ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsport, PA

Mateo lifts Orioles past Boston in MLB Little League Classic

By CBS Boston
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hc217_0hQ6KGJN00

By DAN GELSTON AP Sports Writer

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — Jorge Mateo felt like a kid again when he arrived in a town overrun by Little Leaguers wanting nothing more to do at a major-league game than chug Gatorades, hurry to reach the front of the line at the ice cream stand and yell for every run — no matter which team scored.

The speedy shortstop keeping Baltimore in the postseason hunt made the tiny stadium in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, sound like Camden Yards for a night. The Little Leaguers had their fill of fun. The Orioles did, too, from cardboard races to the fireworks after the final out.

Mateo lined a bases-loaded double to left field in the eighth inning, driving in three runs and sparking the Baltimore Orioles to a 5-3 win over the Boston Red Sox on Sunday night in front of hundreds of cheering Little League World Series players from around the world.

"It's something that reminded me of my own childhood," Mateo said through an interpreter.

Mateo kept the Orioles 2 1/2 games behind in the race for the third and final AL wild-card spot, and Baltimore won the fifth MLB Little League Classic in front of former President George W. Bush and a sellout crowd of 2,467 fans at historic Bowman Field. Bush shook hands with Orioles and Red Sox players and went into the stands to meet Little Leaguers and their families.

The kids went wild when Mateo ripped a shot off John Schreiber for the three-RBI double and a 5-2 lead. Matt Barnes (0-4) took the loss.

"He's been so good lately and it's fun to watch him play," Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said.

Red Sox pinch-hitter Franchy Cordero, called up for the game from Triple-A Worcester, hit a tying solo homer off reliver Dillon Tate in the eighth that made it 2-all.

"When they came off the field into the dugout, I was a little worried about some deflation, but right away guys are supporting each other," Hyde said. "Our guys were really into it in the dugout."

Cionel Pérez (7-1) earned the win in relief. Félix Bautista gave up a solo homer to Xander Bogaerts in the ninth, but still picked up his eighth save.

Among the fans were the father, brother and teammates of injured Utah Little Leaguer Easton Oliverson . The 12-year-old seriously injured his head when he fell out of his top bunk in the dorms. Jace Oliverson, the boy's father, said Easton was expected to fly back Tuesday to Utah and will remain in a hospital there.

"I'm just grateful that he's still alive because I was pretty much told he had a zero percent chance to live," Oliverson told The Associated Press. "We feel very fortunate."

The rest of the day featured the usual revelry now associated with a game in which millionaire big leaguers get to act like kids for a day. Hyde and Red Sox manager Alex Cora took cardboard rides down the outfield hill outside the Little League World Series stadium. Cora's father founded the Little League chapter in the manager's hometown of Caguas in 1969.

"This was baseball at its purest," Cora said.

The front-row seats behind the dugouts belonged to 12-year-olds dressed in full uniform and hanging on every pitch -- well, at least when they didn't chase the team mascots for photos or storm the concourse between each inning in hopes of having a major leaguer toss them a ball.

"It's really just seeing the pure emotions from everybody, all the smiles on kid's faces," Orioles outfielder Ryan McKenna said. "There were a bunch of kids that wanted autographs. I told them, 'What's up?'"

Not much once the game started.

Anthony Santander and Ramon Urias had RBI singles in the first off Boston's Nick Pivetta. Pivetta, who took the loss for the Mets in the 2018 Little League Classic, struck out nine over 5 2/3 innings.

Enrique Hernandez made it 2-1 in the second with an RBI single off Dean Kremer.

"The kids have been great all day," Kremer said. "It brought back memories of being a kid. Sometimes in this line of work, it becomes work and you forget that it's still a game. Today brought that back for a lot of us."

Teams from Australia, the Asia-Pacific region and all around the globe sat only a relay throw away from Orioles and Red Sox in the type of seats usually reserved at MLB stadiums for deep-pocketed fans.

Graham Vinson, a 12-year-old pitcher/catcher/shortstop, plays for the Little League team out of Hagerstown, Indiana, and, yes, he's a New York Yankees fan. Vinson snagged a front-row seat and said he's a big baseball fan who enjoys watching games on TV. But when he wants the latest baseball highlights, well, he checks out TikTok, "especially the Savannah Bananas." But he said there aren't a lot of friends his age who watch MLB — though teammate Kaden Hall loves the Cincinnati Reds — and found there are more electronic national pastimes for kids his age.

"It's all the types of phones and stuff," Vinson said. "It's all Xbox and PlayStation and all that."

That's one reason MLB launched a game like this one -- to try and steady the decline of baseball viewership among today's kids.

At Williamsport, they watched.

2023 CLASSIC

The 2023 game is already set: the Washington Nationals and Philadelphia Phillies will play Sunday, Aug. 20, in the sixth edition of the game. The Phillies lost to the Mets in the 2018 game.

UP NEXT

Both teams are off Monday.

The Red Sox and Toronto Blues have yet to name starters for Tuesday's game in Boston.

The Orioles open a three-game series Tuesday at home against the Chicago White Sox. The Orioles send RHP Austin Voth (3-1, 4.86 ERA) to the mound against Chicago RHP Lucas Giolito (9-7, 5.34).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Boston

Mookie Betts making his Fenway Park return during 2023 Red Sox season

BOSTON -- With the team sitting well outside of the wild card picture with only 39 games left, the 2022 season is essentially over for the Boston Red Sox. So no one would blame any fan for turning their attention to 2023.Major League Baseball released the 2023 schedules for all teams on Wednesday, and for the Red Sox, it will feature a beloved former player making their first return to Fenway Park. That would be Markus Lynn Betts, or better known around the baseball world as "Mookie."Betts will return to Fenway Park in 2023 for the first time since the...
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal just got even worse

The Astros sign-stealing scandal was unearthed years ago, but it remains at the forefront of conversation in the sport, as more details continue to spew out. Houston used an electronic sign-stealing system, which was relayed by players in the dugout to those in the batters box, to tell which pitches were coming in critical situations, including the 2017 World Series.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indiana, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Boston, MA
Williamsport, PA
Sports
City
Williamsport, PA
Local
Maryland Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
City
Boston, PA
City
Baltimore, MD
City
Hagerstown, MD
State
Indiana State
City
Williamsport, MD
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dean Kremer
Person
Félix Bautista
Person
Cionel Pérez
Person
Xander Bogaerts
Person
Nick Pivetta
Person
Alex Cora
Person
Jorge Mateo
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to shocking Los Angeles Angels news

It has been an extremely disappointing year for the Los Angeles Angels, who relieved manager Joe Maddon of his duties back in June. The organization may be heading towards even more change after comments from owner Arte Moreno on Tuesday. According to MLB insider Jeff Passan, Moreno said on Tuesday...
ANAHEIM, CA
ballparkdigest.com

Nationals vs. Phillies at 2023 MLB Little League Classic

We have the two teams scheduled to play at the 2023 MLB Little League Classic, with the Washington Nationals hosting the Philadelphia Phillies in Williamsport’s Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field. The game is set for Sunday, August 20, and will air nationally that evening exclusively on ESPN’s...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Linus Little League#Mlb Little League Classic#The Baltimore Orioles#The Boston Red Sox
FOX Sports

Sale of Angels could bring welcome change for fans and MLB

In gloriously welcome news to the Angels’ distressed fan base, owner Arte Moreno announced Tuesday that he will explore selling the team. Because few franchises could stand to experience a more seismic shift from a sale, the possibilities will ripple across the industry until Moreno selects a buyer. The...
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Boston

Red Sox lose to Blue Jays after rain delay

BOSTON (AP) — Jackie Bradley Jr. doubled and scored to key an eight-run inning against his former team and the Toronto Blue Jays rolled to a 9-3 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night.George Springer had two hits and drove in three runs in his return to the lineup at designated hitter. The Blue Jays (66-55) notched their fifth win in six outings to keep pace with the Tampa Bay Rays in the AL wild-card standings.Ross Stripling (6-3) followed up his flirtation with a perfect game last week with another efficient night, yielding one run off six hits...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
Sportico

MLB’s Little League Classic ‘Speaks Well for the Future of Baseball,’ Former President Bush Says

Perhaps the hallmark of Rob Manfred’s rein as commissioner of Major League Baseball has been his emphasis on cultivating the next generation as future fans and players. When he took over the role from Bud Selig in 2015, Manfred made a commitment to youth baseball one of his cornerstone initiatives. Some of MLB’s kid-focused  programs—such as RBI (Reviving Baseball in Inner Cities), the affiliation with the Boys & Girls Clubs of America and the Baseball Academies—were inherited from his predecessor. But the Little League Baseball Classic, played for the fifth time Sunday night at Historic Bowman Field in Williamsport, Pa., is completely Manfred’s...
MLB
FanSided

Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. out indefinitely as he undergoes shoulder surgery

San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. will finally undergo surgery on his injured left shoulder and will be out indefinitely. Fernando Tatis Sr. believes that “all of baseball” loses as a result of his son’s — Fernando Tatis Jr. — 80-game PED suspension, but there has been a new development that creates promise for his return. At last, Tatis Jr. will undergo surgery to repair his left shoulder, which has been chronically injured.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
71K+
Followers
26K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy