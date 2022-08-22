Read full article on original website
Facebook’s ex-COO Sheryl Sandberg gets married months after she was ‘investigated for using Meta resources for wedding’
FACEBOOK'S former chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg has officially tied the knot only months after she was being investigated for allegedly using company resources for her wedding. Sandberg, 52, married the founder and former CEO of Kelton Global, 50-year-old Tom Bernthal, on Saturday. Sandberg was Mark Zuckerberg's right-hand woman at...
