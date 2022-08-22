ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summerville, SC

The Post and Courier

GARAGE SALE GEORGETOWN 67 KINGS BURY

GARAGE SALE GEORGETOWN 67 KINGS BURY PLACE , 08/26/22 - 08/28/22, 7am - 5pm , Sun 7am-12p Furn, Kitchenwares, power tools, medical equip, gardening items, collectibles, and craft supplies. Great Prices!
GEORGETOWN, SC
The Post and Courier

Buy Buy Baby opens SC's 2nd store in North Charleston

A big-box store catering to the youngest and newest residents of the Charleston region is now welcoming customers in North Charleston. Buy Buy Baby opened Aug. 24 in a 28,200-square-foot space in the Target-anchored North Rivers Towne Center at 7250 Rivers Ave. The store offers all things baby-related, including registry,...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
Summerville, SC
Summerville, SC
North Charleston, SC
Mount Pleasant, SC
Mount Pleasant, SC
Summerville, SC
Mount Pleasant, SC
The Post and Courier

My Charleston Weekend: Wine, crabs and more

August is coming to an end, and if you're anything like me, you're ready for fall. But there's still some exciting summer events happening in Charleston. Check out the Blue Crab Festival at the Awendaw Municipal Park, stomp some grapes at Deep Water Vineyard or see a play at a local theater.
CHARLESTON, SC
Renee Williams
foodlogistics.com

Port of Charleston Modernizes Wando Welch Terminal

Fifteen ship-to-shore cranes now stand 155 feet above the wharf deck at Wando Welch Terminal, a key part of Port of Charleston’s $500 million investment to modernize Wando Welch Terminal. “It is truly remarkable to see the final crane of our new fleet moved into place on the Wando...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

CPW adopts new fees for disconnections, after-hours calls

In the August 16, 2022 meeting of the Summerville Commissioners of Public Works (CPW), increases to disconnection and after-hours services fees were approved. The newly calculated fees will be in effect September 15, 2022. The fee for disconnection of service will increase from $20 to $30. Charges for after-hours service...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
foodgressing.com

Charleston Restaurant Week 2022 September: Menus Highlights, Dates

Charleston Restaurant Week 2022 September South Carolina is happening September 8 – 18, 2022. Things to know about Charleston Restaurant Week 2022. Days and hours of operation vary by restaurant. Please check the operating hours of the individual restaurants when making your plans. Reservations are recommended wherever possible. Menus...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

North Charleston neighborhood split by I-26 could be reconnected with affordable housing

NORTH CHARLESTON — One day, a 7-year-old Michael Nesbitt walked into an appliance store at the Pinehaven Shopping Center with his parents. This was in the early 1960s, an era when the civil rights movement was sweeping through the country. Cities everywhere, including Charleston and its surrounding communities, were slowly integrating public spaces.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Berkeley County will save time and money with new DNA lab

Often when crimes are committed local enforcement has to send DNA evidence to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. The state agency, headquartered in Columbia, is notorious for having a back log of DNA to be tested that often takes several weeks to months. Soon it will be different a...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC

