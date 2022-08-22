Read full article on original website
The Post and Courier
Georgetown County approves agreement with Santee Electric for spec building
GEORGETOWN — County Council has agreed to partner with Santee Electric Cooperative to construct a speculative industrial building in the Georgetown County Business Center. Speculative buildings, as the county noted in the resolution unanimously approved Aug. 23, are used to "attract and promote economic development" by constructing business space before a tenant is decided upon.
WMBF
Murrells Inlet multi-residential, Hwy 707 rezoning request withdrawn
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The applicant looking to build hundreds of multi-residential homes in the Oak Hampton community along Highway 707 has seemingly dropped out. Horry County Planning Commission said Thursday the applicant withdrew its rezoning application request. Originally, rezoning request 2022-06-008 was a request to amend 22.96 acres...
The Post and Courier
Charleston County's affordable housing plan for 995 Morrison Drive inches forward
A divided Charleston County Council is slowly moving ahead with plans to develop affordable housing in a rapidly gentrifying part of the Charleston peninsula on a property that could be worth $30 million if it were sold. The county bought the 995 Morrison Drive property for $1.45 million in 1996...
The Post and Courier
Georgetown County Council discusses feasibility of Plantersville Scenic Byway project
GEORGETOWN — A project to bring a pedestrian and bicycle trail to the Plantersville area received Georgetown County Council's attention on Aug. 23 after months of planning, but considerable work remains ahead. The $49 million Plantersville Scenic Byway/Choppee Black River Trail project, as described by Britt Storck of Alta...
The Post and Courier
North Charleston neighborhood split by I-26 could be reconnected with affordable housing
NORTH CHARLESTON — One day, a 7-year-old Michael Nesbitt walked into an appliance store at the Pinehaven Shopping Center with his parents. This was in the early 1960s, an era when the civil rights movement was sweeping through the country. Cities everywhere, including Charleston and its surrounding communities, were slowly integrating public spaces.
The Post and Courier
SCDOT seeks public input on mitigations for $2.9B I-526 Corridor West widening plan
NORTH CHARLESTON — The mitigation package for the multi-billion dollar Interstate 526 widening includes more than 100 new affordable housing residences, home ownership assistance, hundreds of thousands of dollars in college aid and a small business development program. The plan is not yet finalized. The public is invited to...
The Post and Courier
Eye on trash at Berkeley County education meeting
Urgently needed custodial services for local schools were an area of concern at the Berkeley County Board of Education's special meeting on August 16, 2022. Board members and administrative staff discussed the current issues regarding a lack of daytime custodial services and possible short-and-long term ways to remedy the problem.
WMBF
Retired veterans advocate for Horry County VA nursing home
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Across South Carolina, there are only four nursing homes run by the state’s Department of Veteran Affairs, with the most recent one built in Florence County just last year. Nearly 400,000 veterans live in the Palmetto State and according to the U.S. Census, nearly...
Horry County Board Bans CRT Despite It Not Being Taught in Classrooms
The school board approved the resolution 11-1 Monday night. Board Chairman Ken Richardson assured attendees that his vote wasn't political.
The Post and Courier
Suspect, now 18, will have hearing on killing of College of Charleston official's husband
A teen arrested more than two years ago in the fatal shooting of a College of Charleston official's husband will appear at a hearing next week to determine if he should be tried as an adult. Travis Jermaine Wilson is one of three teens charged with fatally shooting Tom DiLorenzo...
Plans advance to bring new state-run veterans nursing home in Horry County
CONWAY S.C. (WBTW) — Plans are moving forward to bring a new state-run veterans nursing home to Horry County. County officials said this will probably take about five years. The county has already agreed to give land to the federal government to install the facility. Horry County director of veterans affairs Ronnie Elvis said multiple […]
yourislandnews.com
He’s ‘done nothing for South Carolina’
Lowcountry’s Matthews challenges Scott for Senate seat. Democrat Krystle Matthews was a political unknown when she was elected to the South Carolina House of Representatives in 2018, and she is now looking to step onto the national stage as she takes on incumbent Republican Tim Scott in November for his seat in the U.S. Senate.
live5news.com
Former chief deputy sues Charleston sheriff, county over firing
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - For the first time since Charleston County Sheriff Kristin Graziano fired her second-in-command, the former employee’s legal team is sharing her side of the story. In a new federal lawsuit, filed on Tuesday afternoon, attorneys for Joyce Smith argue the firing was retaliatory. The suit...
live5news.com
Charleston County School Board plans to hire new superintendent in March
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School Board has approved a timeline for hiring a new superintendent for the school district. That timeline has the search process beginning in September, followed by an outreach plan to be designed to help develop exclusive criteria during October. The board plans to...
The Post and Courier
How Coastal Carolina University plans to address temporary need for more student housing
CONWAY — Coastal Carolina University plans to contract with a Conway apartment complex and a Myrtle Beach hotel to address a need for more housing due to an increased rate of student enrollment over the past two years. The Conway campus said it anticipates a record 7.5 percent increase...
wpde.com
SC Gov. hopeful Joe Cunningham stopped by ABC15, talks marijuana, abortion, no state tax
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — South Carolina Rep. and Governor hopeful Joe Cunningham spent an hour in Conway Tuesday, along with his running mate for Lt. Governor, Talley Parham Casey. The two stopped by our news station ahead of a speech in Florence, and spoke about legalizing marijuana, eliminating a...
Horry County school leaders OK resolution against teaching critical race theory
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Critical race theory will not be taught in Horry County schools after district leaders approved a resolution at Monday night’s board of education meeting. “I’m getting tired of explaining this,” Board of Education Chairman Ken Richardson said. “I don’t know how many different times I can tell people — we […]
The Post and Courier
Deaths Summary for Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022
DAVIS, Danny Lee, 85, of Charleston died Tuesday. Arrangements by Stuhr's West Ashley Chapel. GIBBS, Lance, 55, of North Charleston died Tuesday. Arrangements by Murray's Mortuary. GINDHART, Harry Kyle Jr., 75, of Johns Island died Tuesday. Arrangements by James A. McAlister Funerals and Cremation of Charleston. MARRAH, Patrick, 31, of...
Myrtle Beach will seek $12M grant to fund new 48-inch waterline along Highway 17
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach City Council is slated to approve a $12 million grant application that would provide funding for a new, larger water transmission pipeline. The 48-inch waterline will head north along Highway 17 and is needed to accommodate the area’s population growth, a city spokesman said. “We are growing,” spokesman […]
The Post and Courier
Former district chief of staff Erica Taylor sues Charleston County School District
Erica Taylor, a longtime Charleston County School District employee, is suing the district for wrongful termination and breach of contract after being fired this month as chief of staff. Her termination became public Aug. 2 when The Post and Courier learned Superintendent Don Kennedy met with Taylor to discuss plans...
