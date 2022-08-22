Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Smoke Has Cleared but the Dust Hasn't Settled with Changes at the Bristol CasinoJohn M. Dabbs
Johnson City Leaders Vote to Approve Closure of City's Detention Center on RequestJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Oak Ridge Boys to Perform at Bristol's Cameo Theater for the Front Porch Singin' TourJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Appalachian Fair Opens with Acres of Fun Next Week at the Fairgrounds in Gray, TennesseeJohn M. DabbsGray, TN
Twin Cities Welcome Tri-Pride with Parade and Festival in Downtown Bristol This MonthJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Related
elizabethton.com
Johnson City Police Beats
On August 15, 2022, at approximately 2:05 pm, officers of the Johnson City Police Department arrested Eric Ryan Rose of Raven, Virginia on a charge of being a Fugitive from Justice. The arrest stems from information received that Rose was on the Veterans Administration property, located at 69 Dogwood Ave in Johnson City. With the assistance of VA Police, he was located and taken into custody. Investigation revealed Rose to be wanted out of Tazewell County, Virginia, for Felony Animal Abuse charges. He was transported to Washington County Detention Center where he awaits extradition.
Johnson City Press
Keep Kingsport Beautiful announces August awards
Keep Kingsport Beautiful recognized the August Beautification Award winners during Tuesday night’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting. Residential winners for August were Tony and Lori Dawson, 4524 Orebank Road; Ryan and Mollie Gilbert, 3016 Calton Hill; Justus Fry, 201 W. Wanola Avenue; Jimmy and Susan Russo, 2108 Westwind Drive; and Judy Ervin, 1164 Bellingham Drive.
Hidden vault of county records found in Ashe St. Courthouse
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officials discovered a literal ton of documents thought to be lost to time earlier this week, revealing parts of local history that likely haven’t been seen for decades. While working to clear and restore the Ashe Street Courthouse, which was recently transferred into the ownership of The City of Johnson […]
wjhl.com
Delta Blues BBQ visits Daytime
(WJHL) Travis Penn and Rachel Batiste tell us the story behind the popular restaurant in Bristol. Also, Travis shows us how they make their popular smoked meatloaf. Rachel Batiste shows us how they make their Smoked Bacon Bourbon Pecan Pie. For more information visit Delta Blues BBQ online, in Bristol,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Johnson City Press
Imogene Miller Davis
ELIZABETHTON - Imogene Miller Davis, age 91, of Elizabethton, TN passed away Sunday, August 21, 2022 in The Waters of Johnson City. She was born in Hampton to the late Will Miller and Ivory Miller. She graduated from Cloudland High School and attended Steed College. Imogene did administrative work following her college education. She lived her adult life in the Washington D.C. metropolitan area and returned to Elizabethton later on in her life with her husband and daughter. She was a member of Memorial Presbyterian Church. Imogene was a loving wife and mother.
Johnson City Press
CCSD, TBI investigating incident in Dry Branch section
ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Sheriff’s Department was investigating an incident at a Dry Branch Road property on Wednesday morning. Sheriff Dexter Lunceford has not yet responded to requests about the investigation. Leslie Earhart, public information officer with Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, said the state agency is assisting...
Johnson City Press
Kingsport remains affordable compared to other cities, chamber official says
KINGSPORT — Jeff Fleming, the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce’s relocation manager and retired Kingsport City Manager, said Monday the average homebuyer is not being priced out of the market in Kingsport. He said the real places where housing has become unaffordable are cities such as New York, Chicago,...
Report: Church Hill employees said they felt pressured to perform private work for mayor
CHURCH HILL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Church Hill’s longtime mayor, Dennis Deal, misused both city property and city staff with staff performing work for him under pressure “for fear of losing their jobs,” a state investigative report says. The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office (TCO) investigated Church Hill in a probe that also found the city’s former court […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Johnson City Press
Kingsport police names best of the best in statewide competition
The Kingsport Police Department took top honors Friday as the “overall winner” of awards doled out by the Tennessee Highway Safety Office. “Awards such as these result from a department wide effort,” Kingsport Police Chief Dale Phipps said. “I applaud the hard work and dedication of all of our officers who made these awards possible and thank them for a job well done.”
33-Year-Old Gordon Gale Johnson Died In A Fatal Crash In Kingsport (Kingsport, TN)
According to the Kingsport Police Department Traffic Unit, a fatal crash occurred on Lynn Garden Drive on Monday afternoon. At around 1 p.m. a light blue 2020 Honda Odyssey minivan driven by [..]
Mountain Home VA Hospital seeing delays due to lack of sterilized equipment
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Some veterans seeking care at the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center may see delays in elective surgeries, and Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) officials say the problem is caused by a lack of sterilized equipment available for procedures. “James H. Quillen VA Medical Center is currently experiencing issues with […]
Bristol, TN City Council approves purchase of building for new rec center
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Bristol, Tennessee City Council on Tuesday approved the purchase of a property on Melrose Street to serve as a new recreation center for the city. A resolution to purchase the space at 515 Melrose Street was approved at the council’s special called meeting. The resolution described the property as a […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wcyb.com
Carter County: Possible human remains found in burned vehicle
(WCYB) — Deputies in Carter County, Tennessee have launched a death investigation after finding what is believed to be human remains inside of a burned vehicle. According to the Carter County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a vehicle fire Tuesday night near the 200 block of Dry Branch Road in Elizabethton. The possible human remains were discovered once the fire was extinguished.
Church Hill man facing aggravated assault charge
CHURCH HILL, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) arrest report details accusations against a man who faces multiple charges. Responding deputy Dustin Winter arrived at the 100 block of California Avenue on Aug. 18 and learned from witnesses that the male victim had been helping a friend move out of the residence […]
Alley Kat: A Johnson City classic brought back to downtown named Best Local Food Truck
This story is part of Tri-Cities Best, a viewer-voted portion of News Channel 11’s community coverage. Your votes placed Alley Kat as the region’s best food truck, among other finalists: Bristol Berry Bowls JP’s Kitchen on Wheels Noli Thousands of votes were cast, and each one is an honor for those nominated. JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. […]
wjhl.com
Real Estate Today by Evans & Evans Real Estate: A spacious home on the market in Bristol, Tennessee
Evans & Evans Realtor Dillon Hoyle showcases a beautiful and spacious brick colonial home on Old Stage Road in Bristol, Tennessee that just came on the market!. For more information call 423-213-1535 or go to the Evans & Evans Real Estate.
Johnson City Press
Dora Viola Huff Blount
JOHNSON CITY - Dora Viola Huff Blount, of Johnson City, Tennessee, passed away on her 99th birthday, August 21, 2022, at Christian Assisted Living. She spent her early years in Leesburg, Tennessee, and attended Mountain View School and graduated from Jonesborough High School. Viola then worked at Sears Roebuck with her sister, Kathleen Huff Miller, before becoming a homemaker. She was an active member of Clark Street Baptist Church, where she also taught Sunday School for many years.
993thex.com
Southwest Virginia Man Charged With Numerous Offenses After Leading Police On Three County Chase
A Southwest Virginia man is jailed after attempting to break into a woman’s residence in Abingdon Virginia, then setting fire to a neighboring house before leading authorities on a three county chase over the weekend. 33 year old Chandler Meade, of Meadowview, Virginia was finally apprehended after leading police on a chase through Washington, Sullivan and Johnson Counties. Chandler, allegedly set fire to a house and fled the scene into Sullivan and Johnson County where he was stopped with the aid of spike strips. Chandler is charged with two felony counts of arson, two felony counts of vandalism, breaking and entering, a firearms charge and felony eluding.
Johnson City Press
Billy Jay Sluder
JOHNSON CITY - Billy Jay Sluder, 92, Johnson City, passed on Monday, August 22, 2022, at the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center. Mr. Sluder was a native of Greene County and was a son of the late William Lee and Kathleen Elizabeth Neal Sluder.
Johnson City Press
Appalachian Fair in full swing
Tuesday marked the second successful day of the 96th annual Appalachian Fair. The fair offers rides and games alongside several different exhibits and live entertainment options. The fair will be at the Appalachian Fairgrounds in Gray through Saturday.
Comments / 0