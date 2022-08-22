Read full article on original website
Related
daystech.org
South Shore University Hospital using AI to detect polyps that can lead to colon cancer
BAY SHORE, N.Y. — Artificial intelligence is now at work at a Long Island hospital, serving to medical doctors save lives. The not too long ago authorized know-how helps to detect polyps that may result in colon cancer. on Wednesday, CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff met one of many first sufferers...
COVID-19 restrictions eased as Sacred Heart University freshman move into campus to mark start of school year
Freshmen at Sacred Heart University are moving into campus today to mark the start of the college school year.
Comments / 0