atoka teens injured in single-vehicle accident
ATOKA COUNTY – Two 16-year-olds were injured as a result of a single-vehicle accident late Saturday night. The names of both young men were withheld in the Oklahoma Highway Patrol report. The report described a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling southbound on Forrest Hill Road at about 11:37 p.m.
KXII.com
City of Denison lifting voluntary conservation of water
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The City of Denison lifted the voluntary conservation of water for its customers Tuesday. According to the city, residential, commercial, and wholesale customers may return to normal water usage immediately. Back in July the city issued a voluntary request to help conserve water due to high...
KXII.com
Protesters heading to trial after 2020 Gainesville march against confederate statue
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Justin Thompson, Torrey Henderson, and Amara Ridge all helped put together multiple protests over the summer of 2020 to remove a Gainesville confederate statue. Now, the three could face up to six months in jail and a $2,000 fine for the march of August 30. “After...
easttexasradio.com
Oklahoma Girl Found At Home With Deceased Mother
Authorities found a four-year-old girl sitting on her front porch in Pontotoc County and living in the home with her mother, who had died several days ago. Investigators initially believe there was no foul play in the death of Alexandra Paul, but drugs may have played a role in the woman’s death. Lighthorse Police Officers contacted Indian Child Welfare to start working on providing services for the girl.
KXII.com
Test taking anxiety in students
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - We’ve all been there before, it’s Friday and the only thing standing between you and the weekend is that test you’ve been dreading all week. What makes the thought of taking tests so grueling for some of us?. Clinical Director of the Child...
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Kingston, OK USA
I found this beautiful heart on the way to my mailbox. It is my favorite color with a butterfly on on it. So special. I had never heard of this project. I love it!!!!
KXII.com
Sherman, Denison players prepare to renew rivalry
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The Battle of the Ax will mark the start of the season for Sherman and Denison, which has just recently become a new part of the tradition of this great game. The Jackets have won the Battle of the Ax for the past nine years in...
KXII.com
New Chick-fil-A opening in Denison this week
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A new Chick-fil-A restaurant will begin serving the Denison community Thursday. The restaurant located at 2801 W. FM 120, near the intersection of Layne Drive will be open for drive-thru, dine-in and carry-out from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., with drive-thru available until 10 p.m., Monday through Saturday.
