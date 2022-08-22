ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmyra, WI

Football: Palmyra-Eagle falls to Westfield in season opener 24-16

Daily Jefferson County Union
Daily Jefferson County Union
 3 days ago

PALMYRA — The Palmyra-Eagle football team lost its season opener at home versus Westfield 24-16 on Thursday.

Panthers sophomore quarterback Willson Jones, playing in place of injured junior starter Joey Brown, ran for a 12-yard touchdown with 6 minutes, 1 second left in the second quarter. The ensuing two-point conversion on a throw by Jones to Brett Johnson was successful.

Jones connected with senior James Merryfield on a 33-yard strike with 2:38 to play before halftime. The Panthers trailed 18-14 at the break and Westfield tacked on a score in the third to extend the margin.

Palmyra-Eagle sophomore Dylan Riener tackled a ball carrier in the end zone, resulting in a safety early in the third quarter, for the team’s other points.

“They took advantage of a lot of opportunities,” Palmyra-Eagle football coach Quentin Cauffman said of what allowed Westfield to come out on top.

“We had a young sophomore quarterback in there running the offense for the first time. He did plenty more good things than bad, but they took advantage of some opportunities. Westfield recovered an onside kick and drove down there and scored. Quarterback Kashton Kangas made good throws in the red zone.

“Westfield has a good, sound team behind Kangas. We are a young team still developing. Our defense played great in the second half.”

Jones, in his first varsity action, went 17-for-32 for 179 yards with one touchdown, three interceptions. He added 56 rushing yards on 16 attempts.

“Joey fractured his thumb and will be out for a couple weeks,” Cauffman said, adding Brown still played with fire on the defensive side. “Willson played phenomenal for being a young quarterback. It’s hard to see the field and make reads. With time, he’ll be able to do those things.

“He made good throws out of the pocket. He was flushed out on the two-point conversion and made a great throw. He can make plays on the ground and through the air. Duncan Ireland was phenomenal for us out there. He studied film and knew where they were going to be. Our defense kept us in the game.”

Anton Temple led the Panthers in receiving, hauling in four passes totaling 59 yards. Merryfield had three grabs for 56 yards.

Palmyra-Eagle senior linebacker Duncan Ireland III had 12 tackles, Riener made nine stops while Jayce Burczyk and Dylan Kysely added eight tackles apiece.

The Panthers travel to play Johnson Creek on Friday.

WESTFIELD 24, PALMYRA-EAGLE 16

Westfield 6 12 6 0 — 24

Palmyra-Eagle 0 14 2 0 — 16

Daily Jefferson County Union

Daily Jefferson County Union

Jefferson County, WI
