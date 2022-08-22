Read full article on original website
Leon Edwards: Head-kick KO loss at UFC 278 could change Kamaru Usman
SALT LAKE CITY – Leon Edwards is curious to see how Kamaru Usman will bounce back. Edwards dethroned welterweight champion Usman (20-2 MMA, 15-1 UFC) on Saturday at UFC 278 night in one of the most shocking results in MMA history. Down on the scorecards and with less than a minute left in their championship fight, Edwards (19-3 MMA, 11-2 UFC) connected with a head kick that knocked out Usman and handed him his first defeat in the UFC.
mmanews.com
Watch: Live Aerial View Of Edwards’ Head Kick KO Of Usman
A recently released perspective of new UFC Welterweight Champion Leon Edwards‘ fifth-round knockout of Kamaru Usman is a must-watch. With just under a minute left in the fight, Edwards landed a left head kick knockout on Usman to earn the welterweight title at UFC 278. He was losing on the scorecards before the knockout and appeared on the verge of another unanimous decision defeat to Usman.
Watch Israel Adesanya react to Leon Edwards knocking out Kamaru Usman at UFC 278: “I’m so happy for Leon and Tim, but then I’m so sad for Kamaru”
Watch middleweight champion Israel Adesanya react to Leon Edwards knocking out Kamaru Usman at UFC 278. It was Usman (20-2 MMA) vs Edwards in the welterweight main event at UFC 278 which took place at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. The welterweight champion Usman was de-throned by Edwards via way of a knockout head kick in round 5 (see that here).
Jorge Masvidal unloads on “has been” Daniel Cormier for advising Leon Edwards to give him the “big league” treatment, ‘DC’ responds
Jorge Masvidal has ripped Daniel Cormier after the former light heavyweight and heavyweight champ said Leon Edwards should refuse to fight him. After Edwards scored a stunning fifth-round KO win over Kamaru Usman to become the new champ, Masvidal was vocal in wanting the fight. It would be a massive fight given their history but Cormier advised Edwards to not take the fight.
Daniel Cormier hits back at idea that Leon Edwards win over Kamaru Usman was a fluke: “It’s not the first time he has knocked somebody out with this kick”
UFC commentator Daniel Cormier doesn’t believe Leon Edwards’s knockout against Kamaru Usman was a fluke. In the main event of UFC 278 last Saturday night in Salt Lake City, ‘Rocky’ faced ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’. The matchup was a rematch of their previous outing in 2015 on UFC on Fox 17. In their first matchup, Usman scored a unanimous decision victory.
Yardbarker
Kamaru Usman Praises Leon Edwards for Knockout Victory: ‘What a Hail Mary’
Despite losing his welterweight crown in the final minute of the. UFC 278 main event, Kamaru Usman seems to be in good spirits. “The Nigerian Nightmare” was on his way to convincing unanimous decision win over Leon Edwards this past Saturday when his British opponent knocked him out with a head kick at the 4:04 mark of Round 5 at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City. Usman has nothing but praise for Edwards as he looks back on what transpired.
Yardbarker
hotnewhiphop.com
Drake Roasted By Leon Edwards After Losing $200K On Kamaru Usman
Ever since partnering up with Stake, Drake has been doing a whole lot of sports gambling, with varying degrees of results. While he was able to predict the winner of the NBA title, he has fallen short on some of his other big bets. His latest loss actually came at UFC 278, when Drake bet $200K on Kamaru Usman to defeat Leon Edwards.
Yardbarker
Leon Edwards states he would be willing to give Nate Diaz a title shot if he defeats Khamzat Chimaev: “Imagine the scenes”
UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards has stated he’d be willing to rematch Nate Diaz. ‘Rocky’ faced the Stockton-native at UFC 263 last June. In that outing, Edwards scored the biggest win of his career by unanimous decision. However, the victory didn’t come easy, as the Brit was badly rocked in round five.
mmanews.com
Watch: Leon Edwards Gets A Hero’s Welcome In The UK After KO
UFC Welterweight Champion Leon Edwards got off the plane in the UK with an audience of cheering fans, friends & family there to greet him. Edwards pulled off an all-time upset against Kamaru Usman at UFC 278. With a minute left in the fight, Edwards landed a head kick that slept Usman and gave him the welterweight title.
Leon Edwards explains how his body shut down at UFC 278
Leon Edwards made history at UFC 278 with a strong candidate for knockout of the year. His incredible headkick finish against Kamaru Usman late in the fifth round extended his winning streak to 10 fights and sealed his place in UFC history as only the second-ever British champion. The stoppage...
Leon Edwards 'made a point' to win UFC title staying in U.K.: 'This has never been done before'
With his dramatic knockout of Kamaru Usman this past Saturday at UFC 278, Leon Edwards claimed the welterweight title and in turn became just the second British fighter to win a UFC championship. Yes, Michael Bisping did it first when he upset then-middleweight champion Luke Rockhold back in 2016, but...
Yardbarker
Mick Parkin: Making UFC debut on Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman 3 card in England 'would be crazy'
LAS VEGAS – With the UFC looking to host another big card in England in the near future, Mick Parkin wants to be part of it. Parkin (6-0) is the newest English fighter to get signed to the UFC, punching his ticket through Dana White’s Contender Series 51 on Tuesday. In the featured bout of the night, Parkin quickly submitted Eduardo Neves in the first round.
Brendan Schaub credits Michael Bisping for setting groundwork for Leon Edwards’s championship win: “He’s the Rosa Parks of British fighters”
Brendan Schaub believes UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards has Michael Bisping to thank. ‘Rocky’ faced Kamaru Usman at UFC 278 last Saturday night in Salt Lake City, Utah. The bout was a rematch of their previous matchup in December 2015. In that outing, ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ picked up the victory by unanimous decision.
Khabib Nurmagomedov explains why Eagle FC will never partner with betting sites: “Gambling is more dangerous than alcohol”
Khabib Nurmagomedov says Eagle FC will never be partnered with any betting sites. With sports betting being legalized throughout the States and in Canada, commercials and ads featuring betting have become more popular. Along with that, the UFC has partnered with DraftKings while the other major sports all have gambling partnerships, but Eagle FC will be much different as Nurmagomedov believes sports betting is bad.
