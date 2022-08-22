Read full article on original website
hoiabc.com
High School Sports 8-24: Hoops players react to shot clock, football rankings released, IVC football preview, plus soccer, golf and volleyball highlights
(Heart of Illinois ABC) - On Tuesday, the IHSA approved the experimental use of the shot clock for this upcoming basketball season in regular season tournaments and shootouts and the players seem to be excited about. We polled 20 area hoops teams. 97 percent of the boys players were in favor of the shot clock and 61 percent of the girls players were as well. Metamora plans on using the shot clock at their Redbird Roundball Classic. Normal West plans to do the same at their Midwest Crossroads Shootout.
Trip Home, Surgically-Repaired Knee Have Adam Miller Ready for New Season
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Trips to Peoria are few and far between for Adam Miller these days. But a good workout with his Peoria-based trainer David Williams and seeing friends in central Illinois is something he says he needed after a difficult year. In the past 12 months, Miller changed schools and suffered a major […]
wglt.org
Illinois State women’s basketball mourns the death of recent standout Simone Goods
The Illinois State women’s basketball program is mourning the death of Simone Goods, a recent standout who has lost a battle with cancer. “I know I speak for our entire woman’s basketball program, and all of Redbird Nation when I say that I am beyond heartbroken by the news of Simone’s passing,” said ISU head coach Kristen Gillespie. “Simone was a fierce competitor on the court and was a kind soul to all that she encountered. She was a winner in all phases of her life. Her memory will always be close to our hearts, and we will honor her in all we do moving forward.”
Central Illinois Proud
‘Top Golf’-like upgrades coming to Peoria Park District
PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Park District is getting a “Top Golf” like experience at the golf learning center and academy. Illinois State Representative and Speaker Pro Tempore, Jehan Gordon-Booth secured a $4 million capital investment to fund the project. The money will go towards improving...
geneseorepublic.com
Wyoming at Illinois odds, picks and predictions
The Wyoming Cowboys open the season Saturday against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill. Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET (BTN). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Wyoming vs. Illinoisodds, and make our expert college football picks, predictions and bets. The Cowboys were...
Du Quoin Evening Call
Wayne L. Hicks, formerly of Eldorado
Wayne L. Hicks, 88, of Bloomington, Illinois, passed away at 7:05 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022 at Heritage Health in El Paso. He was born March 15, 1934 in Eldorado, Illinois to Golden and Ruby (Witherspoon) Hicks. He married Joanne Price on Dec. 31, 1957 in Corinth, Mississippi. She...
mahometdaily.com
2022 Mahomet Music Festival Schedule
The Mahomet Music Festival will be held in downtown Mahomet on Aug. 27 and 28. The following is a schedule of events, sponsored by:. 9 a.m. Mahomet parade: take off from Lincoln Trail Elementary, heading south on Division, east on Union, north on Elm, and west on Franklin. 10:30 a.m....
1470 WMBD
Children’s Home of Illinois needs foster parents
PEORIA, Ill. — It’s a hard, but important job. The Children’s Home Association of Illinois is in need of new foster parents to take in kids that have nowhere else to go. The Home’s Interim President & CEO Stephanie Alkhafaji says there’s a process to becoming a foster parent, that will help determine who is a good fit.
macaronikid.com
Peoria FREE Outdoor Movie, Water Play Zone, Food Trucks & MORE!
Fall FREE #Peoria Movies in the Park kicks off Sept 10th featuring Dreamwork's New Release...THE BAD GUYS!. Alllll the fun for the whole family starts @ 5 ~ Water Play Zone opens @ 5:15 ~ Kids Dance Party @ 6:30 ~ Movie @ 7 ~ Come early to snag a good seat, something yummy to eat & have some FUN before the movie starts!
1470 WMBD
Crews respond to North Peoria fire
PEORIA, Ill. – A late-afternoon fire in North Peoria was believed to be electrical in nature. Peoria firefighters were called to a home at 8212 N. Knoxville, near Knoxville and Detweiller, at 4:08 P.M. Wednesday, and had the blaze under control in about 15 minutes. Crews say they were...
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in Illinois
If you love to eat seafood and are constantly looking for new restaurants to try then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three fantastic seafood restaurants in Illinois that are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. All of them have really good online reviews and are highly praised by both tourists and local people, so make sure to add them to your list and visit them next time you are in the area. And if you have already visited them, tell us about your experience in the comment section.
wglt.org
ISU's Shelbourne Apartment complex sold for $1 million
Illinois State University has closed the sale of its former Shelbourne Apartment complex in Normal for $1,082,500. The university announced plans in July 2021 to sell the 26 acres that include 101 apartments formerly used as graduate student family housing. In December of that year, Illinois State picked a bidder. ISU president Terri Goss Kinzy said since then, they have been negotiating with the firm 300 Spot LLC.
hoiabc.com
UPDATE: Peoria firefighters battle Wednesday afternoon house fire
UPDATE (6:35 p.m.) - The Peoria Fire Department confirms in a news release an electrical problem caused Wednesday afternoon’s fire near the intersection of North Knoxville Avenue and West Detweiller Drive. There were no injuries to the 20 firefighters called to the scene or the one person who was...
hoiabc.com
Volunteers provide calm to dying patients in their final moments
NORMAL (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A program at Carle BroMenn Medical Center is giving patients a hand to hold in their final moments. ‘No One Dies Alone’ is a program returning after taking a hiatus during the pandemic. The idea originally came to life in 2019, hospital staff at a Carle BroMenn saw a need. Many took part in rotations tending to those on the verge of death, becoming company in a patients’ final moments. So they created a system that supports them, and their families, through the process.
nprillinois.org
Rare weather event in central Illinois over the weekend
Weekend storms that rolled through central Illinois produced large hail. Washington, a community in Tazewell County, reported three inch hail Sunday. That's happened just over two dozen times since 1950 in the Lincoln National Weather Service coverage area. Sangamon County has three inch hail in 2020, one mile west of Deveraux Heights.
‘Taze Com’ on Saturday storm: ‘We regret we were not able to provide siren alerts’
WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Tazewell County agency is taking responsibility for sirens not sounding off in Washington during strong storms the past weekend. On Saturday, storms in Washington produced hail, damaging winds, and a tornado warning. Some residents said despite the severity of the storm, they were not alerted by sirens. “I didn’t hear […]
1470 WMBD
Peoria ratifies contract with union firefighters
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria firefighters will get a raise, after a vote from City Council Tuesday night. Members of Peoria Firefighters Local 50 will get 2% pay increases this year, plus a $4,000 signing bonus and increased paramedic stipends. In 2023, fire personnel will receive a 2% increase plus...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Pekin (IL) to Get Two New Fire Stations by 2024
According to a report from Journal Star, despite a revision to a purchase agreement for property in Pekin, Illinois, will not affect the completion date of a new fire station that will be built at 1104 Sheridan Road. Pekin Fire Department (PFD) Chief Trent Reeise said he expects the station’s...
hoiabc.com
South Side Mission gets $250k donation for youth programs
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Known for giving others a helping hand, Wednesday Peoria’s South Side Mission received a helping hand themselves. The Gilmore Foundation presented a $250,000 check to the organization to fund youth outreach programming, recreation rooms and classes. It will also fund a new youth worship center.
hoiabc.com
Here’s signs of hail damage to look our for following weekend stormy weather
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Damage reports from hail and severe weather are pouring in following the severe weather over the weekend. State Farm reports 585 damage claims were submitted in the area, 370 of those in Tazewell County. Those claims apply to both cars and homes. Hail reached golf-ball size in some areas.
