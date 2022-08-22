ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

Aug. 22 Building Permits

The Daily Reflector
The Daily Reflector
 3 days ago

GREENVILLE

The City of Greenville Inspections Department issued the following permits for Aug. 1-5:

P. West Company Inc. (d/b/a Custom Building Company), 100 Staton Road, commercial self-storage, $4,291,000.

Qualified Builders Inc., 202 S.W. Greenville Blvd., commercial restaurant, $299,786.

Qualified Builders Inc., 1970 S.E. Greenville Blvd., commercial restaurant, $299,786.

Hudson Brothers Construction Co., 5121 Martin Luther King Jr. Highway, commercial industry interior upfit, $2,000,000.

24Restore, 1920 Exchange Drive 12, commercial multi-family interior repairs, $115,000.

Porter Building Co. LLC, 227 Windsor Road, residential extension, $15,000.

No contractor listed, 709 Knoll Circle, residential addition, $500.

Power Home Solar LLC, 1811 Thomas Langston Road, residential solar panel installation, $61,700.

CareMaster LLC, 212 Martinsborough Road, residential remodel, $15,000.

Regional Foundation & Crawl Space Repair, 235 Leon Drive, residential alteration, $13,826.72.

Peaden Construction LLC, 218 Donald Drive, Winterville, residential conversion, $6,900.

Evans Custom Builders Inc., 302 Elizabeth St., residential remodel, $45,000.

Baker Roofing, 203 S.W. Greenville Blvd., commercial roofing, $2,617,120.

Thomas W. Harris General Contractor, 601 Vanderbilt Lane, residential single-family, $110,000.

No contractor listed, 221 York Road, residential storage/accessory structure, $8,000.

PITT COUNTY

The Pitt County Inspections Department issued the following permits for July 27-Aug. 2:

Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 2005 Steinbrook Drive, Greenville, Lot 6, single-family house with attached garage, $254,200.

Doug Dietrich, 6240 Whaley Road, Grifton, residential renovation, $5,000.

Jason Lee Smith, 1709 Wheatstone Drive, Greenville, Lot 25, detached residential accessory, no estimate.

JMB Enterprises of NC Inc., 1026 Pocosin Road, Winterville, residential renovation, $20,000.

Agustin Maldonado, 206 W. Church St., Bethel, residential renovation, $28,080.

Beddard Ranch LLC, 1082 Appaloosa Trail, Greenville, single-family house with attached garage, $216,360.

Beddard Ranch LLC, 1074 Appaloosa Trail, Greenville, single-family house with attached garage, $203,800.

Beddard Ranch LLC, 942 Appaloosa Trail, Greenville, single-family house with attached garage, $244,440.

Beddard Ranch LLC, 966 Appaloosa Trail, Greenville, single-family house with attached garage, $226,840.

Beddard Ranch LLC, 1066 Appaloosa Trail, Greenville, single-family house with attached garage, $243,920.

Clara Leigh Whichard, 228 W. Washington St., Bethel, residential renovation, $33,794.

George Hadley Prayer, 4171 N.E. College St., Ayden, residential addition, $51,840.

Michael Irvin Dunn, 1129 Rocky Lane, Fountain, Lot 3, single-family house, $264,920.

D.R. Horton Inc., 1852 Dakota Creek Drive, Ayden, single-family house with attached garage, $222,120.

D.R. Horton Inc., 1874 Dakota Creek Drive, Ayden, single-family house with attached garage, $192,880.

D.R. Horton Inc., 1859 Dakota Creek Drive, Ayden, single-family house with attached garage, $222,120.

D.R. Horton Inc., 1867 Dakota Creek Drive, Ayden, single-family house with attached garage, $162,360.

D.R. Horton Inc., 1866 Dakota Creek Drive, Ayden, single-family house with attached garage, $222,120.

D.R. Horton Inc., 1860 Dakota Creek Drive, Ayden, single-family house with attached garage, $244,920.

Restore 2 More LLC, 4102 Blount St., Ayden, residential house renovation, $103,720.

Andrew R. Knopic, 1817 Brandy Lane, Greenville, residential renovation, $12,000.

Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 2980 Landon Drive, Greenville, single-family house with attached garage, $241,600.

Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 1011 Larson Drive, Greenville, single-family house with attached garage, $226,760.

Dakota Creek Homeowners’ Association Inc., no address listed, mailbox building, $2,880.

Juan de Dios Garcia Delgado, 9235 County Home Road, Ayden, residential renovation, $29,500.

Kyle David Brown, 2882 VOA Site B Road, Greenville, detached residential accessory, no estimate.

Omar Perez Garcia, 2626 Staton Mill Road, Bethel, house moving, $181,680.

Tracy W. Muse, 189 Elliott Dixon Drive, Ayden, commercial building addition, $114,000.

Walter Robin Eastwood, 3757 Whichard Road, Greenville, residential porch, $5,000.

No contractor listed, 3726 Saw Mill Road, Grifton, residential renovation, no estimate.

Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 1011 Larson Drive, Greenville, single-family house with attached garage, $226,760.

Brandon Wayne Garris, 337 Alton Village Drive, Greenville, Lot 4, residential addition, $30,240.

Garry Clay Mickey, 802 Winestone Court, Greenville, detached residential accessory, no estimate.

Mitzi M. Ashpole, 9041 Stantonsburg Road, Walstonburg, foundation repair, no estimate.

The Daily Reflector

The Daily Reflector

Greenville, NC
ABOUT

The Daily Reflector has been a vital part of the life of Greenville, Pitt County, and eastern North Carolina for more than a century. The company was founded in 1882 by David Jordan Whichard and Julian R. Whichard, who bought the printing equipment from the proprietor of The Express, for whom they once worked. Moving the equipment into their mother's one-room schoolhouse, the brothers began their own weekly newspaper, The Eastern Reflector. In 1885, David Jordan Whichard became sole owner and publisher of The Reflector, beginning daily publication December 10, 1884.

 https://www.reflector.com

