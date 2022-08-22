ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay Minette, AL

WEAR

Man charged for killing in Escambia County ending in truck crash

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 26-year-old man is charged for last week's homicide where a man was found dead in a truck after a crash at an Escambia County home. The incident happened on Aug. 16 at a home at Erress Blvd. and Sante Fe Circle. Deputies discovered a man dead with a gunshot wound to the head inside the wrecked pickup truck, which also caught on fire.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Mother fires warning shot to defend son’s home from burglar: Escambia Co. deputies

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was arrested for armed burglary early Wednesday morning on Hampton Road, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Lewis Williams, 43, was charged with burglary with assault, attempted burglary of a conveyance, resisting an officer without violence and possession of marijuana under 20 grams. Deputies said they […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Death investigation, possible ‘self defense’: Mobile Police

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department confirmed a 28-year-old was shot and killed early Wednesday morning, according to news a release from the MPD. According to the release, officers responded to 558 Felhorn Road East, Hillsdale Community Center, at around 1:07 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24 for “shots fired.” When officers arrived, they […]
MOBILE, AL
Bay Minette, AL
Bay Minette, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MCSO arrests man accused in vehicle theft

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Wilmer man accused in vehicle theft. Floyd Lewis Parker, 37, was booked into Mobile County Metro Jail Wednesday. Investigators said Parker stole a vehicle belonging to the owner of Ace Auto Salvage. Witnesses to the alleged theft called...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Saraland man sentenced for fatal wreck – for the second time

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Saraland man sentenced to more than 14 years in prison got a do-over Wednesday. Mobile County Circuit Judge Jay York imposed the same punishment on Brandon Dale Mann that he handed down last month – 14 years and five months for reckless manslaughter in the 2020 death of Clarissa Murphy. It is the maximum penalty under the state’s sentencing guidelines.
SARALAND, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Family reacts to teen indicted in deadly wreck of Theodore woman

GRAND BAY, Ala. (WALA) -An Irvington teenager was indicted on a vehicular homicide charge in connection to a crash 18 months ago. A Theodore woman, 42-year-old Theodora Trotter, was killed in the wreck. Now, her family says they’ve been waiting patiently for justice. According to court documents, 18-year-old Austin...
THEODORE, AL
wdhn.com

Man told deputies he killed woman, dumped body in ravine in Escambia Co., Ala.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Escambia County deputies charged one man with murder after he confessed to dumping a woman’s body in a ravine. William Joseph Everett was charged with the murder of Elisha Jordan. Deputies were called to a residence at the 3000 block of Travis Road for a possible missing person.
WKRG News 5

Police officer killed in Baldwin Co. wreck

UPDATE: Law enforcement, residents honor police officer killed in Summerdale crash UPDATE (11:09 p.m.) State representative Shane Stringer posted a message on his Facebook page identifying the police officer killed as a Mount Vernon Police officer. He also went on to say he is praying for the Mount Vernon community during this time of loss. […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Man shot, killed at Scottsdale Court identified

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police identified the man shot and killed Saturday, Aug. 20 at Scottsdale Court.  Jamies Johnson, 32, was identified as the man killed inside his home off Scottsdale Court near Overlook Road. Mobile Police were called to the scene around 9:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting during a domestic […]
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile PD investigates shooting on Bayshore Avenue

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is investigating a shooting after responding Wednesday morning to the 300 block of Bayshore Avenue. On Monday, August 22, 2022, at approximately 10:40 a.m., officers responded to 304 Bay Shore Avenue, Central Plaza Tower, in reference to one possibly shot. When officers...
Brewton Standard

East Brewton man admits to murder

An East Brewton man remains behind bars after being charged with murder and other crimes. Williams Joseph Everett, 50, of East Brewton was booked into the Escambia County Detention Center Friday and has been charged with murder, probation violation and failure to appear. According to Escambia County Sheriff Heath Jackson,...
EAST BREWTON, AL
WKRG News 5

Woman shot in neck at Chimes Way, Pensacola man arrested

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was arrested after shooting a woman in the neck late Monday night, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Daniel Lamar Johnson, 29, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of possession of a weapon, aggravated battery and two counts of firing a weapon.   […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WPMI

Shot Spotter detects 100 gun shots in Mobile in first month

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Technology that tells police exactly where a gun was fired has been up and running in Mobile for a month. "We've received near if not over 100 different detections of gunfire, which is a pretty phenomenal number," said Cyber Intelligence Commander Kevin Levy. Armed now...
MOBILE, AL

