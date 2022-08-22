MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said he will not get involved in the dispute between Memphis In May (MIM) and Memphis River Parks Partnership (MRPP). The mayor’s response comes one day after MIM leaders said they need Strickland’s help to get the city’s premiere festival back into a newly remodeled Tom Lee Park at a price they can afford.

