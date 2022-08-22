Read full article on original website
Related
Intelsat Commercial Aviation goes into Agreement with Nelco to Offer Inflight Connectivity in India’s Airspace
MCLEAN, Va. and MUMBAI, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 25, 2022-- Intelsat, operator of one of the world’s largest integrated satellite and terrestrial network and leading provider of inflight connectivity (IFC), today announced the beginning of Intelsat’s inflight connectivity services in Indian skies through an agreement with Nelco, India’s leading satellite communication service provider. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220819005296/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
WD Black SN850X SSD Review: Back in Black
The WD Black SN850X is a powerful, high-end PCIe 4.0 SSD that's near the top of the heap in almost every category. The SN850X is available in high capacities and has an optional RGB-laden heatsink for most models, but pricing and the questionable Game Mode 2.0 keep it from being the very best.
Avanci Signs Agreements with Hyundai and Kia
DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 25, 2022-- Today, Avanci announced that it has signed patent license agreements with Hyundai Motor Company and Kia Corporation, increasing the total number of automotive brands licensed through Avanci to 45. Connected vehicles from the Genesis, Hyundai and Kia brands receive licenses to the 2G, 3G, and 4G essential patents of the 50 licensors that participate in Avanci’s automotive licensing program today, as well as others that join as licensors in the future. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220823005088/en/ Avanci’s independent marketplace has transformed the way companies share technology. (Graphic: Avanci)
CHINT Exhibits at Intersolar South America, Aiming to Empower Local Energy Development
SAO PAULO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 25, 2022-- CHINT, the leading global provider of smart energy solutions, exhibited at the 2022 Intersolar South America held in Sao Paulo, Brazil on August 23-25, 2022. CHINT displayed its 8 industrial solutions covering new energy, smart grid, data center, and smart water, aiming to promote the energy reform and smart city construction in Latin America with its synchronized development across the power industry chain. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220825005421/en/ CHINT Exhibits at Intersolar South America, Aiming to Empower Local Energy Development (Photo: Business Wire)
RELATED PEOPLE
PS5 price increased substantially by Sony, blaming global economic problems
Sony will substantially increase the price of the PlayStation 5, it has said.The price of the console will jump by 10 per cent in Europe, with similar increases coming in Japan, China, Australia, Mexico and Canada, it said.Sony blamed global economic difficulties for the increase.“The global economic environment is a challenge that many of you around the world are no doubt experiencing,” said Jim Ryan, the president and chief executive of Sony Interactive Entertainment.“We’re seeing high global inflation rates, as well as adverse currency trends, impacting consumers and creating pressure on many industries.”He said that the decision to increase...
Comments / 0