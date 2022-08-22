ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach, FL

Daytona Beach, FL
Florida Accidents
Daytona Beach, FL
Florida State
Daytona Beach, FL
Florida Crime & Safety
wogx.com

What's causing increase in jellyfish on Florida beaches?

A wave of jellyfish stings is ruining the final days of the summer 2022 beach season in Central Florida. Volusia County Beach Safety reports at least 200 reports of jellyfish stings over the week, bringing the total to over 700 reported stings since last Wednesday.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida man dies after lawnmower flips into pond, trapping him, deputies say

MIMS, Fla. - A man died Monday after his lawnmower flipped into a pond and trapped him beneath the water, according to authorities. The Brevard County Sheriff's Office described the situation as an "unfortunate accident," and said the man who died was in his 60s. His name was not immediately released.
MIMS, FL
click orlando

Daytona Beach to hold 30th annual Biketoberfest

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Daytona Beach is set to celebrate its 30th annual Biketoberfest motorcycle rally in October, according to city officials. Officials said the four-day event is expected to attract motorcyclists and enthusiasts to Volusia County with live music, vendors, bike shows, rides along A1A and motorcycle racing at Daytona International Speedway.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
wogx.com

2 tropical waves being monitored for possible further development

ORLANDO, Fla. - The National Hurricane Center is currently watching two tropical waves for possible development in the Atlantic. "No threat to Florida yet, but some long-range models remind us to keep our guard up as we approach the peak of the hurricane season," said FOX 35 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jayme King.
ORLANDO, FL

