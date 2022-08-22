Read full article on original website
Over 800 ducks race in shallow Black River
This past Saturday, Aug.20, members of the Ludlow Rotary Club (LRC) gathered on the Depot Street Bridge, in the Black River, and under the Walker Bridge as over 800 ducks were dropped into the river in the 23rd annual Ralph […] Read More The post Over 800 ducks race in shallow Black River appeared first on The Mountain Times.
WCAX
Another stuck truck blocks Notch Road
Group fundraising for Vergennes green space project hopes to win state match. A community group in Vergennes is rallying to revitalize a green space. And if they’re successful with their own fundraising, they’ll get a payout from the state, too. Sen. Patrick Leahy releases memoir, 'The Road Taken'
mychamplainvalley.com
Bear attacks Strafford woman on walking trail
Strafford, VT — A Strafford woman was attacked by a bear while she was walking on trails with her two dogs. Susan Lee, 61, told Game Warden Kyle Isherwood of the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department that the bear had charged at her. Lee tripped on a stone wall and was subsequently bitten in the upper left leg. During the attack, she also sustained multiple scratches on both her sides.
nomadlawyer.org
Vermont : Top 10 Most Visited Places in Vermont, USA
Vermont is well-known for its forested natural beauty and majestic green mountains. It also has scenic hiking trails and resort-worthy skiing. There are over 100 wooden covered bridges in Vermont. While many people associate the state of Vermont with covered bridges, white clapboard villages, and vibrant fall foliage, Vermont has...
WCAX
$1.7M lottery ticket sold in Vermont
BERLIN, Vt. (WCAX) - There may be a new millionaire in Vermont-- the winning ticket for last Saturday’s Tri-State Megabucks jackpot was sold in the Green Mountain State. The jackpot was $1.7 million. The Vermont Lottery says the winning ticket was sold at Kinney Drugs in Bradford. The numbers...
laconiadailysun.com
Two men at odds over Canterbury land find different resolutions
For a time, David Lidstone, better known as River Dave, was the antihero in this saga, the rebellious figure who stood up against the powerful and bent the rules in search of a peaceful, quiet life. A different reputation, however, attached itself to the other senior citizen in the legal...
mychamplainvalley.com
Remains of WW II soldier to be buried in Hinesburg
The remains of a Hinesburg native who was killed in World War II will be buried at the Hinesburg Village Cemetery on September 3. Army Pvt. Alevin A. Hathaway was assigned to Company E, 2nd Battalion, 109th Infantry Regiment, 28th Infantry Division, and was deployed to battle German forces near Hürtgen, Germany.
WCAX
Vt. fireworks company takes 1st place in international competition
EAST MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont fireworks company took top honors at an international competition. Northstar Fireworks is based in East Montpelier. This summer they competed against teams from Mexico, Canada and France in the Casino Lac-Leamy’s international fireworks competition. Northstar said the competition, which took place in...
VTDigger
South Royalton man shot in Brookfield on Sunday
Troopers responded to a report of a man with a gunshot wound at a residence on Halfway Brook Road in Brookfield early Sunday morning, Vermont State Police said in a press release. The wounded man, who police later identified as Joshua Demar, 37, of South Royalton, was transported to University...
Bill Schubart: A Vermont train journey in 1953
Inspired by the inaugural run of the new Burlington-New York Amtrak service in July, the author reconstructs his first trip from Waterbury to New York City’s Penn Station when he was 8 years old. Read the story on VTDigger here: Bill Schubart: A Vermont train journey in 1953.
WCAX
Rescued beagle finds new home in Vermont
A Brattleboro shooting has left one man dead. Tours to boost visits to the Bluff Point Lighthouse. Getting to the Bluff Point Lighthouse is not an easy task. It takes a car ride, a boat, and a hike to reach the landmark. “Last Mile Ride” breaks fundraising record. Updated:...
thereminder.com
Trip on a Tank: Killington, VT, offers views and great food
KILLINGTON, VT – There’s nothing like crisp Vermont mountain air on a summer day. Or an autumn day leaf peeping. Or ... a winter day skiing. Or a spring day hiking. Really, Vermont is ideal at any time of year. I recently had the opportunity to travel up...
WCAX
Connecting the next generation of farmers to Vermont land
WAITSFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - As farmers get ready to harvest their crops, some might wonder who will be there to do it next year. One farm in Waitsfield is starting the process of passing on its land, and both the farmer and those looking to take over can consider themselves lucky.
mynbc5.com
Winning Megabucks ticket worth $1.7 million sold in Orange County
BRADFORD, Vt. — A winning ticket for the Tri-State Megabucks game worth 1.7 million was sold at Kinney Drugs in Bradford on Saturday. The winning numbers were 01-08-26-31-38 MB (02). A winner has not yet come forward to claim the prize. The winning ticketholder will have to claim their...
mynbc5.com
Trapped tractor-trailer backs up traffic on the notch road
CAMBRIDGE, Vt. — A tractor-trailer driver was fined on Tuesday after he got stuck attempting to drive through the Notch road. The driver, Kevin Drayton, got stuck while traveling south on Route 108 toward Stowe around 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Police say Drayton disobeyed the road signs telling commercial...
WCAX
‘Last Mile Ride’ breaks fundraising record
RANDOLPH, Vt. (WCAX) - Motorcyclists were out Sunday riding for a good cause. The Gifford Medical Center hosted its Last Mile Ride fundraiser over the previous three days,. The fundraiser ended Sunday with a 75-mile motorcycle ride throughout Vermont. This year, they raised a record-breaking total of $187,000. The money...
newportdispatch.com
Truck side-swipes broken down vehicle on I-89 in Royalton
ROYALTON — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Royalton last week. The crash took place on August 18, at around 4:10 p.m. on I-89. Police say a Pontiac Vibe driven by Marilyn Sandoval-Nulsen, 39, of Middlebury, was parked in the breakdown lane due to a mechanical issue. A...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Market Basket to Open Its 3rd Concord, New Hampshire Store Friday
Market Basket on Friday will open its third and largest Concord, New Hampshire store—which prompted thousands of social media likes from loyal fans of the retailer responding to the long-awaited update. The Tewksbury, Massachusetts-based operator’s new 81,000-square-foot store will be located at 15 Merchants Way in Concord. The...
It’s official: The results of Vermont’s primary are now certified
After technology glitches delayed the process, representatives from all three of the state’s major parties met at the Secretary of State’s office in Montpelier on Monday afternoon to certify the results of Vermont’s statewide and federal races. Read the story on VTDigger here: It’s official: The results of Vermont’s primary are now certified.
Cozy Cocktail Bar Au Comptoir Opens in Woodstock
Woodstock has a new place to meet au comptoir — "at the bar." Zoe Zilian opened the Dutch door of her quaint village cocktail spot at 4 Mechanic Street on August 10. Inspired by Zilian's travels in Europe, Au Comptoir offers a mix of classic cocktails and seasonal, original recipes featuring fresh-pressed juices and housemade syrups and infusions.
