Cascade, ID

Post Register

Fruitland officials to unveil two semi-trucks featuring missing boy

FRUITLAND, Idaho (CBS2) — A little boy who went missing more than one year ago will have his face featured on two-semi trucks as they venture across the country. Michael "Monkey" Vaughan, who was 5 years old when he disappeared, will be featured, thanks to the Homeward Bound Trucks program.
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Man run over by tractor in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, IDAHO, Idaho — A Weiser man was killed after being run over by his tractor in Washington County, Monday evening. According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, deputies and medics responded to a 911 call of a tractor-related accident involving a man near Olds Ferry and Pringle Road. Once on scene, deputies located the 58-year-old man in a cultivated field.
City
KIVI-TV

Four Corners fire prompts evacuations in Valley County

CASCADE, Idaho — The Valley County Sheriff's Office has issued evacuation orders near Cascade due to the Four Corners fire, now burning at over 4,000 acres. Officials say the fire has now breached the ridge of the West Mountain range and is moving towards homes. The sheriff's office is...
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Car catches fire after single vehicle collision

BOISE, Idaho — Three people from Boise were taken to the hospital after surviving a car crash in Payette County, Saturday night. Around 6:01 p.m., the driver of a Jeep Wrangler was traveling westbound on I84, near milepost 14, when one of the vehicle's tires "shredded", according to police. This caused the driver to run off the road and hit a barrier, causing the vehicle to overturn. The vehicle then caught fire.
KCBY

Inmate from Douglas County dies in Ontario prison

ONTARIO, Ore. — An Oregon Department of Corrections (DOC) adult in custody, Kyle J. Fugate, died the evening of August 16, 2022, the agency reported. Fugate was incarcerated at Snake River Correctional Institution (SRCI) in Ontario and passed away in the infirmary, DOC said. As with all in-custody deaths,...
