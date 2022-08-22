Read full article on original website
THP: Suspect arrested after 22-mile pursuit on I-81 in Greene County
Charges are pending against a suspect following a police chase in Greene County.
WATE
Man wanted by TBI after toddler killed in Morristown crash
A man suspected in a crash that killed a toddler at a Morristown home is now wanted by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, which has offered a cash reward for the suspect's arrest. WATE Good Morning Tennessee.
TBI offers reward for arrest of suspect in Morristown toddler’s death
A man suspected in a crash that killed a toddler at a Morristown home is now wanted by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, which has offered a cash reward for information leading to the suspect's arrest.
Morristown toddler identified by mother after fatal incident
A Morristown toddler who was killed when a car crashed into a home last Saturday has been identified by his mother.
Alleged meth sale in Hawkins County leads to murder charge
ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Hawkins County grand jury indicted a Mooresburg woman on several charges on Aug. 15, according to documents obtained by WATE’s sister station WJHL. The indictment stems from a June 2021 death investigation and alleges that Rebecca Ann Pressley, 34, sold methamphetamine to Vicky Marie Lee, who later died from using […]
THP searching for driver who hit teen in Jefferson County
A 14-year-old was injured after a hit and run in Jefferson County.
JCSO: 18-year-old on the run after stealing car was convicted in 2019 for killing couple in Mascot crash
DANDRIDGE, Tenn. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said it was searching for an 18-year-old previously involved in some high-profile cases in East Tennessee. It said Mekiah Tre Davis, 18, was wanted on several misdemeanor and felony charges, and he is considered armed and dangerous. He is known to move between Morristown, Kodak, Sevierville and Knoxville, according to a release from authorities.
WATE
Tazewell woman arrested after burglary attempt at Frostee Freeze
TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WATE) — A woman, from a prior encounter at a bank Friday, was arrested at a Frostee Freeze on North Broad Street early Monday, according to the Tazewell Police Department. Tazewell Police Officer Dylan Keck responded to the Frostee Freeze Drive-In on 1617 North Broad Street for...
Fugitive considered armed and dangerous after police pursuit in Jefferson County
East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers is searching for a suspect who's said to have multiple outstanding warrants and is armed and dangerous.
Suspected murder-suicide under investigation after fire at Maryville condo
Maryville Police are investigating a possible murder-suicide after a fire alarm led to the discovery of two people dead from gunshots.
newstalk987.com
Authorities Searching for a Man Wanted out of Several East Tennessee Counties
East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers is helping local law enforcement find a suspect known to be armed and dangerous. 18 year-old Mekiah Davis is wanted out of Jefferson County on several outstanding warrants for his arrest including Reckless Driving, Vehicle Theft, Vandalism, Felony Evading Arrest and Leaving the Scene of an Accident.
Man faces DUI after teen injured in Knoxville crash
On August 20 at 11:05 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Kingston Pike and North Campbell Station Road for a car wreck. The victim, who is under 18, told police she was stopped at the red light when Michael Campbell slammed into the back of her vehicle.
WATE
Two injured after hit-and-run crash on MLK Avenue
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A crash involving a possible hit and run has left two people injured on Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue Monday. According to Knoxville Police Department spokesperson Scott Erland, there was a car crash on MLK Avenue near Kyle Street involving a hit-and-run driver. This is...
Monroe County deputy charged with DUI while on duty
At 8:50 pm on August 21, 2022, Monroe County Auxiliary Deputy Norm Renshaw responded to a call on Little Notchey Creek Road, Madisonville, to help Corporal Dakota Rinehart with investigating a vehicle accident. When he arrived, the sheriff's office said Rinehart smelled alcohol on or about Renshaw.
WATE
Knoxville Cold Case: Matthew Scott Jr. unsolved murder
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Matthew Scott Jr., 34, was shot and killed on Riverside Drive on July 23, 2021. Scott is one of the many Knoxville men whose murders remain unsolved. University of Tennessee Police Officers were conducting a property check on 2530 Riverside Drive when they saw a...
WYSH AM 1380
THP: Roane wreck kills Clinton man
A Clinton man was killed Sunday night in a motorcycle accident in Roane County. The Tennessee Highway Patrol says that the crash happened at around 9:40 pm Sunday on Harriman Highway near Webster Road when 39-year-old Jason Hobbs had been headed west while riding a 2005 Suzuki GSX motorcycle. The THP’s preliminary report indicates that Hobbs, who was wearing a helmet, had been trying to negotiate a curve when he lost control of the bike, which collided with a road sign. He was thrown from the motorcycle and into a tree line, resulting in injuries that proved fatal.
One dead, two hospitalized after crash in Morristown
An 18-year-old woman has died and two others were hospitalized after a crash in Morristown on Aug. 13, the first of two fatal crashes in the city in a seven-day period.
Forensics working to identify man known as ‘Railroad Nick’
Investigators have been working for more than two years to learn the deceased man's identity.
wvlt.tv
4 officers, 1 inmate at Knox Co. jail sent to hospital for narcotic exposure
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Multiple officers and an inmate were transported to the hospital from a Knox County detention facility after being exposed to narcotics, according to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. A spokesperson from the sheriff’s office confirmed to WVLT News that four officers and one inmate from...
Police investigating death at Gatlinburg attraction
One man was found dead underneath the SkyBridge at a Gatlinburg park, according to Gatlinburg Police Department spokesperson Seth Butler.
