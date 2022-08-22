Read full article on original website
Related
fox44news.com
Midway Football eyes a turnaround in 2022
HEWITT, TX (FOX 44) — 2021 was certainly not the debut season that Shane Anderson wanted at Midway, as the Panthers went just 1-9. The positive thing is that that is in the past now, and for Anderson’s team, there’s plenty left to accomplish with this season now just a few days away.
fox44news.com
Temple Football taking it one step at a time as the Wildcats look to continue on field success
TEMPLE, TX (FOX 44) — Success has become synonymous with the Temple Football team, as 2021 marked the 11th straight season that the Wildcats have finished with a winning record. In 2022, the expectations remain the same for Scott Stewart’s team, and so is the one day at a...
fox44news.com
FNF Preview: Shoemaker Greywolves
KILLEEN, TX (FOX 44) — Talent has never been a problem for the Shoemaker Football team, and the past few seasons that ability has turned into wins as well. That wasn’t the case though in 2021, as the Greywolves limped to a 3-6 record, despite the fact that they sent two players to Power 5 schools in the offseason.
fox44news.com
Troy Trojans Senior returns to the football field after fight with cancer
TROY, TX (FOX 44) — For Troy defensive lineman Nakoda Layton, the road to get back to the field wasn’t easy. “He’s been through so much,” Nakoda’s mom, Shalon said. In 2021, the week after playing the Robinson Rockets, ‘Koda’ Layton came home with a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
apollohou.com
This is the Best NIL Deal Ever
This is the most SEC and Mid-west marketing deal of all time. Every single SEC team (except for Vanderbilt) should have a a deal in place with Wrangler because this is the most SEC thing I’ve ever seen. While the Texas Longhorns have shown off their ability to get...
fox44news.com
Temple community gathered for Wildcat community pep rally
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – Temple High School hosted their community pep rally to celebrate the kick-off of fall sports earlier Wednesday afternoon. For many student athletes they’re super excited to be back on the field playing the sport they love. The Temple community filled the bleachers to...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tom Herman, former Texas coach, lands broadcasting job for 2022 season
Tom Herman, the former Texas coach, has landed a new job for the 2022 season. Herman will be an analyst for CBS Sports Network this season, according to a report by Bruce Feldman of The Athletic and FOX Sports. Herman spent last season with the Chicago Bears as an offensive analyst, but he was not retained by new coach Matt Eberflus.
America's Quarterback Factory, Austin Westlake, Names Paxton Land Starting QB
More than perhaps any other high school program in the country, Austin Westlake is known for producing elite-caliber quarterback talent, and 2024 prospect Paxton Land is next up
RELATED PEOPLE
fox44news.com
Local athlete creates positivity while cutting hair
WACO, TX (FOX 44) — For Troy Senior defensive lineman Ivan Díaz, the football field is just one avenue for him to be a leader. “It’s on us to be the leaders,” Díaz said. “We want it all. We’re not settling for anything else.”
Killeen, Texas is Dedicating a Stadium to One Of Killeen High’s First African American Graduates
High school football in Killeen, Texas is set to begin very soon. With teams stepping out onto the gridiron, many friends and families with be traveling to a stadium to watch our favorite Friday night spectacle. One stadium in Killeen will soon be given a new name in honor of a legendary local figure.
KCEN TV NBC 6
Rain to continue this week | Central Texas Forecast
Rain and thunder are expected to continue through this evening across the greater Temple/Killeen/Waco area. Credit: Andy Andersen.
fox44news.com
No rise in lake water levels despite rain
CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – We have been seeing some rain across Central Texas, but has it been enough to help our lake water levels?. The answer is no. There has been no rise in lake water levels just yet. As of Tuesday morning, Lake Waco is still down by nine feet. The City says we would need at least 15 inches of rain to end the drought we are facing. Lake Waco is a regional water source and provides residents with over 25 billion gallons of water.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gun found in backpack during volleyball tournament at Connally HS
According to a police report, the bag was found in the hall near the gym during a volleyball tournament at the high school.
Killeen, Texas Needs to Come Out For Great Food, Fun, And Fellowship
Killeen, Texas get ready for a K.I.C.K party. If you’ve never been to a K.I.C.K party you’ve never been to an actual party in Killeen, Texas?. K.I.C.K which means Killeen, International, Cuisine, Korner marketplace is where small businesses do big business. K.I.C.K quoted that the best thing about a food truck at Artisans park and the marketplace is dining on the awesome food in finding that one-of-a-kind product at half the marketplace. Killeen International Cuisine Korner and Artesian market please is your destination in the Central Texas area. This offers residents a variety of products at prices that can’t compare at the kick park you are bound to meet new friends, enjoy great cuisine, and find exactly what you’re looking for.
Tasty Treats You May Not Know Are Made In Texas
Snickers - Waco, Texas. Texas, where it is said that everything is bigger, is home to the world's largest Snickers bar. This diabetes bomb is located in Waco, Texas. It's the equivalent of 43K worth of single size candy bars, weighs almost 5,000 pounds and looks to be about the size of the body of a formula 1 race car.
WacoTrib.com
Ag officials: Rain in Waco area welcome, but not a drought-buster
Storms brought respite and even some damage to parts of Texas on Sunday and Monday, but officials say the more modest rainfall in the Waco area was not enough to erase drought conditions just yet. The National Weather Service gauge at Waco Regional Airport measured 0.8 inches of rain midday...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KWTX
Chaparral Road in Killeen poses traffic issues for the newly-opened Chaparral High School
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Sixteen years after its original proposal, Chaparral Road in Killeen has gone untouched. The expansion project, now in limbo, is causing some issues for Killeen ISD’s newest high school. KISD is making the necessary changes on their end to minimize the traffic buildup but with...
A Welcome To Killeen, Texas Hilarious TikTok Has The City Laughing
This is probably one of the funniest videos that I’ve seen about Killeen Texas. There’s a video that is circulating on TikTok right now that takes aim at Killeen, but you can't help but laugh at it. IT'S ALL GOOD FUN. I can see how some people could...
How Much More Rain Bell County Needs to End Drought and Burn Ban
The good news: rain, with more in the forecast across Central Texas. The bad news: Bell County Commissioners have voted to extend the area burn ban, since officials say we still haven't gotten enough rain yet for the drought to be over. In Central Texas this year, we've received less...
Despite this week's rainfall, Central Texas lake levels did not improve
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — Despite the heavy rain we saw on Monday, and even seeing some overflowing creeks, lake levels did not benefit from the rainfall. The Lower Colorado River Authority (LCRA) regulates the water levels and dams throughout the Central Texas area. They said although the recent rains were welcomed, they have not produced much runoff to lakes.
Comments / 0