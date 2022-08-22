ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parowan, UT

UPDATE: Missing run away teens from Three Points Center found

SALT LAKE CITY — UPDATE: Corie Lessard was found safely along with the 15-year-old male accompanying their escape from Three Points Center. According to family member Kristin Tucker, a reader of the original story posted on our website recognized the teen and assisted in her search. Also, Tucker says...
Washington County Sheriff seeks tips after 6 cows shot, killed

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 22, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information after six cows were found shot dead on Aug. 14. “Deputy arrived and found some spent casings and an empty ammo box and collected it,” Deputy Graham Hancock, WCSO, told Gephardt Daily on Monday. “At this time, we have no suspects.”
Cedar City ready for flash flood danger

On standby for potential flash floods and closely watching the forecast, some southern Utah communities were looking to the sky Wednesday evening wondering what the storms would bring. Spotty rain showers moved over areas like Cedar City. The city has seen some flooding during the monsoon season this year, but...
Tornado rips off trailer home roof in Garfield County, Utah

GARFIELD COUNTY, Utah — A tornado blew into Cannonville, Utah, removing a roof from a single-wide trailer house, according to officials. In the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, the tornado was reported at approximately 3:35 p.m. Saturday. “The winds were strong enough to lift part of the...

