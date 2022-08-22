ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

After recount of most early voting and Election Day ballots, Montgomery executive race remains relatively unchanged

By Danielle E. Gaines
Maryland Matters
Maryland Matters
 3 days ago

After a full weekend of ballot counting, the Democratic primary race for Montgomery County executive remains relatively unchanged.

With re-counted and audited results from early voting and 12 of 13 election districts on Election Day, incumbent Marc Elrich (D) has gained one additional vote and challenger David Blair has gained two, according to a Sunday night announcement from the Montgomery County Board of Elections.

After initial certification of the July 19 primary results, Elrich led the race by 35 votes.

Dozens of elections board workers from around the state reported to the Germantown Community Center gymnasium from Friday through Sunday to aid in the recount effort, which was requested by Blair’s campaign.

Around 5 p.m. on Sunday, the Montgomery County Board of Elections’ attorney, Kevin Karpinski, announced to the packed gymnasium that workers from out of town were relieved of their recount duties.

“Thank you very much for your hard work, we deeply appreciate it,” he told the crowd, which applauded the end of the statewide effort.

But there is still more work to do.

Montgomery County elections officials will report at 9:30 a.m. Monday at the community center to continue the process of reconciling and auditing the recount results, before releasing the final numbers to the public.

About 48% of all ballots cast in the race were mail-in or provisionals; no recount results from any of those ballots have been released so far.

More than 150 ballots were challenged by one campaign or another during the three-day recount effort in Germantown. In most cases, the elections board was unified in determining whether a ballot should count or not.

At one point on Sunday, Board Secretary David Naimon expressed frustration that so many challenges were lodged for ballots where voters’ intentions seemed clear. “In my opinion, every ballot we’ve seen tonight was clearly a vote,” Naimon said, after the board reviewed a long string of challenges between the 6 and 7 o’clock hours.

He said while he respected that campaigns would zealously advocate for their candidate, he believes the board’s job is to zealously advocate on behalf of voters. “While I understand that you all have a job to do, so do we,” Naimon said.

In 2018, a recount in the county executive primary race between Blair and Elrich involved a sample of about 15,000 ballots; it took approximately one day and Elrich’s lead shrank by two votes, with him ultimately winning the contest by 77 votes.

The Blair-requested recount this year required going back over more than 140,000 ballots.

The winner of the Democratic primary will face Republican Reardon Sullivan, the former chair of the county GOP, in November.

Editor’s Note: This story was updated to correct the location of Monday’s continued recount effort.

The post After recount of most early voting and Election Day ballots, Montgomery executive race remains relatively unchanged appeared first on Maryland Matters .

Comments / 3

Related
fox5dc.com

Blair concedes to Elrich in Montgomery County Executive race

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - Marc Elrich, the incumbent Montgomery County Executive, has been declared the 2022 Democratic nominee, according to the Montgomery County Board of Elections and a concession statement by challenger David Blair. This comes 36 days after the primary election took place. The board retallied all the votes...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Montgomery County, MD
City
Germantown, MD
Local
Maryland Government
Montgomery County, MD
Elections
Germantown, MD
Government
Montgomery County, MD
Government
Maryland State
Maryland Elections
mymcmedia.org

Conservative PAC Plans ‘Freedom Rally’ During Biden’s Rockville Visit

Help Save America, a conservative political action committee, will hold a “Freedom Rally” at Richard Montgomery High School Thursday where Pres. Joe Biden and national members of the Democratic party also will hold a rally. Help Save America is urging attendees to come “Rally Against “Open Borders” Joe...
mymcmedia.org

Poll Workers Needed for General Election

There are 78 days until Election Day on Nov. 8. 12 days earlier, on Oct. 27, early voting begins. The Montgomery County Board of Elections (BOE) needs poll workers. They can earn a stipend or student service learning hours. During a ballot recount on Friday to confirm the Democratic nominee...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Blair gains one vote after early voting ballots recounted and audited

This story was updated at 12:50 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, to note that some Election Day ballots were being double-checked. After the recounting of more than 9,000 early voting ballots, challenger David Blair gained one vote in an ongoing recount of all ballots for the Democratic primary for county executive.
BETHESDA, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marc Elrich
WJLA

Audit: Prince George's Board of Education violated open meetings act, other policies

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — For most of last year, the Prince George’s County Board of Education was embroiled in controversy and widely accused of dysfunction. Board Chair Juanita Miller accused board members of contract fixing and violations of board policy. In return, those board members accused Miller of incompetence. The State Board of Education ultimately sided with those board members and voted to remove Miller from her post.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Early Voting#Election Day#Ballots#Election Local#Democratic
mocoshow.com

Update: President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden Will Visit Richard Montgomery High School in Rockville For General Election Rally

A notice was sent out by the Democratic Party of Montgomery County informing residents of President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden’s visit to the county on August 25th. The event, which has just named Richard Montgomery High School as the location, is to rally Democrats to vote in November’s General Election. Richard Montgomery High School is located at 250 Richard Montgomery Drive in Rockville.
ROCKVILLE, MD
Inside Nova

Transportation authority weighs $75 billion in Northern Virginia projects

The Northern Virginia Transportation Authority is looking for feedback from the public on its long-range TransAction plan, which is supposed to guide the region’s transportation project priorities through 2045. Featuring an estimated $75.7 billion in potential projects, TransAction is different from the NVTA’s six-year program, serving instead as a...
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
asumag.com

Montgomery County (Md.) will build a high school in Gaithersburg

The Montgomery (Md.) district is constructing a $180 million high school in Gaithersburg. Crown High School will be five stories and have space for about 2,200 students, reports Bethesda Magazine. The new school will relieve crowding at Gaithersburg, Northwest, Quince Orchard, Thomas S. Wootton and Richard Montgomery high schools. The...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Maryland Matters

Maryland Matters

Maryland State
1K+
Followers
841
Post
181K+
Views
ABOUT

Maryland Matters is the premier source of news about politics, policy and government in Maryland. We have the largest full-time reporting staff dedicated to covering legislative developments out of the Statehouse in Annapolis on key issues.

 https://www.marylandmatters.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy