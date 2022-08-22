ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Knoxville, TN
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Maryville, TN
Knoxville, TN
Morristown, TN
WATE

Alleged meth sale in Hawkins County leads to murder charge

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Hawkins County grand jury indicted a Mooresburg woman on several charges on Aug. 15, according to documents obtained by WATE’s sister station WJHL. The indictment stems from a June 2021 death investigation and alleges that Rebecca Ann Pressley, 34, sold methamphetamine to Vicky Marie Lee, who later died from using […]
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
WBIR

JCSO: 18-year-old on the run after stealing car was convicted in 2019 for killing couple in Mascot crash

DANDRIDGE, Tenn. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said it was searching for an 18-year-old previously involved in some high-profile cases in East Tennessee. It said Mekiah Tre Davis, 18, was wanted on several misdemeanor and felony charges, and he is considered armed and dangerous. He is known to move between Morristown, Kodak, Sevierville and Knoxville, according to a release from authorities.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TN
WATE

Tazewell woman arrested after burglary attempt at Frostee Freeze

TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WATE) — A woman, from a prior encounter at a bank Friday, was arrested at a Frostee Freeze on North Broad Street early Monday, according to the Tazewell Police Department. Tazewell Police Officer Dylan Keck responded to the Frostee Freeze Drive-In on 1617 North Broad Street for...
TAZEWELL, TN
WATE

Man faces DUI after teen injured in Knoxville crash

On August 20 at 11:05 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Kingston Pike and North Campbell Station Road for a car wreck. The victim, who is under 18, told police she was stopped at the red light when Michael Campbell slammed into the back of her vehicle.
KNOXVILLE, TN
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WATE

Two injured after hit-and-run crash on MLK Avenue

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A crash involving a possible hit and run has left two people injured on Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue Monday. According to Knoxville Police Department spokesperson Scott Erland, there was a car crash on MLK Avenue near Kyle Street involving a hit-and-run driver. This is...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Monroe County deputy charged with DUI while on duty

At 8:50 pm on August 21, 2022, Monroe County Auxiliary Deputy Norm Renshaw responded to a call on Little Notchey Creek Road, Madisonville, to help Corporal Dakota Rinehart with investigating a vehicle accident. When he arrived, the sheriff's office said Rinehart smelled alcohol on or about Renshaw.
MONROE COUNTY, TN
WATE

Knoxville Cold Case: Matthew Scott Jr. unsolved murder

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Matthew Scott Jr., 34, was shot and killed on Riverside Drive on July 23, 2021. Scott is one of the many Knoxville men whose murders remain unsolved. University of Tennessee Police Officers were conducting a property check on 2530 Riverside Drive when they saw a...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WYSH AM 1380

THP: Roane wreck kills Clinton man

A Clinton man was killed Sunday night in a motorcycle accident in Roane County. The Tennessee Highway Patrol says that the crash happened at around 9:40 pm Sunday on Harriman Highway near Webster Road when 39-year-old Jason Hobbs had been headed west while riding a 2005 Suzuki GSX motorcycle. The THP’s preliminary report indicates that Hobbs, who was wearing a helmet, had been trying to negotiate a curve when he lost control of the bike, which collided with a road sign. He was thrown from the motorcycle and into a tree line, resulting in injuries that proved fatal.
CLINTON, TN

