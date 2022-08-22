Read full article on original website
15 Ways To Celebrate Labor Day Weekend In NYC This Year
For many in the U.S., Labor Day weekend is basically the summer’s last hurrah, and is celebrated with parties, parades and fairs, and all sorts of exciting events. It’s our last chance to take advantage of all the things we love the most about the summer, and there’s certainly no shortage of events to head to around the city to help you celebrate. This year Labor Day falls on Monday, September 5, and to help you make the most of it this year, here are the best events to check out in NYC. Say farewell to summer and celebrate Labor...
japanculture-nyc.com
Second Annual Japan Village Summer Festival
Saturday, August 27 from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Japan Village, Courtyard 3/4 at Industry City – 934 3rd Avenue, Brooklyn. The Second Annual Japan Village Summer Festival will take place this Saturday! Spend the afternoon in Courtyard 3/4 at Industry City and enjoy a wide variety of refreshing Japanese snacks, traditional musical and dance performances, and family-friendly activities. Actress Saori Goda will serve as emcee.
Eater
NYC’s Oldest Form of Dining Is Now the Hottest Form of Dining
The tavern is the city’s oldest form of dining and drinking establishment, predating lunch counters, rooming-house kitchens, oyster cellars, diners made from actual railroad dining cars, and full-blown restaurants, of which Delmonico’s became the first back in 1827. Records indicate that taverns existed in the city as early as 1641 when a place called Wooden Horse opened on Bridge Street. Built in 1719, Fraunces Tavern is our oldest tavern still extant – George Washington was a regular.
A Cheery New Holiday Market Is Coming To Downtown Brooklyn This November
It’s never too early to get in the holiday spirit! Urbanspace, treasured developer of public markets, just announced the arrival of their newest holiday market that will take over Brooklyn Borough Hall this November. Starting November 28th, holiday shoppers will be able to explore 100 vendors at the Borough Hall Holiday Market. For you Broooklynites, this comes as an early present—no longer having to cross the East River for all the festivities! You can expect to find a multitude of “local, Brooklyn-based minority-owned businesses to reflect the diversity of Brooklyn’s neighborhoods and its entrepreneurs.” Applications to become a vendor are now open. Urbanspace is known for kicking off the holiday season in the city with their immersive markets, and this new location will be a great opportunity to expand their customer base and reach even more New Yorkers than years prior.
Bon Appétit
The Best Restaurants in Rockaway Beach, Queens
Every weekend during the summer, New Yorkers travel to the Rockaways by subway or ferry to lie like sardines along the vast shoreline. On the barrier peninsula about 25 miles southeast of Manhattan, longtime storefronts and newly erected apartment complexes sit wall-to-wall on the same blocks, under the constant thrum of low-flying planes coming in and out of nearby JFK. And soft, warm weather waves send hundreds of beginner surfers flying shaky-legged into the sand on neon foam surfboards. It’s a great place for a daytrip from the city, and worth the cab ride if you’re on a long layover, too.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Bensonhurst’s Santa Rosalia Feast continues to show Italian pride
Bensonhurst showed off its Italian pride once again as it kicked off its annual Feast of Santa Rosalia on Thursday at 18th Avenue from 68th Street to Bay Ridge Parkway. Known as a summer fixture to the neighborhood, the 10-day festival includes the familiar, beloved food, games, rides, music and shopping that many have come to expect during the 40 years it’s been held.
An enormous new Chinese restaurant just opened on the Bowery
Congee Village is becoming a whole neighborhood! The beloved Congee Village on the Lower East Side (100 Allen St.) now has a sibling restaurant Congee Dim Sum House at 207 Bowery (between Delancey and Rivington. It's the third spot for father and son owners Peter Liang and Ricky Liang, who also own Congee Village Restaurant & Bar in Flushing.
These 11 Places Are Where To Find The Best Breakfast In NYC
When you’re looking for the most important meal of the day, NYC has got you. Whether you’re searching for a perfectly cooked pastry, Eggs Benedict and mimosas, or a world-class bagel, you’re sure to find the perfect spot. No matter what kind of breakfast occasion you’re after, we’ve got a place for you! Here is a closer look at the best places to get breakfast in NYC. Liberty Bagels is a no-frill counter service bagel shop near Madison Square Garden. They make old-fashioned, hand-rolled bagels from scratch and offer a variety of spreads and toppings that include Oreo-flavored cream cheese...
therealdeal.com
More renters are bargain hunting in deep Brooklyn, Queens
New York City renters, fed up with record rents and empowered by work from home policies, are looking for bargains deep in Brooklyn and Queens. The outer boroughs claimed nine out of the top 10 neighborhoods with the highest increase in search volume in July, according to a StreetEasy report on user search data. Lower Manhattan counted the five historically sough-after neighborhoods with the biggest yearly decreases in search volume: Greenwich Village, West Village, East Village, SoHo and Lower East.
behindthescenesnyc.com
Celebrity-Owned Restaurants in NYC
Check out some of the coolest celebrity-owned restaurants in NYC! There are so many amazing places to eat, so let us help you with some top recommendations!. Today we will share with you 5 amazing celebrity-owned restaurants in NYC for you to check out!. We all know that New York...
londonjazznews.com
RIP Jaimie Branch (1983 – 2022)
Very sad news. The death of trumpeter/composer Jaimie Branch was announced last night at the age of just 39. The statement was made in series of tweets from Chicago label International Anthem:. STATEMENT: “At 9:21 pm on Monday, August 22, composer and trumpeter jaimie branch passed away in her home...
The Annual West Indian Day Parade Is Returning To NYC Labor Day Weekend
The National West Indian Day Parade is an essential cultural NYC event that began in Harlem back in the 1930s. Around 3 million people celebrate this event in NYC each year, making it one of the biggest festivals in the world. The West Indies includes an extraordinary range of people and places. It’s the name for a region of the Caribbean Sea that includes countries comprising the Greater Antilles, the Lesser Antilles, and the Lucayan Archipelago. This year’s parade is scheduled to march down Eastern Parkway Avenue on Monday, September 5. Here’s everything else you need to know about the parade:
Manhattan affordable apartments now available with rents starting at $1,399 a month
NYC Housing Connect has announced the availability of 177 affordable apartments located in the Hudson Yards neighborhood of Manhattan. The address of the new development (named Lyra) is 555 West 38th Street, New York City.
lonelyplanet.com
New York City's best islands for fabulous views, fresh fish and one-of-a-kind events
You don’t have to travel far to find water in New York City, whose five boroughs are ringed by an astonishing 520 miles of coastline. A famously maritime city populated by immigrants who sailed in through its iconic harbor, New York is itself a series of islands, with only one of its five boroughs actually part of the mainland USA. Yet several even smaller islands lie just off that long coastline, luring visitors with a range of athletic and cultural attractions, stellar skyline views and some of the freshest seafood you’ll ever taste.
Brooklyn grandma needs repairs to fix apartment flooding
CANARSIE, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A Brooklyn grandmother says she wakes up to flooding in her kitchen every day. Carmen Nazario, 61, from the Bay View Houses in Canarsie, says she can’t sleep. Every morning she wakes up to flooding coming from a leak in her kitchen wall. Nazario said when she retired after decades of […]
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Units Still Available at 1709 Park Place in Crown Heights, Brooklyn
There are still three affordable housing units available via lottery at 1709 Park Place, a four-story residential building in Crown Heights, Brooklyn. Designed by Draft Master Engineering and developed by Gaby Uziel under 1709 Park Place LLC, the structure yields eight residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are three units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $62,572 to $156,130.
Restoration of Brooklyn school mural removed by administrators now complete
After a year of grassroots community efforts, public advocacy, and coalition building, the restoration of a destroyed mural at PS 295 in Park Slope is complete.
Williamsburg building fire appears to have started in restaurant, 6 firefighters injured
Residents who lived in the apartments above the restaurant will now have to find new housing while the building department evaluates the structural integrity of the building.
queensjewishlink.com
The Jewish Streets Of Queens
The co-naming of a block of 150th Street between Jewel Avenue and 70th Road last Sunday in honor of Rabbi Fabian Schonfeld zt”l is the latest example of an honor bestowed by the City Council to an individual who contributed towards the development and character of a neighborhood. The unveiling of the sign brings to mind other local Jewish leaders who appear on the map of The World’s Borough. This list strictly covers street signs, leaving out the parks, schools, and other points of the local map with Jewish names.
Eater
Why Does Eric Adams Keep Dining at Osteria La Baia?
Midtown Italian restaurant Osteria La Baia — one of mayor Eric Adams’s regular nighttime haunts — is run by twin brothers Robert and Zhan Petrosyants, who have a checkered history of felony convictions, unpaid tax bills, and other legal issues, according to the New York Times. So why does Adams keep patronizing the restaurant? Times reporters staked out the restaurant and watched as the mayor visited the restaurant at least 14 times in June alone, heightening the restaurant’s profile as one of the mayor’s go-to dinner spots in town. It’s also unclear if the mayor pays his check at La Baia, which may put him on murky ethical ground. Times reporters never saw Adams pay for his meals, but a spokesperson for the mayor says he pays his bill monthly. The spokesperson didn’t provide receipts, nor did the restaurant.
