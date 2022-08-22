Aug. 22 New Corporations
The following new corporations in Pitt and neighboring counties filed July 4-8 with the N.C. Secretary of State’s office:
A Purpose A Plan Nonprofit Inc., nonprofit, agent Vanessa Barnhill, 302 Horseshoe Drive, Greenville.
Adaptive Coaching LLC, agent Kearney Long, 3410 Gregg St., Farmville.
Ashes LLC, agent Anita Heckstall, 212 Old Highway 17 North, Windsor.
Bath Creek Consulting LLC, agent Craig M. Cripe, 423 Carteret St., Bath.
Big Jim’s Distributors Inc., agent James Bowden Southerland III, 1108 Vance Drive, Tarboro.
Burns Financial Consulting LLC, agent John E. Burns, 4449 Galway Drive, Winterville.
Bynum Farm Community Ministry Inc., nonprofit, agent Jackie Cook, 6461 N.C. 43 North, Pinetops.
Carus Animal Health Inc., agent Marilyn J. Thompson, 1800 N. Greene St. Ste. E, Greenville.
Cat & Style LLC, agent Christyle Dominique McKissick, 800 Dickinson Ave., Greenville.
CC Mr. Fix LLC, agent Jesus Carmona Robles, 203 Erin Court, Washington.
Center for Wood Arts LLC, agent Scott Patrick Ryan, 206 W. Battle Ave., Tarboro.
Cornerstone Community Based Programs, nonprofit, agent Shirley Roberson, 1918 W. Fifth St., Washington.
Cutler Investments LLC, agent Will T. Cutler, 176 Cutler Branch Road, Aurora.
D & E Mechanical LLC, agent Daniel Woolard, 2315 B-8 Vineyard Drive, Winterville.
Daisy Lane Farm LLC, agent Valentina Marginean, 103 Canterbury Court, Greenville.
Dcookens LLC, agent Aaron Joseph McKeever, 8535 Beaman Old Creek Road, Walstonburg.
Diverse Healthcare Staffing LLC, agent Samantha Justeen Perry, 108 Hale St., Windsor.
Executive Construction LLC, agent John Edward Simms, 117 E. 14th St., Washington.
Frances Virginia Designs LLC, agent Frances Virginia Manning, 7073 Stokestown St. John Road, Ayden.
Givensi LLC, agent Jerome C. Givens, 627 Tarboro St., Rocky Mount.
GK3 Trucking LLC, agent Glenwood King III, 550 Whootentown Road, Washington.
Global Enterprises and Commodities LLC, agent Kimani Gaines, 516 Mill St., Rocky Mount.
Impeccable Auto Sales LLC, agent Latesha Rochell Brummell, 4565 Highway 264 West, Washington.
In Flight Design Studio LLC, agent Lakesha Brimage, 702 Shady Meadow Court, Winterville.
Jackie Morris LLC, agent Jackie Morris, 2045 Blackberry Drive, Greenville.
KCR Credit Solution LLC, agent Alton Montreal Rogers, 157 Wellingham Ave. Ste. 63, Greenville.
KunnyBoy G.O.A.T. Painting Service LLC, agent Jeffrey Earl Joyner, 197 Pug Moore Road, Bethel.
LB Pharma Consulting LLC, agent Walter Lee Briley, 521 Kent Road, Greenville.
MarKita Homes LLC, agent Donte Jacobs, 3423 Westgate Drive, Greenville.
Neema & Namaya LLC, agent Natasha Harper, 641 Strickland Road, Walstonburg.
New Beginning’s Community Outreach Worldwide, nonprofit, agent Contina Walker, 1903 Myrtle St., Greenville.
Nine Kidz Transport LLC, agent Christopher Tyrone Lee, 205 D Morning Road, Windsor.
On The Way Auto Services LLC, agent Ricky LeMonte Freeman, 202 W. Greene St., Snow Hill.
PE & Daughter’s Transport LLC, agent Patricia Ann Edmonds, 214 A.C. Smith Road, Roxobel.
Prestige Body Wax and Esthetics LLC, agent Christain Danielle Dickens, 106 Brookwood Drive #A, Greenville.
Revelle Trucking LLC, agent Jamar D. Revelle, 715 Quebec Road, Colerain.
S & L Kitchen LLC, agent Leroy E. Phillips Jr., 2508 Leggett Road, Rocky Mount.
Saved Sassy & Classy LLC, agent Nikita Tarell Sharp, 280 Wooten Road, Macclesfield.
Southern Tuck of Belhaven LLC, agent Cassandra M. Eible, 292 B E. Main St., Belhaven.
Stop and Ride Auto Sales LLC, Robert Winstead, 1206 Evans St., Greenville.
Strikeout Lawncare LLC, agent Zuwena Hines, 708 E. Holly St., Rocky Mount.
Tarboro Remodeling & Handyman Service LLC, agent Glenn Adair Mason, 355 Proctor Farm Road, Tarboro.
The Belcher Group LLC, agent Dereke Belcher, 112 Walter Drive, Battleboro.
Tow Haul & Pawn LLC, agent Dustin Robinson, 333 N. Commerce St., Aulander.
Unseen Walls Inc. (h/s/n No Walls Inc.), agent Crystal Ann Wimes-Anderson, 316 Swift Road, Rocky Mount.
Walston Empower LLC, agent Conesh Forbes Walston, 3004 Briarcliff Drive, Greenville.
Whisky River Guide Service LLC, agent Christopher Scott Boyd, 50 Stell Road, Bath.
