Memphis, TN

From Illinois too
3d ago

Catching, holding without bail, prosecuting and incarceration for an extremely long period of time (if convicted) saves lives.

Bonnie Rayburn McGrew
3d ago

Buckle up about to get much worse with new DA Memphis will become latest criminal dream town!

Derek Haliburton
2d ago

What republican run city is crime free? That one of the reasons society is in the shape it's in so much division

Reply(3)
WATN Local Memphis

Two charged after man shot in southeast Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff's Office said two people are charged after a shooting Tuesday night in southeast Shelby County. Deputies responded to the shooting about 9 p.m. in the 4700 block of Pelican Bay Drive, near Shelby Drive and Hacks Cross. They found a man injured and he was taken to Regional One in critical condition. He was treated and released.
MEMPHIS, TN
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Church near Germantown High School hit by gunfire

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is investigating after shots were fired near Germantown High School and near a church Wednesday afternoon. When FOX13′s crew arrived, police and ATF agents swarmed the scene in the 2400 block of Arthur Road. The pastor...
GERMANTOWN, TN
actionnews5.com

Man, 2 teens arrested after woman carjacked at Walgreens

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police arrested a man and two teens they say carjacked a woman at Walgreens. The incident happened Tuesday just before 4 p.m. at the location on Park Avenue and S Highland Street. The victim told police she was approached by two males with handguns who...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Third suspect arrested after shots fired at police

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police have arrested the last suspect who was accused of shooting at Shelby County Sheriff's deputies earlier this month. Prentis Frison, 21, was wanted in connection to an incident that happened earlier this month when deputies were shot at after responding to a prowler call at a car dealership on Covington […]
MEMPHIS, TN
#Memphis Police#Shooting#Domestic Violence#Violent Crime#Democrats#Regional One Hospital
Mighty 990

BULLETIN: Dozens of Shots Fired Near Germantown High School

DEVELOPING STORY: Germantown police tell The Mighty 990 that someone fired a weapon near Germantown High School Wednesday afternoon. The gunfire broke out around 2:30 p.m. near Casablanca. Eyewitnesses report a heavy police presence in the area. Classes had already been dismissed. There were no injuries. The Germantown Police Dept....
GERMANTOWN, TN
WREG

Accused kidnapper arrested 2 years after mom left for dead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man has been arrested after he allegedly kidnapped a woman from her house, leaving a 1-year-old alone inside the home for half the day. The two-year manhunt has come to an end as Derrick Williams is now put behind bars. He's accused of a case dating back to September of […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman shot to death on Madison Avenue

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman has died after police said she was shot in the 600 block of Madison Avenue Monday afternoon, police say. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 42-year-old woman lying on the ground next to a small SUV in the heart of the Edge District suffering from a gunshot […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Police: Mother charged with leaving 4 small children in car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 24-year-old mother allegedly left four small children in the car while in the store. According to a police affidavit, Perrianna Frison was in Cititrends, and claimed she was not in there long. The officer was on patrol and found 4 children ages eight, two, four,...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Police: Arrest made in murder of Dr. Yvonne Nelson

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - U.S. Marshals arrested a suspect in connection with death of community activist Dr. Yvonne Nelson. Tifanee Wright, 33, was arrested at 2 a.m. Tuesday in a home on Stoneway Lane. Officers said the front door was barricaded with a couch, but they were able to get...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

Somerville man arrested for kidnapping, attempted murder

SOMERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Officers in Shelby County arrested a Somerville man who had been on the run for two years for attempted murder, an alleged kidnapping and child endangerment. Officers were called to a home on Glenhome Drive on September 6, 2020, for a missing person. After arriving, family...
SOMERVILLE, TN
actionnews5.com

Woman charged in Whitehaven activist’s shooting death to appear in court

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The woman charged with murdering a prominent Memphis leader this month will appear in Shelby County Court Wednesday. Tifanee Wright, 33, was arrested early Tuesday morning after Shelby County officials identified her as the sole suspect in the murder of community activist Dr. Yvonne Nelson and issued a warrant for her arrest on Aug. 16.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Funeral held for Memphis firefighter killed in line of duty

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis firefighter killed in the line of duty will be laid to rest. Funeral services for David Pleasant are being held Tuesday at Bellevue Baptist Church in Cordova. Pleasant was killed while responding to a call earlier this month. Preliminary reports indicate a driver in another vehicle ran a red light, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man convicted in robbery, deadly double shooting in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man was convicted Friday in a 2017 robbery and shooting that left one man dead and his father injured, according to Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich. Shundarious Turner, 26, was convicted on felony counts of especially aggravated robbery, reckless homicide, aggravated assault, and reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon. He […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One dead, two injured in Downtown Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Multiple people were injured in a crash Tuesday afternoon in Downtown Memphis, and one of the victims has died. Three people were injured in a crash at Third and E. Mallory Street around 2 pm on Tuesday. Police said that they were transported to the hospital from the scene, but one person […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Mighty 990

Mighty 990

Memphis, TN
Memphis, Tennessee News & Opinion

 https://mighty990.com/

