Chula Vista, CA

Man with fatal gunshot wound shows up at hospital; Chula Vista police investigating

By David Hernandez
San Diego Union-Tribune
 7 days ago

A homicide investigation was underway in Chula Vista on Sunday after a man who was shot showed up at a hospital and died, police said.

The man was dropped off at Scripps Mercy Hospital on H Street about 1:55 a.m. He had suffered a single gunshot wound and died at the hospital about 20 minutes after he arrived, police said.

No further information was immediately available.

