It’s never too early to get in the holiday spirit! Urbanspace, treasured developer of public markets, just announced the arrival of their newest holiday market that will take over Brooklyn Borough Hall this November. Starting November 28th, holiday shoppers will be able to explore 100 vendors at the Borough Hall Holiday Market. For you Broooklynites, this comes as an early present—no longer having to cross the East River for all the festivities! You can expect to find a multitude of “local, Brooklyn-based minority-owned businesses to reflect the diversity of Brooklyn’s neighborhoods and its entrepreneurs.” Applications to become a vendor are now open. Urbanspace is known for kicking off the holiday season in the city with their immersive markets, and this new location will be a great opportunity to expand their customer base and reach even more New Yorkers than years prior.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO