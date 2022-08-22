Read full article on original website
From Illinois too
3d ago
Catching, holding without bail, prosecuting and incarceration for an extremely long period of time (if convicted) saves lives.
Bonnie Rayburn McGrew
3d ago
Buckle up about to get much worse with new DA Memphis will become latest criminal dream town!
Derek Haliburton
2d ago
What republican run city is crime free? That one of the reasons society is in the shape it's in so much division
Football: Former player Williamson charged with robbery, kidnappingThe LanternMemphis, TN
Remembering Elvis Presley 45 Years After His Tragic LifeHerbie J PilatoMemphis, TN
Football: ‘Learning to slow it down’: Hayden adjusts to pace, complexity of college transitionThe LanternColumbus, OH
Major grocery store chain opening another new store in Tennessee this SeptemberKristen WaltersTennessee State
Surveillance video released of suspect in weekend shooting in downtown Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have released surveillance videos and pictures of a man wanted in a shooting in downtown Memphis. Officers responded to a shots fired call just before 1 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in the 400 block of South Front Street near Huling Ave. They found several shell casings of different calibers, but no victim at that time.
actionnews5.com
Suspects wanted in connection to Wolfchase Galleria gunfire captured, arrested
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police have found and arrested the men responsible for the gunfire that erupted inside the Wolfchase Galleria mall on August 17. The Memphis Police Department said Joshua Smith, 25, and his brother Ben Winston, 23, were both wanted in connection to the shooting. The two...
Two charged after man shot in southeast Shelby County
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said two people are charged after a shooting Tuesday night in southeast Shelby County. Deputies responded to the shooting about 9 p.m. in the 4700 block of Pelican Bay Drive, near Shelby Drive and Hacks Cross. They found a man injured and he was taken to Regional One in critical condition. He was treated and released.
Weekend interstate shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 injured, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating a deadly interstate shooting. It happened just after midnight Sunday on Interstate 240 northbound at the Norris Road exit. Officers found four people in a white Ford F150 pickup truck on the ramp, police said. Investigators said three of...
Church near Germantown High School hit by gunfire
GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is investigating after shots were fired near Germantown High School and near a church Wednesday afternoon. When FOX13′s crew arrived, police and ATF agents swarmed the scene in the 2400 block of Arthur Road. The pastor...
actionnews5.com
Man, 2 teens arrested after woman carjacked at Walgreens
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police arrested a man and two teens they say carjacked a woman at Walgreens. The incident happened Tuesday just before 4 p.m. at the location on Park Avenue and S Highland Street. The victim told police she was approached by two males with handguns who...
Girl, 12, dead after being hit by truck in Parkway Village, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 12-year-old girl died after she was hit by a truck in Parkway Village Wednesday afternoon, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said that the young girl was struck by the vehicle at Winchester Road and Castleman Street around 3:35 p.m. The little girl...
Third suspect arrested after shots fired at police
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police have arrested the last suspect who was accused of shooting at Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies earlier this month. Prentis Frison, 21, was wanted in connection to an incident that happened earlier this month when deputies were shot at after responding to a prowler call at a car dealership on Covington […]
BULLETIN: Dozens of Shots Fired Near Germantown High School
DEVELOPING STORY: Germantown police tell The Mighty 990 that someone fired a weapon near Germantown High School Wednesday afternoon. The gunfire broke out around 2:30 p.m. near Casablanca. Eyewitnesses report a heavy police presence in the area. Classes had already been dismissed. There were no injuries. The Germantown Police Dept....
Tennessee Cop Had A Troubled History Before He Beat Brandon Calloway During Arrest
Eric Richardson, an officer involved in the vicious beating of the 25-year-old last month, has been reprimanded for incidents including physical violence and sex in his patrol car.
Accused kidnapper arrested 2 years after mom left for dead
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man has been arrested after he allegedly kidnapped a woman from her house, leaving a 1-year-old alone inside the home for half the day. The two-year manhunt has come to an end as Derrick Williams is now put behind bars. He’s accused of a case dating back to September of […]
Woman shot to death on Madison Avenue
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman has died after police said she was shot in the 600 block of Madison Avenue Monday afternoon, police say. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 42-year-old woman lying on the ground next to a small SUV in the heart of the Edge District suffering from a gunshot […]
actionnews5.com
Police: Mother charged with leaving 4 small children in car
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 24-year-old mother allegedly left four small children in the car while in the store. According to a police affidavit, Perrianna Frison was in Cititrends, and claimed she was not in there long. The officer was on patrol and found 4 children ages eight, two, four,...
actionnews5.com
Police: Arrest made in murder of Dr. Yvonne Nelson
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - U.S. Marshals arrested a suspect in connection with death of community activist Dr. Yvonne Nelson. Tifanee Wright, 33, was arrested at 2 a.m. Tuesday in a home on Stoneway Lane. Officers said the front door was barricaded with a couch, but they were able to get...
actionnews5.com
Somerville man arrested for kidnapping, attempted murder
SOMERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Officers in Shelby County arrested a Somerville man who had been on the run for two years for attempted murder, an alleged kidnapping and child endangerment. Officers were called to a home on Glenhome Drive on September 6, 2020, for a missing person. After arriving, family...
actionnews5.com
Woman charged in Whitehaven activist’s shooting death to appear in court
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The woman charged with murdering a prominent Memphis leader this month will appear in Shelby County Court Wednesday. Tifanee Wright, 33, was arrested early Tuesday morning after Shelby County officials identified her as the sole suspect in the murder of community activist Dr. Yvonne Nelson and issued a warrant for her arrest on Aug. 16.
Funeral held for Memphis firefighter killed in line of duty
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis firefighter killed in the line of duty will be laid to rest. Funeral services for David Pleasant are being held Tuesday at Bellevue Baptist Church in Cordova. Pleasant was killed while responding to a call earlier this month. Preliminary reports indicate a driver in another vehicle ran a red light, […]
Man convicted in robbery, deadly double shooting in South Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man was convicted Friday in a 2017 robbery and shooting that left one man dead and his father injured, according to Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich. Shundarious Turner, 26, was convicted on felony counts of especially aggravated robbery, reckless homicide, aggravated assault, and reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon. He […]
Person hurt, woman detained in southeast Memphis shooting, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A person was shot in a domestic violence incident Sunday afternoon. At approximately 2:00 PM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a shooting in the 1600 block of Foster Avenue. When officers arrived, they found one person shot. The victim was taken to Regional One...
One dead, two injured in Downtown Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Multiple people were injured in a crash Tuesday afternoon in Downtown Memphis, and one of the victims has died. Three people were injured in a crash at Third and E. Mallory Street around 2 pm on Tuesday. Police said that they were transported to the hospital from the scene, but one person […]
