ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

Aug. 22 New Corporations

The Daily Reflector
The Daily Reflector
 3 days ago

The following new corporations in Pitt and neighboring counties filed July 4-8 with the N.C. Secretary of State’s office:

A Purpose A Plan Nonprofit Inc., nonprofit, agent Vanessa Barnhill, 302 Horseshoe Drive, Greenville.

Adaptive Coaching LLC, agent Kearney Long, 3410 Gregg St., Farmville.

Ashes LLC, agent Anita Heckstall, 212 Old Highway 17 North, Windsor.

Bath Creek Consulting LLC, agent Craig M. Cripe, 423 Carteret St., Bath.

Big Jim’s Distributors Inc., agent James Bowden Southerland III, 1108 Vance Drive, Tarboro.

Burns Financial Consulting LLC, agent John E. Burns, 4449 Galway Drive, Winterville.

Bynum Farm Community Ministry Inc., nonprofit, agent Jackie Cook, 6461 N.C. 43 North, Pinetops.

Carus Animal Health Inc., agent Marilyn J. Thompson, 1800 N. Greene St. Ste. E, Greenville.

Cat & Style LLC, agent Christyle Dominique McKissick, 800 Dickinson Ave., Greenville.

CC Mr. Fix LLC, agent Jesus Carmona Robles, 203 Erin Court, Washington.

Center for Wood Arts LLC, agent Scott Patrick Ryan, 206 W. Battle Ave., Tarboro.

Cornerstone Community Based Programs, nonprofit, agent Shirley Roberson, 1918 W. Fifth St., Washington.

Cutler Investments LLC, agent Will T. Cutler, 176 Cutler Branch Road, Aurora.

D & E Mechanical LLC, agent Daniel Woolard, 2315 B-8 Vineyard Drive, Winterville.

Daisy Lane Farm LLC, agent Valentina Marginean, 103 Canterbury Court, Greenville.

Dcookens LLC, agent Aaron Joseph McKeever, 8535 Beaman Old Creek Road, Walstonburg.

Diverse Healthcare Staffing LLC, agent Samantha Justeen Perry, 108 Hale St., Windsor.

Executive Construction LLC, agent John Edward Simms, 117 E. 14th St., Washington.

Frances Virginia Designs LLC, agent Frances Virginia Manning, 7073 Stokestown St. John Road, Ayden.

Givensi LLC, agent Jerome C. Givens, 627 Tarboro St., Rocky Mount.

GK3 Trucking LLC, agent Glenwood King III, 550 Whootentown Road, Washington.

Global Enterprises and Commodities LLC, agent Kimani Gaines, 516 Mill St., Rocky Mount.

Impeccable Auto Sales LLC, agent Latesha Rochell Brummell, 4565 Highway 264 West, Washington.

In Flight Design Studio LLC, agent Lakesha Brimage, 702 Shady Meadow Court, Winterville.

Jackie Morris LLC, agent Jackie Morris, 2045 Blackberry Drive, Greenville.

KCR Credit Solution LLC, agent Alton Montreal Rogers, 157 Wellingham Ave. Ste. 63, Greenville.

KunnyBoy G.O.A.T. Painting Service LLC, agent Jeffrey Earl Joyner, 197 Pug Moore Road, Bethel.

LB Pharma Consulting LLC, agent Walter Lee Briley, 521 Kent Road, Greenville.

MarKita Homes LLC, agent Donte Jacobs, 3423 Westgate Drive, Greenville.

Neema & Namaya LLC, agent Natasha Harper, 641 Strickland Road, Walstonburg.

New Beginning’s Community Outreach Worldwide, nonprofit, agent Contina Walker, 1903 Myrtle St., Greenville.

Nine Kidz Transport LLC, agent Christopher Tyrone Lee, 205 D Morning Road, Windsor.

On The Way Auto Services LLC, agent Ricky LeMonte Freeman, 202 W. Greene St., Snow Hill.

PE & Daughter’s Transport LLC, agent Patricia Ann Edmonds, 214 A.C. Smith Road, Roxobel.

Prestige Body Wax and Esthetics LLC, agent Christain Danielle Dickens, 106 Brookwood Drive #A, Greenville.

Revelle Trucking LLC, agent Jamar D. Revelle, 715 Quebec Road, Colerain.

S & L Kitchen LLC, agent Leroy E. Phillips Jr., 2508 Leggett Road, Rocky Mount.

Saved Sassy & Classy LLC, agent Nikita Tarell Sharp, 280 Wooten Road, Macclesfield.

Southern Tuck of Belhaven LLC, agent Cassandra M. Eible, 292 B E. Main St., Belhaven.

Stop and Ride Auto Sales LLC, Robert Winstead, 1206 Evans St., Greenville.

Strikeout Lawncare LLC, agent Zuwena Hines, 708 E. Holly St., Rocky Mount.

Tarboro Remodeling & Handyman Service LLC, agent Glenn Adair Mason, 355 Proctor Farm Road, Tarboro.

The Belcher Group LLC, agent Dereke Belcher, 112 Walter Drive, Battleboro.

Tow Haul & Pawn LLC, agent Dustin Robinson, 333 N. Commerce St., Aulander.

Unseen Walls Inc. (h/s/n No Walls Inc.), agent Crystal Ann Wimes-Anderson, 316 Swift Road, Rocky Mount.

Walston Empower LLC, agent Conesh Forbes Walston, 3004 Briarcliff Drive, Greenville.

Whisky River Guide Service LLC, agent Christopher Scott Boyd, 50 Stell Road, Bath.

Comments / 0

Related
Eater

How to Spend 24 Food-Filled Hours in Washington, North Carolina

Forget Washington, D.C., North Carolina has its own Washington — and instead of calling it “Little Washington,” the way some locals do, call it “the original Washington.” In 1776, it was the first place named for the general and future president — 15 years before the new United States capital site was named.
WITN

Greenville aircraft center expanding into New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - An aircraft equipment distribution and service center based in Greenville is expanding into New Bern after a year of construction. Pilot John International, formerly Carolina GSE, has announced that it has doubled its space from 20,000 square feet to 40,000 square feet with the support of the North Carolina Department of Commerce’s building reuse grant.
NEW BERN, NC
roanokebeacon.com

Where are they now? Alexis Owens

Roper’s own Alexis Owens works as a financial services manager at State Employees Credit Union where she does her best to look after the interests of their customer base and assist her fellow employees in doing the same. After graduating from Creswell High School in 2013 Owens went on...
ROPER, NC
WNCT

Washington High School unveils boatbuilding academy

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Just in time for the start of the new school year, Beaufort County is giving students another way to study and train for a unique career. Washington High School cut the ribbon Tuesday on its new boatbuilding academy. Ken Adams, the boatbuilding teacher, said the new facility will allow students to […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Belhaven, NC
City
Macclesfield, NC
City
Ayden, NC
County
Pitt County, NC
State
Washington State
City
Bethel, NC
City
Rocky Mount, NC
City
Winterville, NC
City
Farmville, NC
City
Washington, NC
Pitt County, NC
Business
City
Colerain, NC
City
Greenville, NC
Greenville, NC
Business
WNCT

NC school bus stop law: What you need to know

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — On Monday, the roads will be packed with cars and buses. The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office is reminding residents about bus safety and the rules of the road. North Carolina School Bus Stop Law requires any traffic following a school bus to always stop. On two-lane roads with a center turning […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
jocoreport.com

Back To School Party And Supply Giveaway

SMITHFIELD – A Back to School Party and School Supply Giveaway for Foster Children in Johnston County will take place Saturday, August 27th. The event will take place at New Life Baptist Church at 2075 Swift Creek Road, Smithfield. Refreshments will be provided. The event is sponsored by REACH...
SMITHFIELD, NC
WITN

Thieves jack truck, trailer, and several motorcycles throughout Jacksonville

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Eastern Carolina are looking for the people responsible for several automobile thefts throughout Onslow County. Onslow County Sheriff’s office says on Thursday morning a Chevrolet Silverado was stolen from the Ashley Park Apartments off of Country Club Road in Jacksonville. The truck is silver with a black hood.
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blackberry#Tyrone#State#Horseshoe Drive#Adaptive Coaching Llc#Financial Consulting Llc#Galway Drive#Animal Health Inc#Cat Style Llc#Center For Wood Arts Llc#Cutler Investments Llc#Daisy Lane Farm Llc#Canterbury Court
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Possession of controlled substance charge filed

LAWRENCEVILLE – Christopher Scott Thomas, 50, from Goldsboro, N.C. is charged with possession of a controlled substance on Aug. 5, 2022. Captain Brad Evans with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said Sergeant A. W. Connell responded to Foundry Creek Road, Alberta, Virginia, for a report of trespassing. When he turned into the driveway there was a car parked halfway down the driveway in a field. Sergeant J. R. Daniel and Connell approached the vehicle and found a female and a male passed out inside. Connell saw a burnt aluminum foil in the console in plain view. He woke up the subjects and asked them for identification. The male subject said his identification was in a backpack on the ground outside of the car. Connell identified the male subject as Thomas. Daniel had the female stop out of the vehicle and identified her as Jennifer Williams.
LAWRENCEVILLE, VA
WITN

Aurora phosphate mine shut down after Monday accident

AURORA, N.C. (WITN) - A major employer in Beaufort County remains shut down after an accident Monday. A spokesperson for Nutrien confirms that its phosphate mine in Aurora is idle as a result of the accident. The company says a structural failure at a phosphate ore conveyor belt and storage...
ncconstructionnews.com

Greenville man inducted into National Masonry Hall of Fame

A Greenville businessman recently received national recognition for his contributions to the nation’s masonry industry. Gary Joyner, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Joyner Masonry Works, Inc. in Greenville was inducted into the National Masonry Hall-of-Fame at the Mason Contractors Association of America (MCAA) closing banquet during the August MCAA Annual Mid-Year Meeting held in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin.
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Greenville police investigate late morning deadly shooting

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A volley of gunfire shattered a quiet Greenville neighborhood late this morning, resulting in the city’s latest homicide. Police were called around 11:20 a.m. to a home at the intersection of Joel Drive and Lee Court. A police department spokeswoman confirmed that a man was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
Economy
WITN

Winterville police chief responds to complaint about officer’s conduct

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A confrontation between a group of Winterville police officers and a man in front of his own home led to viral Facebook posts from the police department and the man’s mother. “I don’t answer questions,” Winterville resident Braxton Pettyjohn, 20, responded to Winterville police officers...
WINTERVILLE, NC
wraltechwire.com

Who, what is biomanufacturing firm bringing 250 jobs, new plant to Wilson?

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – Governor Roy Cooper announced Tuesday that ABEC, a Pennsylvania-based global provider of specialized products and services for biomanufacturing companies, will invest $11 million by the end of 2024 and hire some 250 people at a Wilson production facility. Founded in 1974, the privately held Bethlehem,...
WILSON COUNTY, NC
WITN

Greenville man wanted for breaking into vehicles, stealing gun

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Greenville man is wanted for breaking into vehicles in Pitt County and stealing objects from them, including a gun. The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says 25-year-old Carlos Whitaker is wanted for four counts of breaking or entering a motor vehicle, larceny of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm by a felon, and three counts of misdemeanor larceny.
PITT COUNTY, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

UPDATED: Missing teen located in Washington

UPDATE: (Aug. 23, 10:08 a.m.) Jaidyn Tuten was located in Washington this morning, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a runaway teen. Fourteen-year-old Jaidyn Tuten was last seen walking away from his home on Yonkers Drive in Washington at about 11:00 am today. Jaidyn left wearing grey shorts, with no shirt, white shoes and carrying a blue Nike backpack. Jaidyn is 5’ 0” tall and weighs 150 lbs. Jaidyn has short black hair and brown eyes.
WITN

SBI investigating Confederate monument taken down by Enfield’s mayor

ENFIELD, N.C. (WITN) - The State Bureau of Investigation said it is looking into the destruction of a Confederate monument in an Enfield town park. Mayor Mondale Robinson posted on his Facebook account a video of a frontend loader pushing over the monument that has stood in Randolph Park since 1928.
ENFIELD, NC
WITN

Man jailed in Edgecombe County on drug charges

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man has been jailed in Edgecombe County on drug charges. The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says Laumarous Moore has been charged with two counts of selling and delivering cocaine, two counts of possession with the intent to sell and deliver cocaine, two counts of maintaining a dwelling for storing and selling cocaine, and two counts of selling a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school/park/daycare.
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC
The Daily Reflector

The Daily Reflector

Greenville, NC
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
162K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Reflector has been a vital part of the life of Greenville, Pitt County, and eastern North Carolina for more than a century. The company was founded in 1882 by David Jordan Whichard and Julian R. Whichard, who bought the printing equipment from the proprietor of The Express, for whom they once worked. Moving the equipment into their mother's one-room schoolhouse, the brothers began their own weekly newspaper, The Eastern Reflector. In 1885, David Jordan Whichard became sole owner and publisher of The Reflector, beginning daily publication December 10, 1884.

 https://www.reflector.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy