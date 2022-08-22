Read full article on original website
Related
kslnewsradio.com
Iron County SAR conducted an operation to rescue two injured adults Sunday afternoon
IRON COUNTY, Utah — Iron County Search and Rescue responded to two injured adults stuck in a canyon in Parowan Sunday afternoon. According to Iron SAR’s Facebook, the incident occurred at 3 p.m. Two adults were injured in an ATV accident located in the upper canyon of E. Second Left Hand Road in Parowan.
kslnewsradio.com
UPDATE: Missing run away teens from Three Points Center found
SALT LAKE CITY — UPDATE: Corie Lessard was found safely along with the 15-year-old male accompanying their escape from Three Points Center. According to family member Kristin Tucker, a reader of the original story posted on our website recognized the teen and assisted in her search. Also, Tucker says...
Gephardt Daily
Washington County Sheriff seeks tips after 6 cows shot, killed
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 22, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information after six cows were found shot dead on Aug. 14. “Deputy arrived and found some spent casings and an empty ammo box and collected it,” Deputy Graham Hancock, WCSO, told Gephardt Daily on Monday. “At this time, we have no suspects.”
KSLTV
Cedar City ready for flash flood danger
On standby for potential flash floods and closely watching the forecast, some southern Utah communities were looking to the sky Wednesday evening wondering what the storms would bring. Spotty rain showers moved over areas like Cedar City. The city has seen some flooding during the monsoon season this year, but...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KSLTV
Tornado rips off trailer home roof in Garfield County, Utah
GARFIELD COUNTY, Utah — A tornado blew into Cannonville, Utah, removing a roof from a single-wide trailer house, according to officials. In the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, the tornado was reported at approximately 3:35 p.m. Saturday. “The winds were strong enough to lift part of the...
Latest update on search for missing Zion National Park hiker
Officials at Zion National Park said the search for a missing hiker continues three days after she disappeared.
kjzz.com
Family of missing Zion hiker shares video they believe shows her being swept down river
SPRINGDALE, Utah (KUTV) — The older brother of the Arizona woman reported missing in Zion National Park believes a heartbreaking video captured by a hiker shows his missing sister being swept down the river. Saturday afternoon, park officials publicly identified the woman as Jetal Agnihotri, 29, of Tuscan, Arizona.
ksl.com
'Wet microburst' behind damage to southern Utah town; tornadoes form near Utah border
CANNONVILLE, Garfield County — The National Weather Service says a "wet microburst" from a thunderstorm is to blame for tearing a roof off a home and other damage reported in a southern Utah town Sunday afternoon, not a tornado as authorities had initially thought. The Garfield County Sheriff's Office...
Comments / 0