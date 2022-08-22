ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Temple, TX

fox44news.com

Midway Football eyes a turnaround in 2022

HEWITT, TX (FOX 44) — 2021 was certainly not the debut season that Shane Anderson wanted at Midway, as the Panthers went just 1-9. The positive thing is that that is in the past now, and for Anderson’s team, there’s plenty left to accomplish with this season now just a few days away.
MIDWAY, TX
fox44news.com

FNF Preview: Shoemaker Greywolves

KILLEEN, TX (FOX 44) — Talent has never been a problem for the Shoemaker Football team, and the past few seasons that ability has turned into wins as well. That wasn’t the case though in 2021, as the Greywolves limped to a 3-6 record, despite the fact that they sent two players to Power 5 schools in the offseason.
KILLEEN, TX
apollohou.com

This is the Best NIL Deal Ever

This is the most SEC and Mid-west marketing deal of all time. Every single SEC team (except for Vanderbilt) should have a a deal in place with Wrangler because this is the most SEC thing I’ve ever seen. While the Texas Longhorns have shown off their ability to get...
AUSTIN, TX
fox44news.com

Temple community gathered for Wildcat community pep rally

TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – Temple High School hosted their community pep rally to celebrate the kick-off of fall sports earlier Wednesday afternoon. For many student athletes they’re super excited to be back on the field playing the sport they love. The Temple community filled the bleachers to...
TEMPLE, TX
saturdaydownsouth.com

Tom Herman, former Texas coach, lands broadcasting job for 2022 season

Tom Herman, the former Texas coach, has landed a new job for the 2022 season. Herman will be an analyst for CBS Sports Network this season, according to a report by Bruce Feldman of The Athletic and FOX Sports. Herman spent last season with the Chicago Bears as an offensive analyst, but he was not retained by new coach Matt Eberflus.
AUSTIN, TX
fox44news.com

Local athlete creates positivity while cutting hair

WACO, TX (FOX 44) — For Troy Senior defensive lineman Ivan Díaz, the football field is just one avenue for him to be a leader. “It’s on us to be the leaders,” Díaz said. “We want it all. We’re not settling for anything else.”
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

No rise in lake water levels despite rain

CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – We have been seeing some rain across Central Texas, but has it been enough to help our lake water levels?. The answer is no. There has been no rise in lake water levels just yet. As of Tuesday morning, Lake Waco is still down by nine feet. The City says we would need at least 15 inches of rain to end the drought we are facing. Lake Waco is a regional water source and provides residents with over 25 billion gallons of water.
WACO, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

Killeen, Texas Needs to Come Out For Great Food, Fun, And Fellowship

Killeen, Texas get ready for a K.I.C.K party. If you’ve never been to a K.I.C.K party you’ve never been to an actual party in Killeen, Texas?. K.I.C.K which means Killeen, International, Cuisine, Korner marketplace is where small businesses do big business. K.I.C.K quoted that the best thing about a food truck at Artisans park and the marketplace is dining on the awesome food in finding that one-of-a-kind product at half the marketplace. Killeen International Cuisine Korner and Artesian market please is your destination in the Central Texas area. This offers residents a variety of products at prices that can’t compare at the kick park you are bound to meet new friends, enjoy great cuisine, and find exactly what you’re looking for.
KILLEEN, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Tasty Treats You May Not Know Are Made In Texas

Snickers - Waco, Texas. Texas, where it is said that everything is bigger, is home to the world's largest Snickers bar. This diabetes bomb is located in Waco, Texas. It's the equivalent of 43K worth of single size candy bars, weighs almost 5,000 pounds and looks to be about the size of the body of a formula 1 race car.
TEXAS STATE
WacoTrib.com

Ag officials: Rain in Waco area welcome, but not a drought-buster

Storms brought respite and even some damage to parts of Texas on Sunday and Monday, but officials say the more modest rainfall in the Waco area was not enough to erase drought conditions just yet. The National Weather Service gauge at Waco Regional Airport measured 0.8 inches of rain midday...
WACO, TX
KVUE

Despite this week's rainfall, Central Texas lake levels did not improve

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — Despite the heavy rain we saw on Monday, and even seeing some overflowing creeks, lake levels did not benefit from the rainfall. The Lower Colorado River Authority (LCRA) regulates the water levels and dams throughout the Central Texas area. They said although the recent rains were welcomed, they have not produced much runoff to lakes.
TEXAS STATE

