Johnson City, TN

elizabethton.com

Johnson City Police Beats

On August 15, 2022, at approximately 2:05 pm, officers of the Johnson City Police Department arrested Eric Ryan Rose of Raven, Virginia on a charge of being a Fugitive from Justice. The arrest stems from information received that Rose was on the Veterans Administration property, located at 69 Dogwood Ave in Johnson City. With the assistance of VA Police, he was located and taken into custody. Investigation revealed Rose to be wanted out of Tazewell County, Virginia, for Felony Animal Abuse charges. He was transported to Washington County Detention Center where he awaits extradition.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Keep Kingsport Beautiful announces August awards

Keep Kingsport Beautiful recognized the August Beautification Award winners during Tuesday night’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting. Residential winners for August were Tony and Lori Dawson, 4524 Orebank Road; Ryan and Mollie Gilbert, 3016 Calton Hill; Justus Fry, 201 W. Wanola Avenue; Jimmy and Susan Russo, 2108 Westwind Drive; and Judy Ervin, 1164 Bellingham Drive.
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Hidden vault of county records found in Ashe St. Courthouse

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officials discovered a literal ton of documents thought to be lost to time earlier this week, revealing parts of local history that likely haven’t been seen for decades. While working to clear and restore the Ashe Street Courthouse, which was recently transferred into the ownership of The City of Johnson […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wjhl.com

Delta Blues BBQ visits Daytime

(WJHL) Travis Penn and Rachel Batiste tell us the story behind the popular restaurant in Bristol. Also, Travis shows us how they make their popular smoked meatloaf. Rachel Batiste shows us how they make their Smoked Bacon Bourbon Pecan Pie. For more information visit Delta Blues BBQ online, in Bristol,...
BRISTOL, TN
Johnson City Press

Imogene Miller Davis

ELIZABETHTON - Imogene Miller Davis, age 91, of Elizabethton, TN passed away Sunday, August 21, 2022 in The Waters of Johnson City. She was born in Hampton to the late Will Miller and Ivory Miller. She graduated from Cloudland High School and attended Steed College. Imogene did administrative work following her college education. She lived her adult life in the Washington D.C. metropolitan area and returned to Elizabethton later on in her life with her husband and daughter. She was a member of Memorial Presbyterian Church. Imogene was a loving wife and mother.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Johnson City Press

CCSD, TBI investigating incident in Dry Branch section

ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Sheriff’s Department was investigating an incident at a Dry Branch Road property on Wednesday morning. Sheriff Dexter Lunceford has not yet responded to requests about the investigation. Leslie Earhart, public information officer with Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, said the state agency is assisting...
CARTER COUNTY, TN
#Drugs
Johnson City Press

Kingsport police names best of the best in statewide competition

The Kingsport Police Department took top honors Friday as the “overall winner” of awards doled out by the Tennessee Highway Safety Office. “Awards such as these result from a department wide effort,” Kingsport Police Chief Dale Phipps said. “I applaud the hard work and dedication of all of our officers who made these awards possible and thank them for a job well done.”
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Bristol, TN City Council approves purchase of building for new rec center

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Bristol, Tennessee City Council on Tuesday approved the purchase of a property on Melrose Street to serve as a new recreation center for the city. A resolution to purchase the space at 515 Melrose Street was approved at the council’s special called meeting. The resolution described the property as a […]
BRISTOL, TN
wcyb.com

Carter County: Possible human remains found in burned vehicle

(WCYB) — Deputies in Carter County, Tennessee have launched a death investigation after finding what is believed to be human remains inside of a burned vehicle. According to the Carter County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a vehicle fire Tuesday night near the 200 block of Dry Branch Road in Elizabethton. The possible human remains were discovered once the fire was extinguished.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Church Hill man facing aggravated assault charge

CHURCH HILL, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) arrest report details accusations against a man who faces multiple charges. Responding deputy Dustin Winter arrived at the 100 block of California Avenue on Aug. 18 and learned from witnesses that the male victim had been helping a friend move out of the residence […]
CHURCH HILL, TN
Johnson City Press

Dora Viola Huff Blount

JOHNSON CITY - Dora Viola Huff Blount, of Johnson City, Tennessee, passed away on her 99th birthday, August 21, 2022, at Christian Assisted Living. She spent her early years in Leesburg, Tennessee, and attended Mountain View School and graduated from Jonesborough High School. Viola then worked at Sears Roebuck with her sister, Kathleen Huff Miller, before becoming a homemaker. She was an active member of Clark Street Baptist Church, where she also taught Sunday School for many years.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
993thex.com

Southwest Virginia Man Charged With Numerous Offenses After Leading Police On Three County Chase

A Southwest Virginia man is jailed after attempting to break into a woman’s residence in Abingdon Virginia, then setting fire to a neighboring house before leading authorities on a three county chase over the weekend. 33 year old Chandler Meade, of Meadowview, Virginia was finally apprehended after leading police on a chase through Washington, Sullivan and Johnson Counties. Chandler, allegedly set fire to a house and fled the scene into Sullivan and Johnson County where he was stopped with the aid of spike strips. Chandler is charged with two felony counts of arson, two felony counts of vandalism, breaking and entering, a firearms charge and felony eluding.
ABINGDON, VA
Johnson City Press

Billy Jay Sluder

JOHNSON CITY - Billy Jay Sluder, 92, Johnson City, passed on Monday, August 22, 2022, at the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center. Mr. Sluder was a native of Greene County and was a son of the late William Lee and Kathleen Elizabeth Neal Sluder.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Appalachian Fair in full swing

Tuesday marked the second successful day of the 96th annual Appalachian Fair. The fair offers rides and games alongside several different exhibits and live entertainment options. The fair will be at the Appalachian Fairgrounds in Gray through Saturday.
GRAY, TN

