Read full article on original website
Related
WEAR
Man charged for killing in Escambia County ending in truck crash
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 26-year-old man is charged for last week's homicide where a man was found dead in a truck after a crash at an Escambia County home. The incident happened on Aug. 16 at a home at Erress Blvd. and Sante Fe Circle. Deputies discovered a man dead with a gunshot wound to the head inside the wrecked pickup truck, which also caught on fire.
Mother fires warning shot to defend son’s home from burglar: Escambia Co. deputies
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was arrested for armed burglary early Wednesday morning on Hampton Road, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Lewis Williams, 43, was charged with burglary with assault, attempted burglary of a conveyance, resisting an officer without violence and possession of marijuana under 20 grams. Deputies said they […]
WPMI
Police: Death investigation on Felhorn Road East in Mobile appears to be self-defense
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at approximately 1:07 a.m., officers responded to 558 Felhorn Road East, Hillsdale Community Center, concerning shots fired. Upon arrival, officers located a 28-year-old male who reported he had been shot. The victim was transported to the...
Death investigation, possible ‘self defense’: Mobile Police
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department confirmed a 28-year-old was shot and killed early Wednesday morning, according to news a release from the MPD. According to the release, officers responded to 558 Felhorn Road East, Hillsdale Community Center, at around 1:07 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24 for “shots fired.” When officers arrived, they […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Law enforcement, residents honor police officer killed in Summerdale crash
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — One by one law enforcement officers from across our area showed their support Tuesday morning for one of their own. “One of the ways that law enforcement grieves when we lose a brother is the way that we honor that brother and so this is actually part of the grieving […]
WALA-TV FOX10
MCSO arrests man accused in vehicle theft
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Wilmer man accused in vehicle theft. Floyd Lewis Parker, 37, was booked into Mobile County Metro Jail Wednesday. Investigators said Parker stole a vehicle belonging to the owner of Ace Auto Salvage. Witnesses to the alleged theft called...
WEAR
Mother charged in connection to shooting of 2 daughters at Escambia County motel
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 23-year-old mother is charged with child neglect in connection to the night her two young daughters were shot -- including one fatally -- at an Escambia County motel. The incident happened just after midnight on June 26 at Lion's Motel at MLK Jr. Drive and...
WALA-TV FOX10
Saraland man sentenced for fatal wreck – for the second time
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Saraland man sentenced to more than 14 years in prison got a do-over Wednesday. Mobile County Circuit Judge Jay York imposed the same punishment on Brandon Dale Mann that he handed down last month – 14 years and five months for reckless manslaughter in the 2020 death of Clarissa Murphy. It is the maximum penalty under the state’s sentencing guidelines.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WALA-TV FOX10
Family reacts to teen indicted in deadly wreck of Theodore woman
GRAND BAY, Ala. (WALA) -An Irvington teenager was indicted on a vehicular homicide charge in connection to a crash 18 months ago. A Theodore woman, 42-year-old Theodora Trotter, was killed in the wreck. Now, her family says they’ve been waiting patiently for justice. According to court documents, 18-year-old Austin...
‘Thorough’ investigation promised in officer-involved shooting in Bay Minette
A Grand Jury will determine if criminal charges will be filed after a Bay Minette Police officer was involved in a deadly shooting over the weekend that took the life of 32-year-old Otis French, Jr.
wdhn.com
Man told deputies he killed woman, dumped body in ravine in Escambia Co., Ala.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Escambia County deputies charged one man with murder after he confessed to dumping a woman’s body in a ravine. William Joseph Everett was charged with the murder of Elisha Jordan. Deputies were called to a residence at the 3000 block of Travis Road for a possible missing person.
Mobile Co. deputies still investigating 1982 cold case
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said they are still looking for a man who went missing in 1982. Jerry Myron Gray was born on Sept. 5, 1954, and was adopted by the Gray family. On the morning of Aug. 23, 1982, Gray left his home riding his 1977 […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Escambia Co. Sheriff’s Office requests assistance in identifying robbers
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance in identifying two males that allegedly robbed an individual at the Snack and Vape in Pensacola at 400 South Fairfield Dr. The robbery happened Aug. 18, according to ECSO. If you have any information, please call Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP or the […]
WPMI
Mobile woman accused of murder bonded victim out of jail day before shooting
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — A Mobile woman accused of murdering her ex-boyfriend claims it was self-defense. Police say Krystal Miskel shot Jamies Johnson at her home Saturday night. His mother says Miskel called her right before the shooting and threatened to kill him. "Come and get him because I'm...
Police officer killed in Baldwin Co. wreck
UPDATE: Law enforcement, residents honor police officer killed in Summerdale crash UPDATE (11:09 p.m.) State representative Shane Stringer posted a message on his Facebook page identifying the police officer killed as a Mount Vernon Police officer. He also went on to say he is praying for the Mount Vernon community during this time of loss. […]
Man shot, killed at Scottsdale Court identified
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police identified the man shot and killed Saturday, Aug. 20 at Scottsdale Court. Jamies Johnson, 32, was identified as the man killed inside his home off Scottsdale Court near Overlook Road. Mobile Police were called to the scene around 9:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting during a domestic […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile PD investigates shooting on Bayshore Avenue
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is investigating a shooting after responding Wednesday morning to the 300 block of Bayshore Avenue. On Monday, August 22, 2022, at approximately 10:40 a.m., officers responded to 304 Bay Shore Avenue, Central Plaza Tower, in reference to one possibly shot. When officers...
Brewton Standard
East Brewton man admits to murder
An East Brewton man remains behind bars after being charged with murder and other crimes. Williams Joseph Everett, 50, of East Brewton was booked into the Escambia County Detention Center Friday and has been charged with murder, probation violation and failure to appear. According to Escambia County Sheriff Heath Jackson,...
Woman shot in neck at Chimes Way, Pensacola man arrested
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was arrested after shooting a woman in the neck late Monday night, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Daniel Lamar Johnson, 29, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of possession of a weapon, aggravated battery and two counts of firing a weapon. […]
WPMI
Shot Spotter detects 100 gun shots in Mobile in first month
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Technology that tells police exactly where a gun was fired has been up and running in Mobile for a month. "We've received near if not over 100 different detections of gunfire, which is a pretty phenomenal number," said Cyber Intelligence Commander Kevin Levy. Armed now...
Comments / 0