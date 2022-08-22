ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown County, SC

Georgetown County approves agreement with Santee Electric for spec building

GEORGETOWN — County Council has agreed to partner with Santee Electric Cooperative to construct a speculative industrial building in the Georgetown County Business Center. Speculative buildings, as the county noted in the resolution unanimously approved Aug. 23, are used to "attract and promote economic development" by constructing business space before a tenant is decided upon.
Murrells Inlet multi-residential, Hwy 707 rezoning request withdrawn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The applicant looking to build hundreds of multi-residential homes in the Oak Hampton community along Highway 707 has seemingly dropped out. Horry County Planning Commission said Thursday the applicant withdrew its rezoning application request. Originally, rezoning request 2022-06-008 was a request to amend 22.96 acres...
North Charleston neighborhood split by I-26 could be reconnected with affordable housing

NORTH CHARLESTON — One day, a 7-year-old Michael Nesbitt walked into an appliance store at the Pinehaven Shopping Center with his parents. This was in the early 1960s, an era when the civil rights movement was sweeping through the country. Cities everywhere, including Charleston and its surrounding communities, were slowly integrating public spaces.
Eye on trash at Berkeley County education meeting

Urgently needed custodial services for local schools were an area of concern at the Berkeley County Board of Education's special meeting on August 16, 2022. Board members and administrative staff discussed the current issues regarding a lack of daytime custodial services and possible short-and-long term ways to remedy the problem.
Retired veterans advocate for Horry County VA nursing home

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Across South Carolina, there are only four nursing homes run by the state’s Department of Veteran Affairs, with the most recent one built in Florence County just last year. Nearly 400,000 veterans live in the Palmetto State and according to the U.S. Census, nearly...
He’s ‘done nothing for South Carolina’

Lowcountry’s Matthews challenges Scott for Senate seat. Democrat Krystle Matthews was a political unknown when she was elected to the South Carolina House of Representatives in 2018, and she is now looking to step onto the national stage as she takes on incumbent Republican Tim Scott in November for his seat in the U.S. Senate.
Former chief deputy sues Charleston sheriff, county over firing

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - For the first time since Charleston County Sheriff Kristin Graziano fired her second-in-command, the former employee’s legal team is sharing her side of the story. In a new federal lawsuit, filed on Tuesday afternoon, attorneys for Joyce Smith argue the firing was retaliatory. The suit...
Deaths Summary for Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022

DAVIS, Danny Lee, 85, of Charleston died Tuesday. Arrangements by Stuhr's West Ashley Chapel. GIBBS, Lance, 55, of North Charleston died Tuesday. Arrangements by Murray's Mortuary. GINDHART, Harry Kyle Jr., 75, of Johns Island died Tuesday. Arrangements by James A. McAlister Funerals and Cremation of Charleston. MARRAH, Patrick, 31, of...
