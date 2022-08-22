Read full article on original website
The Post and Courier
GARAGE SALE GEORGETOWN 67 KINGS BURY
GARAGE SALE GEORGETOWN 67 KINGS BURY PLACE , 08/26/22 - 08/28/22, 7am - 5pm , Sun 7am-12p Furn, Kitchenwares, power tools, medical equip, gardening items, collectibles, and craft supplies. Great Prices!
The Post and Courier
Buy Buy Baby opens SC's 2nd store in North Charleston
A big-box store catering to the youngest and newest residents of the Charleston region is now welcoming customers in North Charleston. Buy Buy Baby opened Aug. 24 in a 28,200-square-foot space in the Target-anchored North Rivers Towne Center at 7250 Rivers Ave. The store offers all things baby-related, including registry,...
The Post and Courier
New Publix-anchored Moncks Corner retail center fully leased with 12 shops before it opens
A new shopping center in Moncks Corner hasn't opened yet, but it's already fully leased. Atlanta-based real estate investment and development firm Branch Properties announced Aug. 23 the new Moncks Corner Marketplace on U.S. Highway 52 at Cypress Gardens Road will have 12 tenants. The 75,267-square-foot retail center will be...
live5news.com
Moncks Corner Marketplace: One of many commercial developments in the works
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - A new marketplace is coming to Moncks Corner that’s expected to be completed by the end of summer. It’s located on the corner of U.S. Highway 52 and Cypress Gardens Road, less than 30 miles from downtown Charleston. Developers say leasing has been...
The Post and Courier
My Charleston Weekend: Wine, crabs and more
August is coming to an end, and if you're anything like me, you're ready for fall. But there's still some exciting summer events happening in Charleston. Check out the Blue Crab Festival at the Awendaw Municipal Park, stomp some grapes at Deep Water Vineyard or see a play at a local theater.
The Post and Courier
Charleston's only Rolls-Royce dealer and the luxury carmaker settle contract dispute
A nearly yearlong legal dispute between a Charleston-based car business and a luxury British automaker has been settled. Baker Motor Co. said Aug. 23 that it will remain a Rolls-Royce dealer. Terms of the agreement are confidential. “We’re excited to continue to be the dealership known for luxury cars across...
300 residents of Hilton Head apartment complex getting evicted
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — They are an important part of the tourism industry on Hilton Head Island. Now some of the people who work in local hotels, restaurants, landscaping, and more are about to lose their homes. Residents of Chimney Cove got eviction notices earlier this month. More than 300 people living there, […]
Holly Hill golf course rezoning request advances, some residents oppose
HOLLY HILL, S.C. — Orangeburg County Council is advancing a request to rezone the Holly Hill golf course into a residential subdivision. Some residents are in opposition to this proposed development. “This whole community plays golf there and we have members from across the state. I hate to see...
The Post and Courier
Planned hotel and apartment projects cause parking concerns for Charleston merchants
A new hotel and multifamily project are in the works where a parking lot and one-story building now sit in downtown Charleston behind a block of King Street businesses, but merchants aren't looking forward to losing parking spaces during construction. Developers want to build a 122-unit apartment building at 29-35...
foodlogistics.com
Port of Charleston Modernizes Wando Welch Terminal
Fifteen ship-to-shore cranes now stand 155 feet above the wharf deck at Wando Welch Terminal, a key part of Port of Charleston’s $500 million investment to modernize Wando Welch Terminal. “It is truly remarkable to see the final crane of our new fleet moved into place on the Wando...
live5news.com
Working Wednesdays: Job Impulse has openings for warehouse and administrative jobs
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A personnel services provider with thousands of employees worldwide is looking to fill positions in the Lowcountry. Job Impulse was founded in 2006. It maintains more than 50 sites in 12 countries with more than 9,000 workers across the globe. Current openings include mechanical technicians, forklift...
live5news.com
New apartments, homes to come with I-26, I-526 interchange upgrades
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation wants to hear your input on its next steps on a project designed to expand the interchange at I-26 and I-526 and allow for new homes in the surrounding community. The agency will hold an in-person public information meeting Saturday...
The Post and Courier
Santee Cooper seeks OK to issue $450M in debt to help fund its spending plan
State-owned Santee Cooper will seek permission from lawmakers to borrow money to fund part of its $650 million two-year capital spending program and refinance existing debt. The board of the Moncks Corner-based power and water utility voted in favor of the $450 million bond sale plan this week. "We need...
The Post and Courier
CPW adopts new fees for disconnections, after-hours calls
In the August 16, 2022 meeting of the Summerville Commissioners of Public Works (CPW), increases to disconnection and after-hours services fees were approved. The newly calculated fees will be in effect September 15, 2022. The fee for disconnection of service will increase from $20 to $30. Charges for after-hours service...
foodgressing.com
Charleston Restaurant Week 2022 September: Menus Highlights, Dates
Charleston Restaurant Week 2022 September South Carolina is happening September 8 – 18, 2022. Things to know about Charleston Restaurant Week 2022. Days and hours of operation vary by restaurant. Please check the operating hours of the individual restaurants when making your plans. Reservations are recommended wherever possible. Menus...
The Post and Courier
North Charleston neighborhood split by I-26 could be reconnected with affordable housing
NORTH CHARLESTON — One day, a 7-year-old Michael Nesbitt walked into an appliance store at the Pinehaven Shopping Center with his parents. This was in the early 1960s, an era when the civil rights movement was sweeping through the country. Cities everywhere, including Charleston and its surrounding communities, were slowly integrating public spaces.
The Post and Courier
Berkeley County will save time and money with new DNA lab
Often when crimes are committed local enforcement has to send DNA evidence to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. The state agency, headquartered in Columbia, is notorious for having a back log of DNA to be tested that often takes several weeks to months. Soon it will be different a...
The Post and Courier
Charleston convenience store chain to grow to 195 locations with NC acquisitions
A Charleston-based convenience store chain is adding more stores to its growing portfolio across the Southeast, bringing the total to 195. Refuel Operating Co. plans to acquire nine locations from two separate companies in neighboring North Carolina. Refuel is picking up six shops operating under the Great Stops brand that...
The Post and Courier
SCDOT seeks public input on mitigations for $2.9B I-526 Corridor West widening plan
NORTH CHARLESTON — The mitigation package for the multi-billion dollar Interstate 526 widening includes more than 100 new affordable housing residences, home ownership assistance, hundreds of thousands of dollars in college aid and a small business development program. The plan is not yet finalized. The public is invited to...
abcnews4.com
North Charleston bowling alley demolition making way for convenience store, gas station
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Demolition has begun on Sandpiper Lanes. The bowling alley, located on Ashley Phosphate Road, permanently closed down earlier this month. A spokesperson for the City of North Charleston confirms that the city received a site work permit application for a new convenience store and gas station, which has been approved.
