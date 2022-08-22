Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
Manatees Galore at Blue Spring State Park in FloridaThe Planking TravelerOrange City, FL
This Free, Whimsical Botanical Garden in Florida Used to Be a Theme Park and an Old Sugar MillL. CaneFlorida State
Related
click orlando
Daytona Beach mother accused of taping children to chairs, wall after they snuck food without permission
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A Daytona Beach mother and grandmother were arrested Tuesday after two children were taped to chairs and another was taped to the wall as “punishment” for sneaking food without permission, police said. Ymani Bain, 30, and Frances Chew, 72, are facing child abuse...
Florida mail carrier mauled by 5 dogs when truck broke down
The county's animal control unit took custody of the dogs.
wogx.com
What's causing increase in jellyfish on Florida beaches? Strong wind, ocean currents to blame
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A wave of jellyfish stings is ruining the final days of the summer 2022 beach season in Central Florida. Volusia County Beach Safety reports at least 200 reports of jellyfish stings over the week, bringing the total to over 700 reported stings since last Wednesday. The beach patrol says this problem is tied to the weather.
fox35orlando.com
Video: Men catch shark at Florida beach, stab it in the head -- here's why it's legal
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - Fishing for sharks is legal in Florida, though a new video making the rounds on the internet is sparking conversation – and outrage – about the practice. A video posted to social media shows two men pulling a shark out of the ocean...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Officials: Florida mail carrier dies after 5 dogs attacked her after truck broke down
INTERLACHEN, Fla. — A Florida mail carrier was attacked Sunday afternoon by five dogs when her truck broke down, officials say. The mail carrier later died from her injuries. Update August 23 at 12:53 p.m. EST: According to WJAX, on Tuesday, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said that a...
Volusia Co. officials report over 700 jellyfish stings in 5 days
Over 700 jellyfish stings have been reported at Volusia County beaches over the past five days, according to officials.
wogx.com
Artemis 1: How to watch the historic launch online and along Florida's Space Coast
KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. - The 8.8 million pounds of thrust produced by NASA's Space Launch System rocket will be heard and felt for miles in Central Florida, but even if you can't make it in person, the liftoff will be worth watching. NASA's first moon rocket in 50 years...
wogx.com
What's causing increase in jellyfish on Florida beaches?
A wave of jellyfish stings is ruining the final days of the summer 2022 beach season in Central Florida. Volusia County Beach Safety reports at least 200 reports of jellyfish stings over the week, bringing the total to over 700 reported stings since last Wednesday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
click orlando
North Carolina fugitive captured after 9-hour manhunt, Flagler deputies say
PALM COAST, Fla. – A North Carolina fugitive was arrested in Palm Coast Tuesday morning after fleeing from deputies and prompting a nine-hour manhunt, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said 22-year-old Taylor West, a man from Manteo, North Carolina, was wanted in his home state...
wogx.com
Florida mom shares story of overcoming addiction years after viral overdose video
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A Volusia County mom who made national headlines after her drug-related arrest in 2017 is sharing her story of recovery to help others. Kimberly McCaffrey was arrested after deputies found her passed out in the back of a car with her 8-month-old baby in the back seat.
fox35orlando.com
Florida man dies after lawnmower flips into pond, trapping him, deputies say
MIMS, Fla. - A man died Monday after his lawnmower flipped into a pond and trapped him beneath the water, according to authorities. The Brevard County Sheriff's Office described the situation as an "unfortunate accident," and said the man who died was in his 60s. His name was not immediately released.
click orlando
Daytona Beach to hold 30th annual Biketoberfest
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Daytona Beach is set to celebrate its 30th annual Biketoberfest motorcycle rally in October, according to city officials. Officials said the four-day event is expected to attract motorcyclists and enthusiasts to Volusia County with live music, vendors, bike shows, rides along A1A and motorcycle racing at Daytona International Speedway.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
85 people arrested for California-to-Florida drug smuggling operation
Deputies have arrested 85 people and confiscated millions of dollars in drugs after uncovering an operation that used checked bags on commercial flights to smuggle drugs from California to Florida.
FAA, NTSB investigating after 2 killed in plane crash in Volusia County, deputies say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Two people died in a plane crash near Osteen Wednesday evening, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies responded to the area of Pell Road and Lopez Road just east of Lake Ashby shortly after 6 p.m. for reports of an aircraft down in the woods.
wogx.com
Flight attendants to rally at Sanford airport demanding more safety against unruly passengers
SANFORD, Fla. - Flight attendants are fed up with bad behavior on flights and they're spreading the message one airport at a time. Some flight attendants will be rallying at the Orlando Sanford International Airport on Thursday for the ‘Assault Won’t Fly' campaign. Workers want Congress to get involved to make their jobs safer.
Mother seen unconscious in a car with drugs and baby now on road to recovery
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A mother Channel 9 reported on about five years ago told a sheriff’s office how she has turned her life around. A video released in 2017 showed a man and a woman unconscious in a car with drugs and an 8-month-old baby girl in the back seat.
WESH
Man dead after lawn mower goes into pond in Brevard County
MIMS, Fla. — A man died Monday afternoon after an accident in Brevard County. County officials say the man, who was in his 60s, was riding a lawn mower when it went into a Mims-area pond, trapping the man underwater. It all happened at the end of Cory Court...
wogx.com
2 tropical waves being monitored for possible further development
ORLANDO, Fla. - The National Hurricane Center is currently watching two tropical waves for possible development in the Atlantic. "No threat to Florida yet, but some long-range models remind us to keep our guard up as we approach the peak of the hurricane season," said FOX 35 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jayme King.
Putnam deputy placed on leave after arrest for fight with woman in Jacksonville, PCSO says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Putnam County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been placed on administrative leave after he was arrested for his alleged involvement in a fight with a woman with whom he was previously in a relationship. The fight happened Tuesday at a home in Jacksonville, according to...
Comments / 0